Google Home Ends A Domestic Dispute By Calling The Police
An anonymous reader quotes Gizmodo: According to ABC News, officers were called to a home outside Albuquerque, New Mexico this week when a Google Home called 911 and the operator heard a confrontation in the background. Police say that Eduardo Barros was house-sitting at the residence with his girlfriend and their daughter. Barros allegedly pulled a gun on his girlfriend when they got into an argument and asked her: "Did you call the sheriffs?" Google Home apparently heard "call the sheriffs," and proceeded to call the sheriffs. A SWAT team arrived at the home and after negotiating for hours, they were able to take Barros into custody... "The unexpected use of this new technology to contact emergency services has possibly helped save a life," Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III said in a statement.
"It's easy to imagine police getting tired of being called to citizen's homes every time they watch the latest episode of Law and Order," quips Gizmodo. But they also call the incident "a clear reminder that smart home devices are always listening."
good thing that the GOP will not give out well fair sim cards with unlimited data or free internet to make them work.
What's the problem with welfare for poor folks? As long as there's an obligation for self betterment with the view to getting off welfare i.e. education, internship, community service, I don't see the problem.
Corporate welfare on the other hand, I have a big problem with that. It has been demonstrated time and time again that corporate leaders use tax breaks to pad their own packages rather than improve employment prospects. Trickle down simply does not work and greed is the main factor.
I am waiting for someone to post an article about when visiting someones' house and another someone says "Display last web site visited". Google home will then turn on the smart TV, open a web browser, and visit the last site the home owner visited. Might be kind of amusing on how that article will turn out.
XKCD should receive "first post" for this. Or possibly claim an infringement of copyright for the story?
https://xkcd.com/1807/ [xkcd.com]
viewing goatse.cx
Fun stuff!
Stop overreacting. How do crazy people like you come up with this garbage? Seriously though, they don't need this stuff because the NSA is already listening to your every word thanks to the radios in your fillings.
;)
abcnews article is updated, device not Google Home (Score:1)
At the very bottom of the linked story
http://abcnews.go.com/US/smart-home-device-alerts-mexico-authorities-alleged-assault/story?id=48470912 [go.com]
Editor's note: This story has been updated; an earlier version named a smart home device that was not the type found in the home and credited by police with calling 911.
When I was a kid (25 years ago) a family member insisted on unplugging the TV whenever they talked about the government, because this family member was concerned about them listening. I thought he was a whack job. In the late 90's I started to think it might be possible, early 2000's I was almost certain they were capable of it, and now it's current year, I'm reading about it on Slashdot.
/.
Due to paranoia I don't own a TV. Fortunately for the government I have 2 laptops and a Samsung phone, so they can still monitor
In the end, perhaps it was a good thing.
But consider that Google Home missed the part about it being a question. I can see other situations where such a sentence might be used where I didn't want a SWAT response or any response at all.
Yes, I understand the 911 people listened in and made the decision to respond based on what they heard, and again in THIS case they were correct.
But there are all sorts of permutations of this where Google Home and whoever they called might be bad.
I certainly don't want to be sitting around bad-mouthing my employer / parents / next door neighbor who owns guns / [insert someone else here] and have Google Home call them so they can here it all...