The White House Now Has Zero Science Advisors (cbsnews.com) 42
DogDude shares an article from CBS News: The science division of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy was unstaffed as of Friday as the three remaining employees departed this week, sources tell CBS News... On Friday afternoon, Eleanor Celeste, the assistant director for biomedical and forensic sciences at the OSTP, tweeted, "Science division out. Mic drop" before leaving the office for the last time...
Under Mr. Obama, the science division was staffed with nine employees who led the charge on policy issues such as STEM education, biotechnology and crisis response. It's possible that the White House will handle these issues through staff in other divisions within the OSTP.
A government of the idiots, by the idiots and for the idiots.
A quite sorry, demeaning & undignified depiction of the generous people of the USA.
For this, you should be ashamed of yourself.
The only shameful part is not having a representative government.
Sure. But the one thing that DT does well, is,... represent the people that voted him in.
;-)
The government is there to serve the people. It's progressively become more about leading the people.
There are plenty generous scientists in public and private institutions that can do the proper research, so that the government can be accurately informed.
If DT had science advisors they would simply serve his agenda anyway. The same stuff happens with Democrats.
Let the thinking happen outside of government. Pubic universities are a exception because they have some amount of autonomy from the government poli
the generous people of the USA
Based on this comment, I assume you've never been to the U.S., as generosity is far from being a common quality here.
More accurately: a government of the people, by the employees of the super-rich, for the super-rich.
In one word, a plutocracy.
You [Americans]n (assuming you are), are always proud of your system. In fact you're so proud that you at one time shed blood in trying to "export" it to other parts of the world.
Now, this system, that you're proud of, produces what you do not like and what follows is calling its results names.
Like my mom used to say: -
"When you're on the road to Damascus, do not be surprised if you end up in Damascus."
In short, you chewed it; now swallow it.
You [Americans]n (assuming you are), are always proud of your system.
Your whole post relies on this incorrect generalization. While it may be true for some, it's not true for the whole. While some Americans shed blood attempting to export our political system, others protested both the shedding of blood and the political system itself.
Because Clinton would have been so much better?
...since Pol Trump and the NRA Rouge will be rounding up the intellectuals and putting them in concentration camps before long.
And they'll get however many they need. As it is, everytime a government changes, staff overhauls happen - not just at cabinet level, but also the bureaucrats. Yeah, there was always the argument that one needs the bureaucrats for continuity, but this time, you have a bureaucracy that's hell bent on sabotaging the agenda of the new administration. We saw it w/ Sally Yates & the travel ban, and more recently w/ 'Reality Winner'.
There is no reason for any Obama holdovers. Those 9 Science advisors a
Thank you for giving the fool's opinion. Even fool's like yourself should be heard, so your foolishness can be seen.
Maybe there are plenty of advisers available in the Tens of Thousands of Government employees at the Dozens of various agencies...
No need to pay twice.
And this is SO good.
If only "science advisers" were honest, up-to-date working scientists willing to say exactly what they think without fear or favour.
However, most government "science advisers" are chosen by politicians and civil servants, on mainly political grounds, from the ranks of the "great and the good". In other words, they are likely to be elderly, dignified, wealthy, highly regarded by all - and not to have done any actual research, or read any current papers, for a good many years.
They are the kind of people who f
Great! now I know where to go when I need advice on the science of zeros.
Problem solved!
But in reality...
It's still a race for competitive advantage between countries, and seriously, the Chinese, Indians, Singaporeans, etc.etc are going to start eating our lunch, guys (even more than they are) -- and every move we make g
science is just a mater of opinion! Everybody's voice counts!