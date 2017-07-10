China Tells Carriers To Block Access to Personal VPNs By February (bloomberg.com) 3
China's government has told telecommunications carriers to block individuals' access to virtual private networks by Feb. 1, people familiar with the matter said, thereby shutting a major window to the global internet. From a report: Beijing has ordered state-run telecommunications firms, which include China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, to bar people from using VPNs, services that skirt censorship restrictions by routing web traffic abroad, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about private government directives. The clampdown will shutter one of the main ways in which people both local and foreign still manage to access the global, unfiltered web on a daily basis. China has one of the world's most restrictive internet regimes, tightly policed by a coterie of government regulators intent on suppressing dissent to preserve social stability. In keeping with President Xi Jinping's "cyber sovereignty" campaign, the government now appears to be cracking down on loopholes around the Great Firewall, a system that blocks information sources from Twitter and Facebook to news websites such as the New York Times and others.
Business VPNs (Score:2)
How will business users be impacted, since they will typically need to use a VPN if working remotely?
At the same time I wonder how long it will be before the mouse works out how camouflage the VPN access? It really is a cat and mouse arms race.
Biggest Surprise (Score:2)
The biggest surprise here is that this loophole hadn't been closed down years ago.