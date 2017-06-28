Equal Rights Center Sues Uber For Denying Equal Access To People Who Use Wheelchairs (techcrunch.com) 18
The Equal Rights Center is suing Uber, alleging that the company has chosen not to include wheelchair-accessible cars as an option in its standard UberX fleet of vehicles, and excludes people who use wheelchairs in Washington, D.C. According to the lawsuit, Uber is in violation of Title 3 of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the D.C. Human Rights Act. TechCrunch reports: After conducting its own investigation of Uber's services for people in wheelchairs, the ERC found that passengers had to wait an average of eight times longer for an accessible car to arrive. They also had to pay twice as much in fares, according to the ERC's study. Ultimately, the ERC wants Uber to integrate wheelchair accessible cars into its UberX fleet so that people who use wheelchairs don't have to wait longer and pay more to use the car service. Uber said in a statement provided to TechCrunch: "We take this issue seriously and are committed to continued work with the District, our partners, and stakeholders toward expanding transportation options and freedom of movement for all residents throughout the region."
Re: (Score:3)
So, we now have to ruin it for the majority, just because a small minority can't use "X" service?
Please get real, there are alternatives, PLENTY of public transportation that we've all already paid out taxes for.....
Man, I'm all for helping people, but it's getting fucking ridiculous....what's next, suing magazines for not being in braille too for blind folks? Suing Apple for iPods that deaf people can't use?
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt Uber has $7 that isn't money it owes to the banks and investors.
Re: I'm in a wheelchair too (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Owned by != owed to.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, equity!=debt
Re: (Score:2)
ADA was a huge waste (Score:2)
Curb cuts, ramps, accessible stalls, or my favorite, Section 508. The hubris of the ADA was that we could afford this colossal waste. Meanwhile, the economic participation of disabled workers has dropped by 50% since 1981. The implication being that the huge expenditure on infrastructure was a waste, since almost half preferred being on the dole and not taking advantage of the infrastructure.
The next time I see someone with a wheelchair using one of the curb cuts in my town, will be the first.
Watching the left... (Score:1)
...being forced to live in the world they created is so entertaining.
Perhaps someone can sue eBay... (Score:2)