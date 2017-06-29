Let's Encrypt Hits New Milestone: Over 100,000,000 Certificates Issued (letsencrypt.org) 32
Josh Aas, the executive director of Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) writing for Let's Encrypt: Let's Encrypt, a free, automated, and open certificate authority has reached a milestone: we've now issued more than 100,000,000 certificates. This number reflects at least a few things: First, it illustrates the strong demand for our services. We'd like to thank all of the sysadmins, web developers, and everyone else managing servers for prioritizing protecting your visitors with HTTPS. Second, it illustrates our ability to scale. I'm incredibly proud of the work our engineering teams have done to make this volume of issuance possible. I'm also very grateful to our operational partners, including IdenTrust, Akamai, and Sumo Logic. Third, it illustrates the power of automated certificate management. If getting and managing certificates from Let's Encrypt always required manual steps there is simply no way we'd be able to serve as many sites as we do. The total number of certificates we've issued is an interesting number, but it doesn't reflect much about tangible progress towards our primary goal: a 100% HTTPS Web.
I'm not sure that one of these certs is any better than a self-signed cert...
It's trusted by the browser by default, so it has that going for it.
Also, unlike self-signed certs it demonstrates that the person requesting the cert has control over the hostname(s), which is pretty much all I ever had to do when I paid for a non-EV certificate.
Also, unlike self-signed certs it demonstrates that the person requesting the cert has control over the hostname(s), which is pretty much all I ever had to do when I paid for a non-EV certificate.
How does it demonstrate that? Can you explain specifically what makes this better than self-signed certs? What is the basis of trust used to establish ownership? What prevents an attacker with access to a victims wires from using LE to obtain fraudulent certificates?
Im not that poster but I do have to look after a lot of servers with sites that have letsencryprt certs.
Basically it requires the same level of domain validation as any standard, non EV cert (including revocations) and provides the same level of protection for on the wire data interception with the disadvantage that certs are only issues for 90 days instead of 1+ years.
Look here for a overview of the the process, its pretty simple and the same as any other non EV cert:
https://letsencrypt.org/how-it-works/
How does it demonstrate that? Can you explain specifically what makes this better than self-signed certs? What is the basis of trust used to establish ownership? What prevents an attacker with access to a victims wires from using LE to obtain fraudulent certificates?
Public key cryptography. The client has to satisfy both the domain control challenge, and sign a nonce provided by the CA. The domain control challenge establishes control over the domain. The signed nonce provides client identity verification.
https://letsencrypt.org/how-it-works/ [letsencrypt.org]
It demonstrates that the one holding the cert also holds the domain name. Nothing else. And nothing else is implied by the whole deal.
Contrary to popular belief, a certificate isn't a government ID. All it means is that whoever claims to be www.whatever.tld is actually www.whatever.tld, and that no man in the middle attack is happening.
And once people learn this, we could maybe start establishing some sort of security. The fact that https:/// [https] isn't crossed out by your browser doesn't mean that www.bank0famr
They're a little better in that the fact that they come from a cert authority gives you some assurance that you're not being MITM'd. But it has always been stupid that browsers treat an HTTPS connection with a self-signed cert differently to an HTTP connection.
They get treated differently because they're different. self-signed certs are generating ecrypted traffic, http isn't. I know you already know that, but your flippant reply seemed to brush it off as if that's not a difference.
Also, self-signed certs are sometimes more secure than the public CA's. If you're using them for internal purposes, and you know the origin of them, you can guarantee they're safe. If you use a public CA, you never know what gov't or three-letter agency they've allowed to spoof a f
Kind of like how SSH always treats your initial connection like a telnet connection? And warns you that unless you have authenticated the remote identity you should treat it as though unauthorized individuals are monitoring your traffic.
I am going to assume you meant it's always been stupid how browsers handled unauthenticated HTTPS certs. At the very least its necessary to warn about unauthenticated connections for all browser users, uneducated and experts alike. However, power users should be allowed t
They're a little better in that the fact that they come from a cert authority gives you some assurance that you're not being MITM'd. But it has always been stupid that browsers treat an HTTPS connection with a self-signed cert differently to an HTTP connection.
All lets encrypt does is move the point of MITM vulnerability from establishing a connection to obtaining the cert. A functionally equivalent MITM opportunity to untrusted self-signed certs persist regardless.
The fact that end users see a padlock icon in their browser and *assume* their connections are secure when in fact there is no rational basis for such a belief is a far worse reality than doing nothing.
My own view is that ALL DV CA's including LE should be shuttered immediately. All responsibly tran
It's considerably better than a self-signed cert. Browsers don't accept self-signed certs by default, throwing up big nasty warnings. Lets Encrypt is a fully-accepted CA.
It also costs as much as a self-signed cert. That is, nothing. Higher utility at the same price is higher value.
1. There is no pretense of identification.
2. Learn the basics about certificates and what they ACTUALLY mean rather than what meaning you give them for whatever reason.
Actually these certificates are far better than a cert you'd buy commercially. The only way to get one is to control a server within the domain name. This is more verification than you get on anything but an EV cert.
Google started giving higher rankings to websites with HTTPS/SSL than websites without a certificate. Since Let's Encrypt is a free option at my hosting provider, I got certificates for all my domains and subdomains.
http://searchengineland.com/google-starts-giving-ranking-boost-secure-httpsssl-sites-199446/ [searchengineland.com]
Let's Encrypt is a shadow entity of the CIA so you have given them free run over all your domains.
Why do you think I work in government IT?
I'm not sure that one of these certs is any better than a self-signed cert...
The value is that you don't have to pay some shifty dude $10 for the same level of verification, and it is auto renewing.
No! It expires every 90 days and you can renew after 60 days. RTFM.
No! It expires every 90 days and you can renew after 60 days. RTFM.
I stand corrected. After double checking my configuration, I have a different set of certs (five or so) expiring and renewing each month.
...expiring and renewing each month
You seem to be missing an important principle: You have to renew a cert before it expires, hence the 60/90 days schedule.
You don't renew a cert "when it expires".
