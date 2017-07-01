The White House Now Has Zero Science Advisors (cbsnews.com) 10
DogDude shares an article from CBS News: The science division of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy was unstaffed as of Friday as the three remaining employees departed this week, sources tell CBS News... On Friday afternoon, Eleanor Celeste, the assistant director for biomedical and forensic sciences at the OSTP, tweeted, "Science division out. Mic drop" before leaving the office for the last time...
Under Mr. Obama, the science division was staffed with nine employees who led the charge on policy issues such as STEM education, biotechnology and crisis response. It's possible that the White House will handle these issues through staff in other divisions within the OSTP.
A government of the idiots, by the idiots and for the idiots.
A government of the idiots, by the idiots and for the idiots
A quite sorry, demeaning & undignified depiction of the generous people of the USA.
For this, you should be ashamed of yourself.
A government of the idiots, by the idiots and for the idiots.
More accurately: a government of the people, by the employees of the super-rich, for the super-rich.
In one word, a plutocracy.
...since Pol Trump and the NRA Rouge will be rounding up the intellectuals and putting them in concentration camps before long.
Maybe there are plenty of advisers available in the Tens of Thousands of Government employees at the Dozens of various agencies...
No need to pay twice.
Re: (Score:2)
"Believe me, I know more than the scientists. I'm really smart, everyone around me knows it. I don't necessarily do formulas and ya da da, but I have natural instincts; I smell science like a cat, and pounce--beautiful bigly American Science! #MASGA!"
If only "science advisers" were honest, up-to-date working scientists willing to say exactly what they think without fear or favour.
However, most government "science advisers" are chosen by politicians and civil servants, on mainly political grounds, from the ranks of the "great and the good". In other words, they are likely to be elderly, dignified, wealthy, highly regarded by all - and not to have done any actual research, or read any current papers, for a good many years.
