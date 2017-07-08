John McAfee Can Finally Use His Own Name Again (fossbytes.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes Fossbytes: It was last year when, John McAfee, the co-founder of an antivirus company that's now owned by Intel, took Intel to the court over the right to use his name for commercial purposes... According to a Reuters report, the US District Judge Paul Oetken has dismissed the 2016 case and the counter lawsuit filed by Intel. The two parties have settled upon a mutual agreement which allows John Mcafee to use his name for promotions, presentations, and advertisements. He can't link his name to any product or service related to cyber security and security.
McAfee told the BBC that he can't directly name a company after himself, adding "I can live with that. That certainly beats having to live with 'The Entrepreneur Formerly known as McAfee.'"
Johnny Depp is still scheduled to play McAfee in a movie called "King of the Jungle," which will focus on the period of his life when McAfee fled a police investigation in Belize.
Only an idiot would use their name for Company (Score:1)
A company is a legal private entity whose ownership may change hands. Naming a company after you is just asking to lose the commercial rights to your name.
Only a true idiot would, for the second time, use their name for a company.
Re:Only an idiot would use their name for Company (Score:5, Informative)
Dell
Black & Decker
Ford
Chrysler
DuPont
Eli Lilly
Glock
Harley Davidson
Hewlett Packard
JC Penney
Sears
Levi Strauss
McDonalds
Porsche
Daimler-Benz
DeLorean
Lamborghini
Ferrari
Honda
Kawasaki
Peugeot
Renault
Proctor and Gamble
Rolls Royce
Mazda
Toyota
Suzuki
Walt Disney
I have a better name for the movie... (Score:3)
Fear and Loathing in Belize.