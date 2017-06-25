Roadside Cameras Infected with WannaCry Virus Invalidate 8,000 Traffic Tickets (yahoo.com) 147
Long-time Slashdot reader nri tipped us off to a developing story in Victoria, Australia. Yahoo News reports: Victoria Police officials announced on Saturday, June 24, they were withdrawing all speed camera infringement notices issued statewide from June 6 after a virus in the cameras turned out to be more widespread than first thought. "That does not mean they [the infringement notices] won't not be re-issued," Assistant Commissioner Doug Fryer told reporters, explaining that he wants to be sure the red light and speed cameras were working correctly. Acting Deputy Commissioner Ross Guenther told reporters on Friday that 55 cameras had been exposed to the ransomware virus, but they've now determined 280 cameras had been exposed. The cameras are not connected to the internet, but a maintenance worker unwittingly connected a USB stick with the virus on it to the camera system on June 6.
Fryer said that about 1643 tickets would be withdrawn -- up from the 590 that police had announced on Friday -- and another five and a half thousand tickets pending in the system would be embargoed. Fryer said he was optimistic the 7500 to 8000 tickets affected could be re-issued, but for now police would not issue new tickets until police had reviewed the cameras to ensure they were functioning properly... The "WannaCry" malware caused the cameras to continually reboot, Fryer said. Fryer said there was no indication the malware had caused inaccurate radar readings, but police were being "over cautious" to maintain public faith in the system.
Last week Victoria's Police Minister was "openly furious" with the private camera operator, saying the group hadn't notified the relevant authorities about the infection.
The bad guys accidentally did society a favor.
Not really. The people speeding will still get a ticket. A repair man as an extra expense will need to be sent out. The tax payers will get the bill for it.
I can't see how the motorists can be convicted. A lawyer just has to ask "Does the manufacturer warrant the accuracy of the camera device when infected with malware?"
The answer of course will be "no". The standard of proof is not lowered just because an offence is minor.
Once it happens in one case, all the other cases will be dropped.
Why do you think malware would edit the photographs or move the distance markers around? On the scale of reasonable doubt it's quite "aliens did it" but it's not far off.
These are radar cameras. They snap a picture of the car and the radar determined speed. No markers.
Now, the virus caused them to reboot frequently. What effect did that have on the radar calibration? I don't know either. Did it cause the system to go to an operational state at any point when the radar wasn't ready? Also don't know and neither do you.
Is it worth doing extensive testing under those conditions in order to re-instate 7000 speeding tickets? Probably not.
Now, as for your case of markers on a spee
You've made a case for possibly. It's nowhere near probably.
Cosmic rays could possibly affect the reading.
'Probably' isn't relevant here. This isn't a civil case; it's a criminal case where the standard of proof is 'beyond reasonable doubt'.
It isn't up to the defense to do a code audit and find every possible way in which malware might affect the result - they'll just ask that very simple question "Does the manufacturer warrant the accuracy of the camera device when infected with malware?"
Regular speeding is a criminal matter, in AUS? It is a civil offense, most places. Well, unless you're going really fast. That is often called Criminal Speeding, a wholly different charge. I would be kinda surprised if it were criminal in Oz.
Hmm...
In the US, civil offenses are things which can, no matter what, not include a custodial sentence.
Criminal offenses are those which may include a custodial sentence. (Which is where the 6th comes into play, such as a right to a lawyer being provided if you can't afford one.)
If I'm understanding correctly, they can chuck you in jail for exceeding the speed limit by a mere 1 kph?
You've got it the wrong way round. If you're claiming doppelgangers or witchcraft as a defense it's not up to the prosecution to disprove them.
Just like you can't just say "self defense" against an assault charge; you have to provide credible evidence that the person was about to attack you.
Given that this malware had a specific purpose - which wasn't recalibrating radar guns - I'd say it made no difference.
'Probably' isn't relevant here. This isn't a civil case; it's a criminal case where the standard of proof is 'beyond reasonable doubt'.
Some states have a civil speeding infraction as well, with a criminal charge possible for excess or reckless speed. Example: MI, MA
Some states have only criminal speed offenses. Example: CA, IL
I can't see how the motorists can be convicted. A lawyer just has to ask "Does the manufacturer warrant the accuracy of the camera device when infected with malware?"
The answer of course will be "no". The standard of proof is not lowered just because an offence is minor.
Once it happens in one case, all the other cases will be dropped.
This is how it works in Australia.
The burden of evidence is on the police, who are making the accusation.
If you can call into question the accuracy of the evidence, your case will be dropped. You get a presumption of innocence because the evidence arrayed against you was less than rock solid.
The problem is described as repeated camera reboots. Quite likely the cameras worked as well as ever (not necessarily all that well) when they were working. They just weren't working much of the time. If it is established that's the case, probably the tickets will be reissued. If, OTOH there's any chance that the reboots cause a problem. If for example, there is a recalibration period after reboot that turns out upon scrutiny to be too short, the tickets presumably won't be reissued.
Reboots caused selective monitoring
It could be argued that the reboots caused "selective monitoring" where one vehicle passing thru the intersection above the limit would get a ticket and another vehicle going above the limit would not because the system was rebooting. Since the system was not "fully operational" the ticketing was inherently unfair.
I doubt that -"Victoria's Police Minister was "openly furious" with the private camera operator,"
usually means "you WILL fix this, and you will NOT bill us for it, or we'll exercise our rights to terminate the contract". There are (from the summary) two other companies with speed/red light camera contracts, who I'm sure will be eager to take on the additional revenue-raisers.
But who the fsck chooses windows for such a device?
I'm not a "Linux is going to be the new desktop" guy. But for this type of non user device why on earth would you put a desktop OS on it?
But to maintain it, you can't hire chimps. In the long run, Windows gets cheaper that way.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually I've worked with people using Windows for embedded, so I can imagine what the whole system looks like. It's mainly image recognition stuff, so it was probably built by computer scientists who really don't have a clue about system building.
It's possible. Maybe he was doing some kind of upgrade.
Or to use the writing style of the article, it's not impossible that he wasn't unperforming some kind of downgrade.
5. The Windows configuration screens are pretty opaque. If you know you have to turn SMB1 off, it's probably not hard to do, but how would anyone not gifted with clairvoyance know months or years ago when the camera was set up to do that?.
6. Turning stuff off with no good reason often is a great way to break things that appears to be unrelated Example: Turning off icmp on a router breaks PMTUD thereby probably leading to blackhole routing failures for those trying to talk through the router.
Because if it is not run on every desktop, you cannot find cheap coders for it. So, if teenagers are taught in the college to work with Windows, they are not able to program anything else.
"But for this type of non user device why on earth would you put a desktop OS on it?"
Reasonable question, but go check the Internet and see how many images you can find in 3 minutes of BSOD screens on kiosks, airport arrival/departure screens, ATMs, etc.
You do need an OS for most everything except carefully hand crafted embedded systems. And even there you need an OS for development and maintenance. It's not surprising that sometimes the OS is Windows although -- all other things being equal -- it wouldn'
These are a box on top of a pole that control a camera. A well-developed easy to use and train on interface is not required.
Speed limits are arbitrary and are in place to make money.
https://safety.fhwa.dot.gov/sp... [dot.gov]
"Despite the general acceptance and wide-spread use of speed limits throughout the world, there has been no consensus among practitioners concerning the methods and techniques that should be used to select the most appropriate speed limit for a particular facility. At the current time, it appears unlikely that any consensus will be achieved in the near future. This leaves practitioners without definitive guidance on t
Some justice served
That does not mean they...won't not be re-issued
Actually, I get the feeling it says they won't be re-issued.
That company is in serious trouble, hacking a computer network is a serious crime and they failed to notify the government when a policing system was corrupted and hence are now guilty of the crime of accessory after the fact. They should have reported it within 24 hours, a policing system to protect the public had been compromised, and they should be held legally liable, not just for the speeding ticket failure but also for not reporting a computer crime and allowing it to spread.
You're just making that, aren't you?
I'm curious, which specific statutes did they break, in that jurisdiction?
As another poster mentioned, it will only take one person to take his/her ticket to court, and the case found in favour of the defendant, for all the tickets to be dropped. I'd like to see the contract's terms - especially the penalty clauses and termination triggers.
This isn't america - Australia appoints magistrates and judges, we don't elect them, so they tend to be apolitical, so our courts don't automatically side with the govt, or its officials.
"Doesn't mean they won't not be reissued" -- I can barely parse that.
Jesus, did creimer write that?
Nope. But I understood it perfectly. Kinda like how I understood this comic. A bit scary sometimes.
http://www.threepanelsoul.com/comic/cargo-comedy [threepanelsoul.com]
Show us you don't care, then you can brag even more about all the ad revenues and clicks you get because of us.
Not about right or wrong. Being able to see a pattern, fill in the gaps and come to the correct conclusion is a gift. It's like looking at a quadratic equation and correctly drawing the parabola on the graph without finding the coordinates.
It means someone went to public school.
"Doesn't mean they won't not be reissued" -- I can barely parse that.
This doesn't happen to people that won't not update their parser.
Won't not
They really do speak the Queen's English down there.
That does not mean they won't not be re-issued
going for the triple negative, technically I think this means they will not be re-issued, but I'm sure that's not what the Blue footed Boobie (that's what they call Bobbies down under, heard it on the BBC once, must be true) intended.
Been here half a century, never heard that one. I have seen the boobies in the Galapagos though.
I have never been to the Galapagos so I cannot comment on the boobies, but I've seen some great tits [tinyurl.com] in Europe.
I always have them in my garden, flying around and being busy. Europe is one big porn set.
Thanks to the amazing reporting of Yahoo! news.
I guess they can't handle it when a press release is live video they can't copy and paste.
how did this spread?
The camera SYSTEM isn't connected to the Internet. But they're connected to each other, and the system has Windows hosts on it... probably the C&C machines that collect the video feeds.
The camera SYSTEM isn't connected to the Internet.
That's what they say...
But then how is the camera data communicated to the Mother Ship?
Of course they are connected to some kind of Intranet perhaps? And is this Intranet "air gapped"? Doubtful.
Or perhaps they are connected by some big network of coax? Yeah, I don't think so either.
They have their own ethernet strung all over the country? Nope...
Or maybe by cell network? Oh, that would be received by some network connected phone device at the Mother Ship.
My guess is these things are connected to the Interne
via USB sticks would be my guess
So some guy goes around to every camera every day and downloads the day's results? I don't think so.
Can you browse to www.google.com from the camera? No. So they aren't on the Internet. Can you edit their OS remotely from the Internet? Sure. Just RDP to the C&C and go for it. But since they can't get to Google, they are 110% safe.
Hey, if the people
Compromised Cameras
V-tail Bonanza
Bye, bye miss American pie...
Uh-Oh!
I guess that the infection having been discovered means people will have to go back to placing burning tires filled with gasoline on them!
:P
Strat
Come on, that's not right. They only wish it was.
But how will they account for
the additional loss of revenu-err... lives
Consequences of non-stop drive
Better is to have the pre-light. Have the red-amber (both) as the green. You may go, but if you go and hit someone that ran the red, it's your fault.
The greater the time of overlap, and the increased responsibility on the driver, the better the system will work.
You may legally enter an intersection on the yellow light.
You must stop on a yellow light, unless it is unsafe to do so. The yellow light is not the end of the green light phase—it is the beginning of the red light phase.
If it’s safe to stop, you must not drive past the stop line at the yellow traffic light or, if there is no stop line, the traffic light.
If it’s unsafe to stop—such as being close to the light when it changes from green to yellow—you may proceed through the yell
It's easier to issue the ticket, because the majority of people will pay rather than spend the time and money to fight it, even if they're innocent of any actual violation. That's what the camera companies, and the municipalities, are betting on.
Maybe it's different where you are.
https://www.police.qld.gov.au/... [qld.gov.au]
How do red light cameras work?
Red light cameras operate automatically, day and night. A red light camera is connected to traffic lights and is activated when a vehicle crosses the white stop line. The camera is programmed to take photographs of any vehicle travelling over the stop line or entering the intersection after the lights have turned red. The camera will not be triggered by vehicles crossing the stop line on yellow or green lights.
It bears repeating - speeding and red light cameras in Australia are contracted by STATE, not local govt.
They're also operated under strict regulations. If I was issued a ticket for crossing a stop line while under yellow, and took it to court, and won, then the hammer would come down on those responsible. I'm sorry that circumstances are worse in the USA, but that's not what we're talking about, here.
Also, the cameras are programmed to take a series of photos, to prove that you kept going, and didn't make
Governments are not evil. People are evil. People in positions of power (e.g., governments) just get more opportunities to exercise their evil.
I don't think you'll find any honest traffic engineer
Correct. The closest you get is those that run the lights back to the control room. The lights, timings, and remote control are handled by then engineers with zero decision making powers. Those that cam make decisions have them made for them by the politicians. "speed kills" when you are much more likely to be going 35 mph when you die than 110 mph (misleading, as so few go 110 mph, but no more misleading than counting drunks literally asleep at the wheel as "speed related", no matter the speed). Almos
That said, the use of traffic and other fines as revenue generation is essentially a tax in all but name - and worse, it's an unevenly applied "tax" that cares not
Speeding and red light cameras in Australia are run/contracted by state governments, not local councils - but your basic position re: revenue is correct. These things are law enforcement by proxy, supposedly freeing police to tackle real crime, but not really. They're all about the money.
Oh boy, a can of worm has been opened...
One thing is when it targets the public, then "we're going to do something about it, don't worry folks, calm down!". Nothing happens.
It now affects a gov. major income source - you bet the military is going to be on it now!
Private Operator
LOL. Once again the government outsourcing their responsibility to private operators turns out to be (yet) another million dollar mistake, fully funded by the taxpayer. Except in this instance, it's not an expense, rather a lack of revenue, and no one is crying because we all know in Victoria cameras are revenue machines, not road rule enforcement/deterrent. That's why most of them are on straight sections of highway with limits of 100kph or more.
I reckon they should 'fine' the operator their commission for the year.
Commission? Yes, commission; the operator gets a slice of each ticket issued.
You think that makes them do their utmost to issue as many tickets as possible? You bet, about $1bn worth every year.
If you read the Australian news article [theage.com.au] they make it clear the the virus was introduced to the cameras from an infected USB stick. On top of that, their camera systems don't work very well, and there is another investigation going on in Australia looking into that issue.
wanna cry on Linux?
She said wanna cry had infected the linux systems as well as the windows ones in her statement.
She said a virus has infected 3 "linox" systems, she did not specify which virus.
File system snapshots help and real backups help even more.
Where I live they are on the internet and connect to central station over VPN. Some of the older systems used MPLS, but I think those are mostly gone.
The real story here is ...
A "sin tax" is one thing and bad enough, giving a third party a chance to make a profit from it hurts everyone apart from the profiteers.
Time to start looking at the former government for kickbacks or a special job for the guy who sold the farm.
Police State Victoria
This should be understood on the background of how speed cameras operate here (Victoria, otherwise referred to in Australia as Police State). The damn things are everywhere. There's no responsibility to tell people where they are, so they're not used as a deterrent like other states, they're used to raise money and they're GREAT at that. More than a billion dollars in the last three years
.For a place that has the population of Wisconsin.
There's a classic one in Chadstone, which is the champion for raising $$$, located just as 70kph turns into 40kph. They must be cackling with glee over that one.
Also, there's no leeway on these things. 77% of speeding fines are for exceeding a posted limit by less than 10kph (6mph). I've had one for being 3kph over, while being the only guy on a double lane straight highway for miles and miles... (cops hide in the vegetation in the median strip). Good one guys, beats catching rapists eh?
Fundamentally, other \.ers have called it right. The fundamental problem is that a commercial operator will basically install as many of them as you let them since they get nice revenue from it. The state government sees this as $$$, and can pull up all sorts of charts telling you that they are 'safety cameras'. All the while, this is a state where cops do nothing about rampant tailgating, driving around with fogs + high beams, hoons spinning wheels at every traffic light, failure to indicate and so on... because that would need police work rather than just ticking a box on a form and waiting for the money to roll in.
Occasionally, just occasionally, one sees a burnt out speed camera with still-smouldering tyres at the base of it. Digitally burn the things? Bring it oooon.
Colour me pessimistic, but it costs the State a whole lot of money to catch, try and jail rapists. Why would they do that?
Or just don't speed. I mean it is a 100% voluntary donation to the government so you can't really get too upset about making it.
Windows then?
These cameras use Windows on their embedded hardware? I suppose a bit expensive but why not? Other than security issues...
Wrong course-of-action.
I think that by suspending these tickets, they are fueling the fear/suspicion that such a virus could go in and fake evidence of speeding. Sure, in theory a virus could have a dual payload: On consumer and business PCs it encrypts the data and asks for a fee. But when it finds itself on a roadside speeding camera it will start to fake photos of speeding vehicles. Right!
Realistically, worst case, the evidence of the speeding vehicles has been lost. Then the tickets that you've already sent should be followed
I hope there are not rape kits going unprocessed
So they can validate some red light tickets can be reissued.
In my state we have rape kits over a decade old and the governments solution is to try to crowdfund processing rape kits (instead of allocating state funds to that cause).
Seriously?
I don't know what "public faith" regarding those ticket cams he's talking about, I've never heard of anyone that likes them or has ever trusted them in the first place.