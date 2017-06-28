More Than 40 ISPs Across the Country Tell Chairman Pai to Not Repeal Network Neutrality (eff.org)
An anonymous reader shares a report: One excuse FCC Chairman Ajit Pai regularly offers to explain his effort to gut net neutrality protections is the claim that open Internet rules have harmed ISPs, especially small ones. During a speech earlier this year, he stressed that 22 small ISPs told him that the 2015 Open Internet Order hurt their ability to invest and deploy. In reality, though, many more ISPs feel very differently. Today, more than 40 ISPs told the FCC that they have had no problem with the Open Internet Order (PDF) and that it hasn't hurt their ability to develop and expand their networks. What is more, that they want the FCC to do its job and address the problem Congress created when it repealed the broadband privacy rules in March.
More Than 40 ISPs Across the Country Tell Chairman Pai to Not Repeal Network Neutrality More | Reply Login
More Than 40 ISPs Across the Country Tell Chairman Pai to Not Repeal Network Neutrality
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals