John McAfee Can Finally Use His Own Name Again (fossbytes.com) 13

Posted by EditorDavid from the call-me-John dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Fossbytes: It was last year when, John McAfee, the co-founder of an antivirus company that's now owned by Intel, took Intel to the court over the right to use his name for commercial purposes... According to a Reuters report, the US District Judge Paul Oetken has dismissed the 2016 case and the counter lawsuit filed by Intel. The two parties have settled upon a mutual agreement which allows John Mcafee to use his name for promotions, presentations, and advertisements. He can't link his name to any product or service related to cyber security and security.
McAfee told the BBC that he can't directly name a company after himself, adding "I can live with that. That certainly beats having to live with 'The Entrepreneur Formerly known as McAfee.'"

Johnny Depp is still scheduled to play McAfee in a movie called "King of the Jungle," which will focus on the period of his life when McAfee fled a police investigation in Belize.

John McAfee Can Finally Use His Own Name Again

  • A company is a legal private entity whose ownership may change hands. Naming a company after you is just asking to lose the commercial rights to your name.
    Only a true idiot would, for the second time, use their name for a company.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Dell
      Black & Decker
      Ford
      Chrysler
      DuPont
      Eli Lilly
      Glock
      Harley Davidson
      Hewlett Packard
      JC Penney
      Sears
      Levi Strauss
      McDonalds
      Porsche
      Daimler-Benz
      DeLorean
      Lamborghini
      Ferrari
      Honda
      Kawasaki
      Peugeot
      Renault
      Proctor and Gamble
      Rolls Royce
      Mazda
      Toyota
      Suzuki
      Walt Disney

  • Fear and Loathing in Belize.

