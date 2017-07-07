Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Germany Says Cyber Threat Greater Than Expected, More Firms Affected (reuters.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
From a Reuters report, shared by a few readers on Twitter: Germany's BSI federal cyber agency said on Friday that the threat posed to German firms by recent cyber attacks launched via a Ukrainian auditing software was greater than expected, and some German firms had seen production halted for over a week. Analyses by computer experts showed that waves of attacks had been launched via software updates of the M.E.Doc accounting software since April, the BSI said in a statement.

  • There's just so much bullshit anymore it's nearly impossible to accept anything as fact unless it's witnessed first hand.

    Anything any governmental body says is garbage, and anything the entertainment media says about it is even more garbage just decorated with spin.

  • SmartAdmin (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is why I always disable all automatic updates. Any automatic update is a backdoor in essence. By automatic updating you are allowing someone else to execute any code on your system.

