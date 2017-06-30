Germany Approves Plans To Fine Social Media Firms Up To $57M (theguardian.com) 17
Social media companies face fines of up to 50m Euro ($57m) if they persistently fail to remove illegal content from their sites under a new law passed in Germany. From a report: The German parliament on Friday approved the bill aimed at cracking down on hate speech, criminal material and fake news on social networks -- but critics warn it could have drastic consequences for free speech online. Germany has some of the world's toughest laws covering defamation, public incitement to commit crimes and threats of violence, with prison sentences for Holocaust denial or inciting hatred against minorities. The measure requires social media platforms to remove obviously illegal hate speech and other postings within 24 hours after receiving a notification or complaint, and to block other offensive content within seven days. The German justice minister, Heiko Maas, who was the driving force behind the bill, said: "Freedom of speech ends where the criminal law begins."
whatever -ism, Germany is having another bout of authoritarianism
It never went away. The Germans have always prioritized conformity over liberty. But they pay a price for that. There is a bit of a startup-culture in Berlin, but Germany has produced few tech companies. The biggest is SAP, which actually has a rather authoritarian culture. If you were planning to start a tech company today, would you do it in Germany? $57 million says that you wouldn't.
You *will* make people speak correctly or you *will* be fined! Germany Über Alles!
"Hate speech" -- whatever the majority can turn around and define. Nothing more. That's why hate speech laws need to burn in fire.
The powers in place after 1945 in West Germany and now Germany can direct powerful laws created to stop communism or fascism from ever entering German politics.
Comment on a ruling party and its policy, the results of policy or suggest changes to policy?
A rise in local crime? What people are doing in the German community?
Get reported by social media SJW staff, or
Or attempts to add to banned comments with an ip and a provider outside Germany using the German language?
Best to ban any attempts at free speech globally once reported so the world is safe for Germans using the internet in other parts of the world.