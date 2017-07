John McAfee Can Finally Use His Own Name Again

An anonymous reader quotes Fossbytes:McAfee told the BBC that he can't directly name a company after himself, adding " I can live with that . That certainly beats having to live with 'The Entrepreneur Formerly known as McAfee.'"Johnny Depp is still scheduled to play McAfee in a movie called "King of the Jungle ," which will focus on the period of his life when McAfee fled a police investigation in Belize.