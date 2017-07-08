The EFF's 'Let's Encrypt' Plans Wildcard Certificates For Subdomains (letsencrypt.org) 8
Long-time Slashdot reader jawtheshark shares an announcement from the EFF's free, automated, and open TLS certificate authority at LetsEncrypt.org: Let's Encrypt will begin issuing [free] wildcard certificates in January of 2018... A wildcard certificate can secure any number of subdomains of a base domain (e.g. *.example.com). This allows administrators to use a single certificate and key pair for a domain and all of its subdomains, which can make HTTPS deployment significantly easier.
58% of web traffic is now encrypted, Let's Encrypt reports, crediting in part the 47 million domains they've secured since December of 2015. "Our hope is that offering wildcards will help to accelerate the Web's progress towards 100% HTTPS," explains their web page, noting that they're announcing the wild card certificates now in conjunction with a request for donations to support their work.
SSL-certificates used to mean more than encryption (Score:2)
It used to be, to get a proper (browser-recognized) certificate, the server's owner had to prove to someone already trusted by the browser, that they are a legitimate business. Getting a cert costed some money, because the Certificate Authority actually attempted to verify things.
Let's Encrypt neither promises nor makes any such attempts, but the browsers treat certificates signed by them the same way they treat all others.
Maybe, there should be some sort of premium tier for certificates? Something that w
