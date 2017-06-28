Toshiba Sues Western Digital For $1 Billion in Damages (bloomberg.com) 13
Toshiba has raised the stakes in an embittered legal row with its joint venture partner, suing Western Digital for a $1bn in damages and hoping Japanese courts will quash the US firm's interference in the sale of its memory chip business. From a report: The litigation, filed Wednesday in Tokyo District Court, seeks to stop Western Digital from making ownership claims over the enterprise that Toshiba is trying to sell. The Japanese company said in a statement that Western Digital's employees improperly obtained proprietary information. The relationship between Toshiba and Western Digital has gotten more acrimonious, as Toshiba moves toward a sale of the flash-memory division. Last month, Western Digital invoked an arbitration clause in their business agreement, seeking to block Toshiba's transfer of ownership of the unit to a separate legal entity in preparation for a sale. Toshiba, which has since reversed that transfer, then had its lawyers send a letter demanding that the U.S. company stop its "harassment" as Toshiba tries to sell the business.
Fuck Toshiba. (Score:1)
Fuck Toshiba. Generally decent products over the years but they were never properly backhanded for selling that milling machine to the Soviets... who we've busted our asses protecting them from. Fuck 'em with a sharp stick.
in the 80's they sold a milling machine to the USSR that allowed them to build quieter submarines. and they did it after signing a contract saying they would not sell the tech or machinery
What milling machine?
Back in the mid 1980's Toshiba sold the Soviet Union a couple milling machines to make propellers for their submarines. At the same time a Norwegian company also sold them programs for making the propellers. Soviet subs had virtually silent propellers after they started using the Toshiba milling machines. The US congress was so pissed that they talked about banning all Toshiba sales in the US and the head of Toshiba resigned. I know that there were reports of Japan filing criminal charges again several To
Language geek's perspective (Score:3)
The Chinese character (kanji) for Toshiba's To is that for East.
So, clearly, this is a case of "East meets West" with disastrous results. . . Kinda of sad, considering that Toshiba's humble beginnings go back to over century ago. . .