British Judge Uses Personal Email To Send Details of Sensitive Court Case (theregister.co.uk) 7
New submitter evolutionary shares a report from The Register: Concerns have been raised over a British judge's use of his personal email address to send out a ruling in a family court case, which contained sensitive personal information. The Register has seen evidence that the judge in question used two personal accounts to send out a draft ruling and final ruling: one using a domain owned by his son and another email account associated with iCloud. The use of personal email seems highly unusual - with all government departments subject to the mandatory guidance for securing government email. [One legal expert, who asked not to be named, told The Register that the judge's behavior raised a number of issues such as a possible breach of mandatory standards, and "may pose a risk to the organization he works for and those he interacts with outside the organization."
evolutionary adds: "The article doesn't specify the tone suggests emails sent were unencrypted."
evolutionary adds: "The article doesn't specify the tone suggests emails sent were unencrypted."
Judge too stupid to understand technology (Score:2)
Story #36/2017...
The only thing that really scares me is that these are the people that make legally binding decisions about IT, and they prove again and again that they are by no means qualified to make such decisions.
Re: Judge too stupid to understand technology (Score:1)
Judge probaly did nothing wrong - a defence (Score:1)