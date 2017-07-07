The Pentagon Says It Will Start Encrypting Soldiers' Emails Next Year (vice.com) 8
An anonymous reader shares a Motherboard report: Basic decade-old encryption technology is finally coming to Pentagon email servers next year. For years, major online email providers such as Google and Microsoft have used encryption to protect your emails as they travel across the internet. That technology, technically known as STARTTLS, isn't a cutting edge development -- it's been around since 2002. But since that time the Pentagon never implemented it. As a Motherboard investigation revealed in 2015, the lack of encryption potentially left some soldiers' emails open to being intercepted by enemies as they travel across the internet. The US military uses its own internal service, mail.mil, which is hosted on the cloud for 4.5 million users. But now the Defense Information Systems Agency or DISA, the Pentagon's branch that oversees email, says it will finally start using STARTTLS within the year, according to a letter from DISA. DISA's promise comes months after Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) said he was concerned that the agency wasn't taking advantage of "a basic, widely used, easily-enabled cybersecurity technology."
None of this, of course, is to say that encryption of email itself has been un available. Indeed I use the credentials on my CAC (Common Access Card) to encrypt most if not all of my email before sending it.
"which is hosted on the cloud "
Ah, yes, "the cloud". Like there is just one. Thanks for the specifics. Does anyone know the details here; is the military really using AWS for email hosting?
They're talking about *personal* emails, right? Surely they aren't *that* incompetent that they're sending official communications over unencrypted email? PLEASE tell me they're not that stupid...