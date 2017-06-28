Equal Rights Center Sues Uber For Denying Equal Access To People Who Use Wheelchairs

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The Equal Rights Center is suing Uber, alleging that the company has chosen not to include wheelchair-accessible cars as an option in its standard UberX fleet of vehicles, and excludes people who use wheelchairs in Washington, D.C. According to the lawsuit, Uber is in violation of Title 3 of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the D.C. Human Rights Act. TechCrunch reports: After conducting its own investigation of Uber's services for people in wheelchairs, the ERC found that passengers had to wait an average of eight times longer for an accessible car to arrive. They also had to pay twice as much in fares, according to the ERC's study. Ultimately, the ERC wants Uber to integrate wheelchair accessible cars into its UberX fleet so that people who use wheelchairs don't have to wait longer and pay more to use the car service. Uber said in a statement provided to TechCrunch: "We take this issue seriously and are committed to continued work with the District, our partners, and stakeholders toward expanding transportation options and freedom of movement for all residents throughout the region."

  • ...being forced to live in the world they created is so entertaining.

  • Perhaps someone can sue eBay; surely there aren't enough eBay sellers selling wheelchairs. Hell, sue the car manufacturers; not enough people are buying wheelchair-accessible vehicles. Sue the government! Wheelchair-accessible vehicles should have been mandated by law.

