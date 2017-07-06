Russia Jails Hacker For Spilling Top Government Officials' Secrets (reuters.com) 9
A Russian court sentenced a prominent hacker to two years in jail on Thursday after a secret trial which heard how he had accessed and leaked the email accounts of top government officials, Russian news agencies reported. From a report: The court found Vladimir Anikeyev, named as head of a famous hacking collective called Shaltai Boltai (Humpty Dumpty), guilty of illegally accessing computer data in collusion with a criminal group. The TASS news agency said he was accused of breaking into the email account of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokeswoman as well as the account of an official in the presidential administration among many others.
I'm guessing he's not part of an opposition party (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget there's also the Russian opposition party early retirement plan: get shot on the footsteps of the Kremlin.
Russia is hacking Russia? (Score:2)
I thought it was Russia hacking the US, Now you're telling me Russia is hacking Russia?
Re: (Score:3)
In mother Russia, you hack everybody but mother Russia....