Russians Now Need a Passport To Watch Pornhub (vice.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from VICE News: Pornhub, the world's biggest porn site, now requires users in Russia to log in using social media accounts linked to their passports and cell phones. Monday's change is the latest chapter of an ongoing feud between Pornhub and the Russian government. The site was blocked in Russia last September for allegedly spreading information detrimental to the development of children, then reinstated in April after instituting a requirement that users specify their age. At the time, Pornhub asked the Russian state media regulation agency whether officials there would lift the ban if they were given free Pornhub Premium accounts. Pornhub announced the change on its own Vkontakte page page by saying "now you can simply log in through your favorite social network" instead of filling in your date of birth. But the government policy that Pornhub says prompted the change presumably wasn't aimed at making it easier for Russians to watch porn. Instead, it may be a means of surveillance; to open a Vkontakte account, users need to enter their cell phone numbers. And to legally purchase a SIM card in Russia, you need to disclose your passport information. "While this exact method is not a condition [from the Russian government], we found this is the best solution for our users to comply with Russian access laws," Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said. "Also to be clear, Pornhub does not log or store any of your personal information, this is just a check to see if users are over 18. On [Vkontakte's] end, all they will see is see the request from that user, they will not know what that user browsed on Pornhub."
wat
I have no idea who is being the bigger asshole here. But if any porn site can take on a government and win, its Pornhub.
Also, submittors and editors, try paragraphs. They are not just for kids in school trying to pad the line count on their papers.
The poster is the biggest asshole (Score:2)
The poster has used a series of reaches to get there.
All the Russian govt has asked is verify age>18 which even the US govt asks.
The way US sites do it is ask for a credit card. To get a credit card in the US you have to reveal your Social Security Number so the headline could just as well have been US govt asks Pornhub to provide Social Security numbers of those who access Pornhub.
Premium content just for Russians
"Vlad does Crimea" - HD short about a balding, bisexual failed hockey player who goes around Sevastopol looking for anal 3-ways
Hunting Season
Sounds like a way for them to track and hunt and the LGBT community.
Or you could read the TFS and see that PornHub doesn't send any information about what the user viewed.
Let me help you -
"Also to be clear, Pornhub does not log or store any of your personal information, this is just a check to see if users are over 18. On [Vkontakte's] end, all they will see is see the request from that user, they will not know what that user browsed on Pornhub."
So, how about Russians on pornhub (Score:3)
/ sample size, not unit size
I'll admit my sample size is small
You have to pace yourself. Think of it as a marathon, not a sprint, and it should help with your sample size.
in post-soviet russia
Elementary, my dear Vatsov
"On [Vkontakte's] end, all they will see is see the request from that user, they will not know what that user browsed on Pornhub."
One can safely presume that what they browsed was porn, da?
virtual number?
Just checked the vk.com site. It is true that you have to give them a mobile phone number for them to complete the signup process (They send an SMS to confirm the number). Isn't it possible to use a virtual SMS number to defeat this? Just googling "online phone number to receive SMS" game me a whole lot of free sites that provide such a service, free.
What the fuck?
Jesus christ.
It's 2017. Can we please get over this negative attitude towards sex?