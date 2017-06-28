More Than 40 ISPs Across the Country Tell Chairman Pai to Not Repeal Network Neutrality (eff.org) 32
An anonymous reader shares a report: One excuse FCC Chairman Ajit Pai regularly offers to explain his effort to gut net neutrality protections is the claim that open Internet rules have harmed ISPs, especially small ones. During a speech earlier this year, he stressed that 22 small ISPs told him that the 2015 Open Internet Order hurt their ability to invest and deploy. In reality, though, many more ISPs feel very differently. Today, more than 40 ISPs told the FCC that they have had no problem with the Open Internet Order (PDF) and that it hasn't hurt their ability to develop and expand their networks. What is more, that they want the FCC to do its job and address the problem Congress created when it repealed the broadband privacy rules in March.
Of course not, that's why the letter also says:
We wish to further express our opposition to the proposed plans to reverse course and again undergo another reclassification of broadband back into an information service
Except these companies don't have high-paid lobbyists so he's unlikely to care.
Net Neutrality hurts the big corporate overlords such as Comcast and Mr. Pai's former employer, Verizon, and that is the only thing that matters.
He, and his Republican Commrades, had already made up their minds about this before he was appointed chairman of the FCC. Anyone who thinks this will have any impact on his decision is completely delusional.
Hey, now, it's complete bullshit that telesurgery users can buy priority transit. My cat videos are just as goddamn important.
"Can we please stop with this notion that "net neutrality" as exists in law is not the same as "net neutrality""
Pai is full of BS (Score:5, Interesting)
A failure to understand how government is designed (Score:4, Insightful)
"...they want the FCC to do its job and address the problem Congress created when it repealed..."
This is a grossly false assertion.
The FCC's job is to implement the law as directed by Congress, not the other way around.
They should also tell him that allowing ISPs to sell user data is a blatant violation of privacy that no company should be allowed to do.
But hey, small victories.
At this point all you need to know about (Score:3)
Amit Pai is that he is a Republican. That equals liar and hypocrite for those of you keeping track at home.
You. You are a moron. It doesn't matter whether there is a R or a D or a fucking hippy sign behind their name. If they are a politician, and a career politician at that.. They are a liar and a hypocrite. BUT!! Big butt.. You're such a partisan asshole you believe everybody with that little D behind their name is a saint and shits roses and gumdrops.. People like you ARE the problem with the world. All you care about is "You" and people that think like "You". Now please go think about this and try to grow up
It's more than the unnamed 19 ISPs that Ajit Pai was using as justification for rolling back the classification.
https://apps.fcc.gov/edocs_pub... [fcc.gov]
Pai is completely, totally bought (Score:5, Insightful)
Look at his record of the things he's done so far. ALL of them favor big ISPs, and NONE of them favor the consumer.
The man is completely bought. He has absolutely no business heading the FCC, which is all about regulating communications and the PUBLIC airwaves.
I don't understand why so many people in this country, especially those who aren't wealthy, continue to support politicians that not only don't work for the people, but are so BLATANTLY and OBVIOUSLY corrupted by big corporate money and influence.
Hearing but not listening. (Score:2)
It seems that those in government -- generally of both parties but, lately, more specifically Republicans -- listen more to ideologies than ideas. Remember people, you get for whom you vote.