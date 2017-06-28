US Imposes Stricter Security Screenings At Foreign Airports, But Won't Expand Laptop Ban Yet (theverge.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The United States will require foreign airports to implement stricter security practices and screenings for any passengers headed to the U.S. John Kelly, the U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, announced today that the new measures were being put in place. Though he didn't go into specifics, Kelly said the new requirements would include further screenings of electronics, more thorough vetting of passengers, and measures meant to stop "insider attacks." The U.S. is also encouraging the use of more bomb-detecting dogs, "advanced checkpoint screening technology," and the addition of "preclearance" locations, which station U.S. customs officers overseas, allowing them to screen passengers before boarding instead of after they land. One thing Kelly didn't announce was an expansion of the tablet and laptop ban, which is currently in effect on flights from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa. If airports don't comply with the new screening rules, Kelly said, they may be subject to additional electronics bans. But for the time being, it sounds like the ban will be kept to those 10 locations. According to Reuters, airlines have 21 days to comply with the new rules for explosives screenings and four months to comply with everything else.
2nd security checkpoint (Score:2)
So this means that every airport with US-bound flights needs to have a 2nd security checkpoint just for the US-bound gates ?
Re: (Score:2)
So this means that every airport with US-bound flights needs to have a 2nd security checkpoint just for the US-bound gates ?
Many of them already do. When I flew from Munich to the US last time, I went through three different security screenings. And I'm not counting the interrogation that takes place before they even let you into the check-in line, or the outbound customs and immigration folks.
Where is this terror over terrorism coming from? (Score:2)
Something like 10,000 people are murdered with guns every year in the US, [fivethirtyeight.com] yet we hear NOTHING about banning laptops on guns!
Really looking forward to high speed rail (Score:2)
I basically avoid airports now unless I am traveling more than 8 hours by car. It was barely worth it before, it's absolutely not worth it anymore. I submit to airport screenings for international travel, but travel is just miserable now, knowing you have to go through that degrading experience, and will have to do it again on the way home.