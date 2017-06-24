Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


State Legislators Want Surveillance Cameras To Catch Uninsured Drivers (arstechnica.com) 63

Posted by EditorDavid from the I'll-be-seeing-you dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: A Rhode Island legislative committee has approved a bill that would greatly expand the surveillance state through the deployment of license plate readers. For the first time in the US, these devices would be attached along Rhode Island highways and roads for the stated purpose of catching uninsured motorists from any state... The legislation spells out that the contractor for the project would get 50 percent of the fines paid by uninsured motorists ensnared under the program. The state and the contractor would each earn an estimated $15 million annually. Fines are as high as $120.

Many police departments nationwide are using surveillance cameras tacked onto traffic poles and police vehicles to catch traffic violators and criminal suspects. The proceeds from traffic fines usually are divvied up with contractors. But according to the Rhode Island lawmaker sponsoring this legislation, it's time to put surveillance cameras to a new purpose -- fining uninsured motorists.

  • Okay, unless I'm missing something here.... what's the point? I don't have to show proof of insurance in my home state to the DMV. The only time I have to show proof is when requested by law enforcement. So, my question is, what are they going to do about states like this? Is everyone going to be marked uninsured and harassed?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      If it's anything like red light cameras, the answer to all questions is "pay the fine, no right to trial, no appeals process of any kind".

      I find that the most appalling part of systems like this. They bypass all the usual constitutional protections, and effectively impose a tax at the whim of the state (since if it's a civil or criminal matter, you have constitutional rights to a trial). So it wouldn't surprise me if there isn't a process of any kind to challenge the system if it's mistaken about whether

      • Re:no... no.. no! (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Richard_at_work ( 517087 ) <.richardprice. .at. .gmail.com.> on Saturday June 24, 2017 @06:28PM (#54683731)

        Here in the UK, traffic cameras are a common means of detecting road traffic offences, be it speeding or uninsured or untaxed vehicles - the registered keeper gets a notice of intent to prosecute sent to them and they have three options:

        1. admit the offence, accept the points and fine (or any offered alternative)
        2. respond with the drivers details if someone else was driving, and the offence was either speeding or uninsured vehicle
        3. contest the offence, which means going to court

        Its a decent system and it works - the DVLA knows if a vehicle is taxed, the Motor Insurance Database knows if a vehicle is insured (there are exceptions to this - you can get policies which cover you as a driver on any vehicle, which means the vehicle would be covered and you just respond to the notice of prosecution with proof). Of course drivers don't like the system, but it does work :)

        I do find it amusing how riled up Americans get whenever someone considers a similar system in the US - I just don't get what it is about punishing illegal drivers that pisses people off!

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          A significant part of the horrified reaction comes from the part about 'the contractor gets 50%" of revenue generated. In the US there are -at least formally- limits to what an agency of the state can get away with, (appearances must be maintained) such limits are not perceived to apply to private contractors.

          apropos: $CAPTCHA=='slowdown'

        • Here in the UK, traffic cameras are a common means of detecting road traffic offences, be it speeding or uninsured or untaxed vehicles - the registered keeper gets a notice of intent to prosecute sent to them and they have three options:

          There was a problem with a guy who skipped paying bridge tolls in California, he removed his plate. And skipped paying hundreds of times before the police finally recognized his rather rare sports car.

          And in the US, states don't share information with other states freely. So if all you have is a camera shot of an out-of-state license plate, it's a bit of work to track down the owner. It's been a real problem for charging tourists for crossing the Golden Gate Bridge. There are still a few states left that ca

        • I can't tell you for other states, but in California, we like speeding. That's why we don't like speed cameras. (Also, the fact that red-light cameras increase accidents is kind of a negative. Even worse, they mainly catch people who are turning right on right, which is completely legal)

        • "I do find it amusing how riled up Americans get whenever someone considers a similar system in the US - I just don't get what it is about punishing illegal drivers that pisses people off!"

          Because we know the excuse they're using is just bullshit. Once in place, the sky's the limit on what they'll really be used for.

          When profit + punishment work together, things rarely work out well.

          Is why they were tweaking yellow to red light transitions to cycle faster. It caught more folks and brought in more money.

    • What state do you not have to prove insurance when registering your vehicle?

    • I don't have to show proof of insurance in my home state to the DMV.

      In California, your insurance company informs that state electronically when you buy insurance. Smog test centers also file test results electronically. This works well because there is no paperwork to get lost, and the state knows exactly who is uninsured or rolling coal [wikipedia.org].

  • Of course this is all for your safety (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 24, 2017 @06:03PM (#54683649)

    and has nothing to do with making a bunch of money

  • It is all about the money.

  • Here in Florida, many of the patrol cars have the license plate reading cameras and they are active all the time soaking up plates that the car passes and running them. That is a much wider surveillance effort than a few fixed cameras. The reason for the few fixed cameras approach is to get a kickback instead of keeping the funds fully in the state's hands. I'm sure the company's lobbyist approached somebody, not vice versa.

  • The financial incentive for contractors has to end. If the state is fining uninsured drivers, I have far less of a problem with it. But when law enforcement becomes a corporate profit center, it gives corporations power they shouldn't have. The same goes for for-profit prisons. If any state wants to put someone in jail, the taxpayers should have to shoulder that entire burden.

  • We demolish Rhode Island.

  • If you don't provide the DMV proof of insurance you cannot renew your vehicle's registration. Then you must either file a PNO (planned non-operation) or transfer your vehicle. If you do not pay the fines, your license is suspended. If you drive with expired registration, there are some fines and you are usually caught pretty quickly. If you drive without insurance and are caught, there are some fines. If you drive without a license, you can be arrested.

    None of this required camears. It's all about having th

  • How will this work? (Score:3)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Saturday June 24, 2017 @06:42PM (#54683783)

    Drivers are insured, not motor vehicles. How will they know from a photo of a plate whether that particular driver has current insurance?

  • This is dystopia dressed up as a means to catch insurance-dodging crooks.

    In order for the proposal to work, it will of course be necessary for the camera network to be backed by computer systems that have the ability to recognise a license plate on a passing vehicle. The location of the camera and the time of the capture event will be recorded, along with the details of the plate.

    But already we hit our first problem. I'm guessing, but let's say that 99.9% of road users have insurance. Only 0.1% do not
  • and what state legislators brother owns this contract company?

