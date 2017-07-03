Court Blocks EPA Effort To Suspend Obama-Era Methane Rule (pbs.org) 35
Michael Biesecker reports via PBS: A federal appeals court in Washington ruled Monday that the head of the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped his authority in trying to delay implementation of a new rule requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and reduce methane leaks. In a split decision, the three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ordered the EPA to move forward with the Obama-era requirement that aims to reduce planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced in April that he would delay by 90 days the deadline for oil and gas companies to follow the new rule, so that the agency could reconsider the measure. Last month, Pruitt announced he intended to extend the 90-day stay for two years. In a detailed 31-page ruling, the court disagreed with Pruitt's contention that industry groups had not had sufficient opportunity to comment before the 2016 rule was enacted. The judges also said Pruitt lacked the legal authority to delay the rule from taking effect.
Only in Trump America.. (Score:2, Funny)
Does the EPA go to court try to make the envirnment worse.
Re: (Score:2)
Scott Pruitt, Administrator of the EPA, was appointed by President Donald Trump. So yes, in this case POTUS controls the EPA and many other aspects of the U.S. Government.. (this should not come as a surprise, but maybe you're an idiot)
Re: (Score:1)
Get an education.
No, seriously, go get an education. I mean it. Go do a university course, learn something about the world, because you really are making a fool of yourself, and if you know anyone who is smarter than you, then they really are laughing at you behind your back.
How can a court argue... (Score:2)
...that the EPA doesn't have the authority to implement it's own rules. This ruling will go down in stinky methane flames on appeal. Courts should really try to stick to law.
Re: (Score:2)
And oil and gas companies should be required to minimize methane leaks
Re: (Score:2)
What does that have to do with this?
Re: (Score:1)
Read the ruling, dumbass.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, I did. It's bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
You are destroying your own argument by comparing this ruling to the travel moratorium ruling. The SC has not ruled on the merits of the case. My guess is that the moratorium will be decided as entirely legal. It's not a good idea to side with activist courts just because they agree with you.
Re: (Score:2)
Court run methane in Bartertown! No talk! Do!
Continuity of Government (Score:1)
Imagine if every government threw out everything agreed by the last government, just to score political points.
Really Pruitt needs to be more professional here. Country before party.
Re: (Score:2)
Imagine if every government created new rules to show how woke they are just to score political points? Every government (they are all the same) has the same authority as any other. That's the foundation of a liberal democracy.
Regulation, not law, right? (Score:4, Insightful)
The EPA wants to delay enforcement of a regulation they wrote, correct? If the EPA wants to delay enforcement then would not that be within their authority as an executive agency? I'm confused. If the EPA doesn't want to enforce this rule then I'd expect this rule to disappear right quick. I realize that there are procedures they have to follow to remove a rule from the federal register so follow the procedures and make it happen.
Here's what I expect to happen, the EPA will appeal and in the mean time not enforce the rule AND start the process to remove the rules they don't want to enforce. By the time this gets to SCOTUS the rules will be gone and the point moot.
Also, seems like just another dick move by Obama to enact a rule that he would not have to enforce. Not that Trump has not already done similar things in his short time as POTUS, this is a common dick move by all elected officials and I'd rather they stop doing it.
It's real easy to make a law or rule that does not come into force until the person that passed the law or rule does not actually have to deal with. They get the praise for "doing something" but if it fails then someone else gets the blame. Kind of like what is happening right now.
Re: (Score:2)
Your confusion is warranted. It's a bullshit political ruling meant to RESIST!, and it will get overruled on appeal after about 6 months, when a new bullshit ruling will be issued by a lower court that will have to wind it's way through the courts as well. Political kangaroo courts are not conducive to democracy. Unfortunately the left is not really about democracy any more.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If the EPA wants to delay enforcement then would not that be within their authority as an executive agency?
Not necessarily. There is a rule-making process which it must legally follow. The process is there to protect citizens from arbitrary enforcement of laws and rules. With all its flaws, the US is still a nation of laws, which even its regulatory agencies must follow. If you don't like the rules, you still have to follow the process to remove them. If you don't like the laws, you still have to follow the law-making process to undo them. Countries that don't follow law- or rule-making process have a name: the
Re: (Score:2)
From the decision [uscourts.gov]:
Like you said, there's a process, and the court didn't think that the EPA was following it.
Administrative Law, Not Policy (Score:2)
The EPA wants to delay enforcement of a regulation they wrote, correct? If the EPA wants to delay enforcement then would not that be within their authority as an executive agency? I'm confused.
"Follow the procedures and make it happen" is the right answer. Likely the EPA didn't. A regulation is not like an internal company policy--it can only be created and enforced in ways that are authorized by law. The short version is that if an administrative agency exceeds the scope of its Congressional grant of authority, acts in an arbitrary and capricious manner, fails to follow the legal rulemaking process, or takes action which otherwise is contrary to law, then people who are harmed can take them to
EPA methane ruling (Score:2)
Something about this smells really bad.
Re: (Score:2)
Methane is odorless. Perhaps you were thinking of hydrogen sulfide?
Left wing judges don't seem to understand the law (Score:1)
Time for the judicial to know its place. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
They got all excited when they slowed down the immigration ban, so now they're trying to impose the agenda again. All they're doing is making people wonder about them, like it happened with the mainstream media during the election.
Is the rule based on a law? (Score:2)