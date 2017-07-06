Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Government The Courts Politics

Privacy Watchdog Sues Trump's Election Committee Over Voter Data (engadget.com) 36

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
From a report: When the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to all 50 states seeking personal, identifying information on all voters in the US, at least 44 states refused in some part. Trump signed an executive order last May to create this commission while claiming that millions of people had voted illegally. The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) has taken issue with this request, as well, and has filed a lawsuit accusing the Commission of violating the privacy of American voters. EPIC also asserts that the original request asks states to send the data to a non-secure website, making the data vulnerable to identity theft and financial fraud. Not to mention political agendas. EPIC is also seeking information about "the failure to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment," and has filed for a temporary restraining order "to block the Commission's efforts."

Privacy Watchdog Sues Trump's Election Committee Over Voter Data More | Reply

Privacy Watchdog Sues Trump's Election Committee Over Voter Data

Comments Filter:
  • I'm not as concerned about voter privacy (which I happen to think that voter records are something that a federal government could legitimately have reasons to demand accurate and unified data on) as the likelihood that whoever in this administration tasked to do it is some part time Republican committee-connected programmer bro (maybe not even that lowly skilled) who hacks together some shitty piece of analysis code that comes to wrong conclusions, is misused for political purposes, and is vulnerable to ha

  • voter registration records are public (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I don't get the brouhaha. Save for SSN#, voter registration records are public. There's plenty of websites that provide names, dates of registration, political party affiliation, home addresses, phone numbers, and even dates of last elections they voted in. And even if a state doesn't provide a public search interface for its voter registration database, plenty of PAC'S, party officials, etc. can request the records for a nominal fee. You could also get personal information from a database of people making

  • If you need to produce ID to buy a gun (which is a constitutionally protected right), then you should need to produce an ID to vote.

    • Ostensibly, it is 100% illegal to require id to buy a gun while the 2nd Amendment stands. Quite simply the federal government doesnt have the power to deny me. However fools like you allow them to overstep.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by enjar ( 249223 )
      The big problem with Voter ID is that many proposals violate the 24th Amendment against poll taxes. A voter ID would need to be free of any financial charge and also free of other logistical barriers, e.g. "you can only get them at the DMV next to the statehouse on odd Tuesdays between the hours of 10 and 11 AM, and you need to provide an in-state birth certificate, social security card, blood sample, passport, pass a citizenship test and submit to a DNA swab".
  • What the hell does Trump think he's doing? Identifying all his 'enemies' within the 300,000,000 people in this country? What's next, Trump? Bringing back the McCarthy Committee? Loyalty tests? What a bunch of bullshit.

  • 1. Put all of the data in a big Hadoop cluster.
    2. Throw in social security records.
    3. MapReduce/Spark
    4. Nice big graphical charts that lay bare how absolutely cluster fucked our election system actually is in terms that even someone with an 80 IQ can understand.

    My bet:
    1. You'll find a lot of UMC voters double voting in different states where they have legal residences.
    2. You'll find a lot of dead voters still voting.
    3. You'll find a lot of immigrants.

    If anything, I expect to find that felons are the least p

  • Sending sensitive, private financial information to CFPB? EPIC is A-OK with that!

    Sending sensitive, private medical information to the Federal Data Services Hub under ACA? EPIC is A-OK with that too!

    Collecting minimal voter information that's already mostly public to see whether there might be a problem with illegal voting? EPIC can't allow that!

    It seems to me like EPIC is more driven by political partisanship than by a consistent concern for protecting the privacy of Americans from federal overreach.

Slashdot Top Deals

No problem is insoluble in all conceivable circumstances.

Close