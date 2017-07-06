Space Data Lawsuit Has Alphabet's Project Loon In Jeopardy (wired.com) 32
mirandakatz writes: When a small company called Space Data sued Alphabet's Project Loon last summer, not much came of it. But last month, Space Data scored a major win: It got the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel most of one of Project Loon's foundational patents, and say that Space Data came up with the idea first. That means it can now file for an injunction, and get Project Loon to stop using its internet-beaming balloons. At Backchannel, Mark Harris has dug into court records to present the full story of how Alphabet, which is currently suing Uber over trade secrets, came to be accused of doing exactly the same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
I know what's really happening. (Score:5, Insightful)
Someone's trying to get bought for an exorbitant price...
Re: (Score:2)
Now say that in a Scottish accent!
Re: (Score:2)
Space Data has been providing commercial wireless services from balloon constellations since 2004, and it operates a radio repeater platform used by the US Army and Marine Corps, utilizing cheap weather balloons. Larry Page likely knew all this. After all, he very nearly bought Space Data in 2008.
If they wanted to get bought it would seem like they already had the chance. I wonder why the deal fell apart. The article provides some pretty clear details backing up the general idea that Google, at the very least, reproduced their ideas.
This is why we can't have nice things (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
And if not implemented then the idea shall end up in Public Domain.
There are way too many patents for useless and unused crap out there.
Re: (Score:2)
The original case for patents was to publicize how things are done to foster innovation. If three different independent company are coming up with the exact same innovation within most of each other, (I am ssuming, I haven't RTFA) then maybe there is not much innovation we care for in there.
The patent and IP law are due for an overall...
The patents are from 2000 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Good. At least then it won't stop Google from implementing the idea in the long run even if they lost a number of patents.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe not, but it will set them back a decade as they won't be able to use the patented ideas in the interim for commercial testing or anything like that -- basically nothing outside of their away-from-prying-eyes labs.
Summary missing key fact (Score:3)
Google attempted to acquire or partner with Space Data in 2008. Makes this look less like Google doing the right thing.
Re:Summary missing key fact (Score:4)
Google spun up Alphabet specifically so they could do shitty corporate raider things like this without Joe sixpack knowing it was Google (violating their pledge to "do no evil"). They basically did the exact thing that Uber did to them. They would also do it to you if you had something they wanted, the difference is apparently Space Data has enough capital to sue them and win on the merits. I hope they get big damages and a public apology from Google on the Google home search page for a month. "We're sorry for being shitty thieves and stealing Space Data's IP." Wouldn't that be a nice punishment for being shitty thieves.
Re: (Score:2)
Whether they manage to get the capital together to do this themselves is irrelevant, they hold the patent, google is trying to screw them. Google can take the long walk!
Re: (Score:2)
The patent holder had and has an active network that is used in multiple industries for wide-area coverage. While it doesn't directly compete with Google (today) for those services, there is or could be damage to their business.
I remember what Google first started doing with Loon, and it wasn't innovative, just a logistics game. Today, I think they have some real innovations of their own which could make the technology much more valuable-- dramatically increased on-station time being the dominant one.
Spac
Space Data IS doing this themselves. Google stole. (Score:1)
RTFA:
Space Data has been providing commercial wireless services from balloon constellations since 2004, and it operates a radio repeater platform used by the US Army and Marine Corps, utilizing cheap weather balloons. Larry Page likely knew all this. After all, he very nearly bought Space Data in 2008.
They lost on Jeopardy? (Score:2)