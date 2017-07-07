White House Could Use AT&T/Time Warner Deal As 'Leverage' Against CNN (arstechnica.com) 92
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via Ars Technica: AT&T seems to be on track to close its purchase of Time Warner Inc., but President Donald Trump's hatred of Time Warner property CNN could still be a "wild card" in the deal. Trump's feud with CNN was described yesterday in a New York Times article titled "The Network Against the Leader of the Free World." Within that article is one tidbit that could affect AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner, which owns CNN and other media properties such as HBO and Turner Broadcasting System: "White House advisers have discussed a potential point of leverage over their adversary, a senior administration official said: a pending merger between CNN's parent company, Time Warner, and AT&T. Mr. Trump's Justice Department will decide whether to approve the merger, and while analysts say there is little to stop the deal from moving forward, the president's animus toward CNN remains a wild card."
Separately, The Daily Caller wrote today that Trump doesn't want the merger to be approved unless CNN President Jeff Zucker is fired. The conservative news website attributed the information to "a source familiar with President Trump's thinking." Zucker told the New York Times that the pending merger has not affected his journalistic or management decisions.
Unnamed Sources, no actions... (Score:2)
Sooo... unnamed sources say "might" and "could" and "maybe" and some person with a persecution complex (who's actually stomping on citizens right to free speech) complains that his multi-100's of billion merger might not work if someone else interferes... maybe?
WTF. This isn't fucking news. Call me when they actually DO something against the merger.
s/Trump/Obama/g (Score:3)
I'm always interested in the opinions of folks if any article, regardless of the media source, replaced Trump with Obama in the article.
As in "(fill in the blank) refused to take questions from (insert media outlet here) at his latest press conference"?
That would be interesting. Dates and times for extra credit.
Agree. I think that's the same for both though as I recall.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
How many news networks did he try to silence?
Did (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
This is a fallacy. Being (ethically) corrupt isn't a zero-sum pool. They can both be horrible at the same time. It's still an abuse of power even if you're doing it to someone reprehensible. Also: criticizing one for their actions is not an implicit endorsement of the other party.
You dont have to look further than his current and past open abuse of power to believe this one is probably true
Too many mergers (Score:4, Insightful)
While I am against the AT&T/Time-Warner merger (and was also against the Comcast/NBC-Universal merger), I think this goes too far. The Press is part of the checks and balances of the government. There have been lots of bad press against all former Presidents, but the President didn't use his powers against them like this. This blatantly violates the First Amendment.https://yro.slashdot.org/story/17/07/06/2255213/white-house-could-use-atttime-warner-deal-as-leverage-against-cnn#
"The Press is part of the checks and balances of the government. "
Not so much any more, and that's the problem.
CNN is not the press (Score:2)
The press referenced in the first amendment is the printing press, which refers to the concept of being free to publish your speech. There is absolutely not one iota of protection in the first amendment for journalism as a profession. Their "rights" are the same as yours and nothing more: to speak and publish freely without prior restraint. The professional behavior of journalists is very much a matter of public scrutiny as issues such as corpo
They are accused of those things, not found guilty.
Re: (Score:2)
unless you are trying to stifle free speech by using the merger.
Bad News (Score:3)
Since the overturn of Citizens United, I'm really worried about corporations' well-being. AT&T only has a market cap of $222.95 billion, and little 'ol Time Warner is only worth $78.66 billion. How are they going to look out for their own interests in the same way that a real life citizen making $40k/year would?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Miss the point much?
The problem is not the financial well being of either corporation. The problem is the possibility that the President is attempting to dictate who can and cannot be president of a company that controls one of the major news networks.
If you are expecting me to defend Trump, you will be disappointed. Nevertheless, on the list of things I worry about him doing, bullying a ~$200 billion company is pretty far down my list. Did you notice that yesterday he flew bombers across the South China sea, just like Obama? Or that he has now sailed two warships past Chinese-claims in the same area, just like Obama? Did you notice that he has invaded parts of Syria? I'm not saying you haven't, but the choice to focus on CNN-Trump garbage is nonsense, a
News for Nerds (Score:2, Insightful)
Trump is going to bring the Mars to us!
Re: Daily Caller (Score:1)
"Non-english speakers out of Texas" is a tad redundant.
Made up? (Score:3)
Whether it's CNN or any other news organization, does it bother others when you read shit like this;
"The conservative news website attributed the information to "a source familiar with President Trump's thinking."
I AM conservative and I call bullshit on printing hearsay like this. Come on media, print what he says, not what others think he his thinking is like.
Re: (Score:1)
If you don't think the source is credible, then don't believe the report -- it's as simple as that. There's no need for fascism.
Fair point regarding fascism, however isn't the job of journalists to report facts that have been checked and corroborated, and to refrain from "reporting" while they follow leads until they lead to facts or otherwise?
The job of journalists are to report the news, and ensure that it is as well documented as possible. This is well documented, it gives you all you need to either believe it of not.
Come on media, print what he says, not what others think he his thinking is like.
Perhaps if he stopped whining about talk show's being mean to him and continually lying about winning the popular vote, printing what he says would be worthwhile.
If this was a liberal administration (Score:2, Interesting)
And it was Fox News involved in a M&A, everyone would be applauding this. Even though this is hearsay and not backed up with even a single fact, it's already the end of the world.
Re: (Score:1)
So in 2014, when Fox tried (and bailed on their own accord) what was the coverage like? Humm..... if only there were a way to know what happened 3 years ago in a D controlled white house?
you are so full of shit its coming out your ears
Re: If this was a liberal administration (Score:3)
I wouldn't be applauding. The executive branch shouldn't be using it's powers to extort favorable coverage or to carry out the president's personal vendettas.
Now here's an interesting question. Name a liberal president who would consider doing such a thing.
Obama? (Score:3)
Whoever loses, we win?
Fuck him (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Friend of a friend (Score:2)
The basis of article is an anonymous source. I can't belive anything an unknown source say in these times of 'fake news'. I need solid facts.
Balance (Score:2)
On the one hand, Trump is a bit of a cry-bully and CNN can say anything they want.
On the other, when an "unnamed source" says that Trump said something mean to someone in the oval office and CNN covers it for five hours straight, you tend to wonder what the hell is going on. There's some crazy deal going on with Qatar that's just a *bit* more important, why aren't they covering that more?
The president elbow-deep munging the media? (Score:1)
Is that serious? In which way is that then different from Turkey's Erdogan or Hungary's Orbán? Or Kim-Yong-Un?
The real story here (Score:3)
AT&T is trying to merge with TW which is also part of Comcast. As if you didn't have choices before, now they'll have virtually all of the DSL, Cable and Wireless market as well as all the media companies that come along under one big corporation. I thought Ma Bell was split up to prevent these kinds of things.
This is not "small government" (Score:1)
The GOP promise is small government. A government that gets out of the way and lets business do what it wants. Yet the GOP seems to really really like getting in there and making things personal. This is the exact opposite of small government.
I think the real problem is that, at the bottom of the ontological stack, we don't really have a coherent theory of what government should actually be.
I mean, on the Right it's basically a limited laundry list, more or less corresponding to the enumerated powers in the Constitution (and forgetting the 10th Amendment, prior to the 12th, permitted States to do whatever the hell they wanted, including religious tests to qualify for state office--meaning we'd have 50 little tyrannies instead of one big one). A
Only IF this happens... (Score:2)
Sure, Trump may have groused to several of the people who he works with--but for this to be made a condition of the sale would open a huge legal can of worms.
Which is why I would take a wait and see attitude here. My guess is it won't happen: the Trump Administration won't meddle with the inner workings of CNN as a condition of the sale.
On the flip side, if the Trump Administration does do this, pop some popcorn and watch the feathers fly! Because this would guarantee that the anti-trust regulations and the
