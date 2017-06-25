90 Cities Install A Covert Technology That Listens For Gunshots (businessinsider.com) 83
An anonymous reader quotes Business Insider: In more than 90 cities across the US, including New York, microphones placed strategically around high-crime areas pick up the sounds of gunfire and alert police to the shooting's location via dots on a city map... ShotSpotter also sends alerts to apps on cops' phones. "We've gone to the dot and found the casings 11 feet from where the dot was, according to the GPS coordinates," Capt. David Salazar of the Milwaukee Police Dept. told Business Insider. "So it's incredibly helpful. We've saved a lot of people's lives."
When three microphones pick up a gunshot, ShotSpotter figures out where the sound comes from. Human analysts in the Newark, California, headquarters confirm the noise came from a gun (not a firecracker or some other source). The police can then locate the gunshot on a map and investigate the scene. The whole process happens "much faster" than dialing 911, Salazar said, though he wouldn't disclose the exact time.
The company's CEO argues their technology deters crime by demonstrating to bad neighborhoods that police will respond quickly to gunshots. (Although last year Forbes discovered that in 30% to 70% of cases, "police found no evidence of a gunshot when they arrived.") And in a neighborhood where ShotSpotter is installed, one 60-year-old man is already complaining, "I don't like Big Brother being in all my business."
I used to live in Maryvale, a suburb of Phoenix AZ
The gunfire was getting ridiculous in the late 1990's, with bullets coming through my front window, teenagers shot in front of my house and 'celebratory' gunfire that included people emptying 30 round clips from AKs and AR-15s
The city installed a shot location system and the state passed 'Shannon's Law' that made it a felony to discharge your weapon into the air in a city
It did not help the drive-by situation directly, but it cut down on the overall amount o
Perhaps not, but enforcement gives dignity to the law. People begin to respect the law when it is consistently and quickly enforced.
Yeah, I've never understood the "laws are useless because criminals break laws" approach. You hear it a lot in the Second Amendment community.
From what I understand, nail guns are typically just
.22 caliber and would have different sound from the pressure wave. The question then would be, can we detect the difference and is the difference still detectable at a distance or after echoes/reflections?
Un-surprisingly, a system like this has been in place in Maryvale Az for about 2 decades and they have not seen any rise in swat teams being sent to construction sites
I mean really, are pro-gun asshats willing to believe any vomit that they spew?
A powder-actuated nailer doesn't use a traditional barrel or fire a round that files through the air, so the sound made is different.
A system like this is going to have some false-positives, and is going to miss some actual gunshots. This is a given. The point of a system like this is to have a significantly more likely chance of detecting firearms discharge than just relying on people to report it. People in bad neighborhoods may have a snitches-get-stitches attitude, or may just be so jaded to gunshots
One of the way to tie a sill plate to concrete is to use a powder-actuated nailer.
Super fun tool to use if you ever get a chance. Also, it's not super loud [youtube.com].
"SWAT team dispatched at every construction site in the city"... Why ? One of the way to tie a sill plate to concrete is to use a powder-actuated nailer.
They are monitoring problem areas, not all areas. I'd say they know that a construction site is probably a poor place to place a monitor, or to expect nuisance alarms during the day if they do.
High crime areas (Score:2, Flamebait)
If you know which areas are high crime areas, why not locate the police precinct there?
Because then the criminals would just move to a different area.
So move it there then.
Having strangers drive in from afar isn't better. Residents would start to trust police if police showed themselves to be trustworthy over time.
Because all they're really doing (Score:3)
Is it surveillance? (Score:2)
This won't happen of course. We've been going through this with the Stingrays only recently - these will be unregulated until they're abused, then people will complain, then law enforcement will point out that they've already been using them for a while for all kinds of things with no complaints and
20 years (Score:2)
Really by now these should be standard exhibits in questionable shooting cases.
Oh wait they're not being used to show who fired first or how many shots were actually fired?
Interesting. Perhaps these records should be public.
One way people could mess with this... (Score:2)
Take a brown paper bag, the tall ones you get at liquor stores, blow em up as much as you can, then pop - in the right conditions, in a city, sounds like a fucking gunshot going off.
Says someone with no clue what a real gunshot sounds like.
Keep in mind, a
.22 isn't all that loud.
Right. Because drugged up loons always hit with the first shot, and one person shooting doesn't cause others to join in.
Not all incidents involve a single shot being fired, or all shots being fired in extremely quick succession.
Not all victims die instantly as a result of being shot.
Not all incidents result in someone being shot, but where the shooter is still a danger.
Not sure how "covert" this is... (Score:4, Informative)
San Francisco Bay Area police departments have been using this technology for years.
ShotSpotter has been used for several years in six Bay Area cities. Police say ShotSpotter has helped them respond more quickly to crime scenes and capture suspects, and provide court evidence to solve homicide cases. Oakland police started using the gunshot detection technology in 2006; it now covers 80 percent of the city, said Capt. Ersie Joyner.
http://www.mercurynews.com/2013/11/11/shotspotter-has-long-history-with-bay-area-police/ [mercurynews.com]
opposing article (Score:3)
"Covert" (Score:2)
Is it really a covert technology when it's publicized? I've heard about these installations for years. Even the Summary talks about an article last year in Forbes.
This isn't secret surveillance, it's highly targeted mass surveillance--it only triggers on a very particular thing that involves a high degree of risk to the public. Save your big brother complaints for things like actual internet surveillance, overreaching electronic searches, or better yet for things like reform around the existing big-brother-
Covert? Bullshit. (Score:2)
Ooooo! "Covert"!!! Big Brother Bad!
My guess is it's not "covert" if you follow city politics and the city council approval at public meetings necessary to buy and install this technology.
And in a neighborhood where ShotSpotter is installed, one 60-year-old man is already complaining, "I don't like Big Brother being in all my business."
What do you think the chances are this 60 year old man would be first in line to complain that big brother didn't "get in all his business" after he calls 911 to report someone breaking into his home, or stealing his car, or robbing him at gunpoint?
Only good at detection (Score:2)
"We've saved a lot of people's lives."
They could save even more lives by working on preventing violence, not just gun violence, in the first place.
More money/effort in social programs to help those at risk, more officers actually walking around these areas, more MARKED police cars patrolling the streets (unmarked cars are not about preventing crime, they are for catching people after they break the law).
That is, if they really wanted to save lives.
If the only places that these devices are placed are in "Bad Neighborhoods", then the Police State is demonstrably racist.
Wouldn't it be racist to assume 'bad neighborhoods' had a racial identity or connotation?
Works here (Score:2)
Combine this with drones... (Score:3)
I've always liked the idea of sensors over a city to detect gunshots, but police still take some time to arrive to see what is going on.
I think a big improvement on this would be a fleet of camera drones around the city that could be launched as soon as a gunshot was heard, so you could have a view of the scene in under 30 seconds anywhere in a city...
It would also be really helpful for 911 calls so police could get a video of what was happening at the scene of a call even as they were en-route.
Great (Score:2)
As a gun lover, and privacy lover I can't see how this is a bad thing. Cities have gun regulations making it illegal to fire a firearm. If it is a justified self-defence act the person being attacked would like the police to come anyway. If it's an illegal firing then we want the police to respond.
Make it so it's not possible to be used for any other use than dispatching armed officers/first responders even with a warrant or national security issue though without being put forward as vote by all of the v
This is useful for dumb criminals (99%) but . . . (Score:1)
This tech does more harm than good when dealing with professional killers (governments). This type of audio triangulation is easily defeated, primarily because of how weak the signal detected is (audio, even from a 170 dBm source, is very low energy 1km away). With a single phase array emitter directed at the detectors, you can simulate a gunshot anywhere you want with less than 1 watt output. Such devices have already been built (by both Israel and Germany) to defeat this technology, which has been depl
Meh... (Score:1)
It's a waste of money and only useful for catching the absolute dumbest of criminals... the rest will find ways around it, from using decoys and distractions(folks shooting off guns through a hole in the floor of their car or dropping large firecrackers for example...) to silencers, smart criminals can easily evade such a system... of course the police and the companies that made the systems won't tell you that because they love wasting your tax dollars and are scared to admit that the only real solution
It's a waste of money and only useful for catching the absolute dumbest of criminals...
Make up your mind: is it a waste of money or is it useful? Bear in mind that criminals, like the general population are on average mediocre at their jobs.
Covert? (Score:2)
It's in the fucking press, why on earth is this 'covert'?
"(Although last year Forbes discovered that in 30% to 70% of cases, "police found no evidence of a gunshot when they arrived.")"
The word you're looking for is a 'revolver' or a guy who isn't too lazy to pick up his casings.