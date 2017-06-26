Zillow Threatens To Sue Blogger For Using Its Photos For Parody (theverge.com) 24
Kate Wagner is facing potential legal charges by real estate Zillow for allegedly violating the site's terms of service by reproducing images from their site on her blog. Wagner's blog is called McMansion Hell -- a Tumblr blog that "highlights the absurdity of giant real estate properties and the ridiculous staging and photography that are omnipresent in their sales listings," writes Natt Garun via The Verge. From the report: A typical McMansion Hell blog post will have a professional photo of a home and / or its interior, along with captions scattered throughout by Wagner. She also adds information about the history and characteristics of various architecture styles, and uses photos from the likes of Zillow and Redfin to illustrate how so many real estate listings inaccurately use the terms. Under each post, Wagner adds a disclaimer that credits the original source of the images and cites Fair Use for the parody, which allows for use of copyrighted material for "criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research." In a cease and desist letter to Wagner, Zillow claims Wagner's reproduction of these images do not apply under the Copyright Act. Additionally, the company claims McMansion Hell may "[interfere] with Zillow's business expectations and interests." As a result of the potential lawsuit, Wagner has temporarily taken McMansionHell.com down. In a statement to The Verge, Zillow said: "Zillow has a legal obligation to honor the agreements we make with our listing providers about how photos can be used. We are asking this blogger to take down the photos that are protected by copyright rules, but we did not demand she shut down her blog and hope she can find a way to continue her work."
An agreement was entered upon. It doesn't matter what the law is as long as there was an agreement. IAAL and this is how it works.
How about you just be a little more respectful?
Web site "terms of service" are about as enforceable as click-threw EULAs.
IANAL, but I keep hearing this thing about parody being some kind of "protected class", so maybe as all the Slashdot Pundits say, "suck on it!"
This isn't even parody, which is a somewhat grey area because one man's parody is another man's ripoff.
No, this is criticism, and as such, falls so solidly into the fair use bucket that I'm embarrassed for Zillow's lawyers and seriously question how they could possibly have passed the bar exam if they think the infringement is actionable.
In the USA it is actionable. All you have to do is outspend your opponent, does not matter if something is legal or not.
This is how the US legal system works now.
It's a shame that since fair use is actually a part of copyright law, that those who attempt to suppress fair use do not get charged with copyright infringement, and all the penalties it entails.
Having not seen the blog, it's hard for me to make a guess about how well it would be considered parody. TFA quotes "criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research."
Having not seen the blog, it's hard for me to make a guess about how well it would be considered parody.
You can catch it on archive.org.
It's not parody. It's not vaguely related to parody. Anybody who thinks it's parody desperately needs to bone up on their reading comprehension skills.
It is, however, bona fide commentary and criticism for which the pictures are the obviously essential base element. Very clearly fair use.
https://www.copyright.gov/titl... [copyright.gov]
"the fair use of a copyrighted work [..] for purposes such as criticism, comment [...] is not an infringement of copyright"
... in 3, 2, 1...
How so?
The original site is down, the site that talks about it doesn't exactly receive 2 million hits a day, and random whining on Slashdot really means very little.
So I'm just wondering where this "Streisand Effect" is going to take place? Facebook? My understanding is Slashdot readers don't use Facebook...
Just leaving what I already wrote on Gizmodo's post here:
Yeeeaaahh.... unfortunately, and specially because of the comments on the matter, I don’t think Wagner has a chance here.
Well, not that I know a whole lot on law, but afaik, fair use only has a chance if she didn’t admit that she was turning a profit on it (directly or indirectly). And even so, photography can be pretty tricky on those matters.... fair use usually won’t stick in cases like this one.
