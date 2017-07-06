Privacy Watchdog Sues Trump's Election Committee Over Voter Data (engadget.com) 36
From a report: When the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to all 50 states seeking personal, identifying information on all voters in the US, at least 44 states refused in some part. Trump signed an executive order last May to create this commission while claiming that millions of people had voted illegally. The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) has taken issue with this request, as well, and has filed a lawsuit accusing the Commission of violating the privacy of American voters. EPIC also asserts that the original request asks states to send the data to a non-secure website, making the data vulnerable to identity theft and financial fraud. Not to mention political agendas. EPIC is also seeking information about "the failure to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment," and has filed for a temporary restraining order "to block the Commission's efforts."
The voter rolls are public information that states may or may not make easy to get. They're normally available to anyone who follows the rules and pays the fee.
Read the article summary. It's at the top of the page. That's part of what people are afraid of.
Also "hundreds"? That sounds like big problem which could seriously impact elections. In Tuvalu.
The liberals asked for this investigation after Trump suggested their might be voter fraud. The media and liberals responded that if he was serious he should investigate. So he did, now they make a big deal about the necessary information requests to perform such an investigation. Maybe they should instead suggest how we can perform the investigation within their 'bounds of acceptance'.
You forget that we're talking about Trump. Trump can't do anything right according to mainstream media.
Re:Do you want fair elections or not? (Score:5, Insightful)
I thought the states ran their own elections to choose electoral college members and the EC members voted at the national level for president. It's the presidential election that has triggered the most concern, but I'm sure there is concern about house and senate, perhaps even state level seats too, but these are all issues that affect how each state is represented and are proper matters for a state to research (perhaps with support from the federal gov).
This attempt by the administration to fish for anything they might use to bolster their fantasy that Trump won the popular vote has nothing to do with a search for the truth.
these are all issues that affect how each state is represented and are proper matters for a state to research (perhaps with support from the federal gov).
Why yes they are matters for the states to research.
However almost no states are doing so.
So the federal government has decided to do an audit. You know, like any non-crooked organization might have to do from time to time just to ensure things were on the level...
Why are people so resistant to a simple audit I wonder?
I don't get the brouhaha. Save for SSN#, voter registration records are public. There's plenty of websites that provide names, dates of registration, political party affiliation, home addresses, phone numbers, and even dates of last elections they voted in. And even if a state doesn't provide a public search interface for its voter registration database, plenty of PAC'S, party officials, etc. can request the records for a nominal fee. You could also get personal information from a database of people making
If you need to produce ID to buy a gun (which is a constitutionally protected right), then you should need to produce an ID to vote.
1. Put all of the data in a big Hadoop cluster.
2. Throw in social security records.
3. MapReduce/Spark
4. Nice big graphical charts that lay bare how absolutely cluster fucked our election system actually is in terms that even someone with an 80 IQ can understand.
My bet:
1. You'll find a lot of UMC voters double voting in different states where they have legal residences.
2. You'll find a lot of dead voters still voting.
3. You'll find a lot of immigrants.
If anything, I expect to find that felons are the least p
Sending sensitive, private financial information to CFPB? EPIC is A-OK with that!
Sending sensitive, private medical information to the Federal Data Services Hub under ACA? EPIC is A-OK with that too!
Collecting minimal voter information that's already mostly public to see whether there might be a problem with illegal voting? EPIC can't allow that!
It seems to me like EPIC is more driven by political partisanship than by a consistent concern for protecting the privacy of Americans from federal overreach.