typodupeerror
More Than 40 ISPs Across the Country Tell Chairman Pai to Not Repeal Network Neutrality

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: One excuse FCC Chairman Ajit Pai regularly offers to explain his effort to gut net neutrality protections is the claim that open Internet rules have harmed ISPs, especially small ones. During a speech earlier this year, he stressed that 22 small ISPs told him that the 2015 Open Internet Order hurt their ability to invest and deploy. In reality, though, many more ISPs feel very differently. Today, more than 40 ISPs told the FCC that they have had no problem with the Open Internet Order (PDF) and that it hasn't hurt their ability to develop and expand their networks. What is more, that they want the FCC to do its job and address the problem Congress created when it repealed the broadband privacy rules in March.

  • Pai is full of BS (Score:5, Interesting)

    by UnknowingFool ( 672806 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @03:38PM (#54706915)
    Pai said this back in May: "Just last week, we heard from 22 small ISPs, companies that nobody has ever heard of in towns very few people will ever visit, and what they told us is, look, we are being inhibited." As far as I know, Pai has never named the ISPs nor shared the communications. Whereas this week 40 ISPs through the EFF signed a letter [eff.org] stating the opposite. I'll let you decide who is not telling the whole truth.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dfm3 ( 830843 )
      Four out of five dentists agree... that if you poll a large enough sample size and are dishonest in how you report the numbers, you can get statistics to say anything. Did they have to ask 500 ISPs to find those 22?
      • Communication with the FCC should be public record especially when the ISPs are discussing legislation and regulation. Why hasn't Pai disclosed the names? Also Pai failed to disclose how many ISPs were in favor of Net Neutrality. The fact that 40 of them went as far as to sign a public letter about their stance says more.

  • A failure to understand how government is designed (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Alascom ( 95042 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @03:40PM (#54706935)

    "...they want the FCC to do its job and address the problem Congress created when it repealed..."

    This is a grossly false assertion.
    The FCC's job is to implement the law as directed by Congress, not the other way around.

  • They should also tell him that allowing ISPs to sell user data is a blatant violation of privacy that no company should be allowed to do.
    But hey, small victories.

  • At this point all you need to know about (Score:3)

    by bravecanadian ( 638315 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @03:51PM (#54707015)

    Amit Pai is that he is a Republican. That equals liar and hypocrite for those of you keeping track at home.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ewhac ( 5844 )
      No. All you need to know about Ajit Pai is that he is the former Associate General Counsel to Verizon. [wikipedia.org]

    • You. You are a moron. It doesn't matter whether there is a R or a D or a fucking hippy sign behind their name. If they are a politician, and a career politician at that.. They are a liar and a hypocrite. BUT!! Big butt.. You're such a partisan asshole you believe everybody with that little D behind their name is a saint and shits roses and gumdrops.. People like you ARE the problem with the world. All you care about is "You" and people that think like "You". Now please go think about this and try to grow up

  • Not saying this isn't important news..but 40 is not a lot.
    • I guess compared to the 22 he originally cited that's a lot...but neither amount is meaningful enough to make policy decisions on.
      • No according to the 22 he allegedly said was against it. Also Pai didn't disclose how many contacted the FCC being for Net Neutrality. Hundreds could be for it and he could have cherry picked 22 against.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      It's more than the unnamed 19 ISPs that Ajit Pai was using as justification for rolling back the classification.

      https://apps.fcc.gov/edocs_pub... [fcc.gov]

  • Pai is completely, totally bought (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ZorinLynx ( 31751 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @04:10PM (#54707163) Homepage

    Look at his record of the things he's done so far. ALL of them favor big ISPs, and NONE of them favor the consumer.

    The man is completely bought. He has absolutely no business heading the FCC, which is all about regulating communications and the PUBLIC airwaves.

    I don't understand why so many people in this country, especially those who aren't wealthy, continue to support politicians that not only don't work for the people, but are so BLATANTLY and OBVIOUSLY corrupted by big corporate money and influence.

  • It seems that those in government -- generally of both parties but, lately, more specifically Republicans -- listen more to ideologies than ideas. Remember people, you get for whom you vote.

