Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Operating Systems Privacy The Courts Windows

France Drops Windows 10 Privacy Case After Microsoft Changes Telemetry Settings (betanews.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the all-good dept.
Reader Mark Wilson writes: There have been lots of complaints about invasion of privacy since the release of Windows 10. Microsoft's telemetry lead to several lawsuits, including one from France's National Data Protection Commission which said Windows 10 was collecting 'excessive personal data' about users. But now the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libert's has decided to drop its case against Microsoft. The commission is happy that sufficient steps have been taken to reduce the amount of data that is collected and users are now informed about data collection.

France Drops Windows 10 Privacy Case After Microsoft Changes Telemetry Settings More | Reply

France Drops Windows 10 Privacy Case After Microsoft Changes Telemetry Settings

Comments Filter:

  • WTF is a libert? The noise frogs make, perhaps?

  • Someone finally surrendered to France. :-)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Charlemagne and the Franks, Joan of Arc, Napoleon, American independence against the British (the French helped a lot). In modern times, most French military operations are mostly successful. Yes, WWI and WWII France started off losing, but eventually won with the help of allies. They traded wins and losses against the British throughout the period around 1100-1750. Like the British their colonies eventually won independence.

      I'm sure you meant it as a joke, but the French have a fairly impressive militar

  • Users have alwaqys been clearly warned (Score:3)

    by mea2214 ( 935585 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @02:24PM (#54720987)
    What was the point of this entire case? MS has always warned about what they send. Warning is not disabling. From: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-... [microsoft.com]

    Microsoft does not intend to gather sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, usernames and passwords, email addresses, or other similarly sensitive information for Linguistic Data Collection. We guard against such events by using technologies to identify and remove sensitive information before linguistic data is sent from the user's device. If we determine that sensitive information has been inadvertently received, we delete the information.

  • Off.

  • Telling someone your going to do something first before you do it does not legitimize the underlying action.

    Amount of data required to be sent to Microsoft to ensure proper operation of Windows is 0 bytes.

    Take it or leave it demands are not choices to the extent Windows is not a commodity and leaving it isn't a viable option.

    Windows 10 is malware.

Slashdot Top Deals

UNIX is many things to many people, but it's never been everything to anybody.

Close