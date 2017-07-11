British Judge Uses Personal Email To Send Details of Sensitive Court Case

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


New submitter evolutionary shares a report from The Register: Concerns have been raised over a British judge's use of his personal email address to send out a ruling in a family court case, which contained sensitive personal information. The Register has seen evidence that the judge in question used two personal accounts to send out a draft ruling and final ruling: one using a domain owned by his son and another email account associated with iCloud. The use of personal email seems highly unusual - with all government departments subject to the mandatory guidance for securing government email. [One legal expert, who asked not to be named, told The Register that the judge's behavior raised a number of issues such as a possible breach of mandatory standards, and "may pose a risk to the organization he works for and those he interacts with outside the organization."

evolutionary adds: "The article doesn't specify the tone suggests emails sent were unencrypted."

    The only thing that really scares me is that these are the people that make legally binding decisions about IT, and they prove again and again that they are by no means qualified to make such decisions.

    • judges are smart enough to keep their salary. they dont need to know IT. they have people to do that for them but we have known that for years.

      The only thing that really scares me is that these are the people that make legally binding decisions about IT, and they prove again and again that they are by no means qualified to make such decisions.

      Who'd have thought it. A British judge who's obviously fully qualified to sit on the bench in an East Texas patents court

    This is a Mac mail "feature". My wife is a lawyer, and she's had Mac mail send emails is ng the wrong account. Apparently, it does this automatically if the send fails through the first account you choose. Some of my co-workers have had the same problem, and came to the conclusion that Mac mail should never be used for anything but personal email.

  • The Gov in the UK set up a free email system for lawyers which allows the sending of 'Restricted' level material, which in reality is everything generated in the criminal justice system. In order to defend clients and receive electronic material from the Crown Prosecution Service, or to prosecute as a self-employed independent prosecutor, it is necessary to obtain a secure Gov email address. Not always easy, the system has many issues, is slow and has a tiny mail storage allowance. The significant feature o

