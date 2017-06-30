Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Operating Systems Privacy The Courts Windows

France Drops Windows 10 Privacy Case After Microsoft Changes Telemetry Settings (betanews.com) 3

Posted by msmash from the all-good dept.
Reader Mark Wilson writes: There have been lots of complaints about invasion of privacy since the release of Windows 10. Microsoft's telemetry lead to several lawsuits, including one from France's National Data Protection Commission which said Windows 10 was collecting 'excessive personal data' about users. But now the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libert's has decided to drop its case against Microsoft. The commission is happy that sufficient steps have been taken to reduce the amount of data that is collected and users are now informed about data collection.

