Police Use Lyft As 'Trojan Horse' To Capture Suspect In Murder of Tech CEO (myajc.com) 27
McGruber writes: On Friday, June 23, 2017, three men broke into the home of Albert Eugene DeMagnus, the CEO of Computer Management Services. The men stabbed DeMangus, who was pronounced dead after he had been taken to a hospital. Police officers chased two of the suspects as they fled in DeMangus' gray Lexus. The Lexus crashed and the two men ran away into the woods. Police then set up a perimeter with road checkpoints. Soon, a Lyft driver approached a checkpoint and told police she was picking up a passenger nearby. "This may be one of our suspects trying to leave the scene," Fayette County, Georgia Sheriff Barry Babb thought of the person being picked up. So Babb and three officers got into his car, which happened to be identical to the Lyft driver's. They got the location of the suspect from the Lyft driver and simply drove to the suspect, posing as his ride. "The subject walked all the way up, was about to open the door and get in our vehicle, when we exited and identified ourself," said Sheriff Babb. The suspect fled and got about 100 yards into the woods before being taken into custody. "That was something that was unique for us," Babb said, "a first time for us."
Re: How much was the Lyft driver compensated? (Score:1)
Idiot, if you bothered to RTFA they didn't take the lift drivers car. One of the cops had an identical car and they used that.
Re: (Score:2)
but the driver may for gotten 0 stars will lyft wipe that out?
Re: (Score:2)
So Babb and three officers got into his car, which happened to be identical to the Lyft driver's.
The officer drove his own car -- according to TFS
Boycott Lyft! (Score:1)
The (female) driver did the most responsible thing both for herself and the society, but there will be idiots — not sure, whether the Anonymous above is one of them, or is sarcastic — who will call for boycotting Lyft for such cooperation with law-enforcement.
Because police are bad and we'd be better off without them, or something...
Now that is a funny ride for a murderer (Score:5, Funny)
"Hey we need to get out of here without being seen"
"I know, let's summon a car with a giant pink mustache!".
Maybe they were just upset at Ubers recent scandals. It's nice that todays murderers are so socially aware.
Re: (Score:2)
Lyft lets you specify that the car have a giant pink mustache?
I've heard Lyft advertise for drivers but I'm not doing that if I have to put a stupid mustache on my car. What would that do to my gas mileage?
Re: (Score:2)
"I know, let's summon a car with a giant pink mustache!".
If you're a Lyft driver, fine. I'd be slightly more concerned about the other guy...
So [Georgia Sheriff Barry Babb] and three officers got into his car, which happened to be identical to the Lyft driver's
Re: (Score:2)
Holy Rotten APPles Batman! (Score:1)
Wrong headline (Score:2)
unique for them? (Score:2)
Running 100 yards is quite an achievement, good work boys.
this sounds so PreCrime (Score:1)
when will we have to present our papers while traveling within our own country?
or has that already happened with the Stasi
..?