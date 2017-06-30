France Drops Windows 10 Privacy Case After Microsoft Changes Telemetry Settings (betanews.com) 20
Reader Mark Wilson writes: There have been lots of complaints about invasion of privacy since the release of Windows 10. Microsoft's telemetry lead to several lawsuits, including one from France's National Data Protection Commission which said Windows 10 was collecting 'excessive personal data' about users. But now the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libert's has decided to drop its case against Microsoft. The commission is happy that sufficient steps have been taken to reduce the amount of data that is collected and users are now informed about data collection.
What happens when they re-enable it? (Score:2)
QLEB? (Score:2)
WTF is a libert? The noise frogs make, perhaps?
Re: (Score:2)
liberté, but you know
/. only handle ASCII from 32 to 127 or something like if it was 1970
This post brought to you by ampersand e acute sem (Score:2)
You managed it. Seems this Mark Wilson fucktard doesn't know how to proofread. They'll probably offer him a job.
Wow (Score:2)
Someone finally surrendered to France.
:-)
Re: (Score:1)
Charlemagne and the Franks, Joan of Arc, Napoleon, American independence against the British (the French helped a lot). In modern times, most French military operations are mostly successful. Yes, WWI and WWII France started off losing, but eventually won with the help of allies. They traded wins and losses against the British throughout the period around 1100-1750. Like the British their colonies eventually won independence.
I'm sure you meant it as a joke, but the French have a fairly impressive militar
Users have alwaqys been clearly warned (Score:3)
Microsoft does not intend to gather sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, usernames and passwords, email addresses, or other similarly sensitive information for Linguistic Data Collection. We guard against such events by using technologies to identify and remove sensitive information before linguistic data is sent from the user's device. If we determine that sensitive information has been inadvertently received, we delete the information.
Paid (Score:2)
Off.
Reality check (Score:2)
Telling someone your going to do something first before you do it does not legitimize the underlying action.
Amount of data required to be sent to Microsoft to ensure proper operation of Windows is 0 bytes.
Take it or leave it demands are not choices to the extent Windows is not a commodity and leaving it isn't a viable option.
Windows 10 is malware.