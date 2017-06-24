State Legislators Want Surveillance Cameras To Catch Uninsured Drivers (arstechnica.com) 69
An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: A Rhode Island legislative committee has approved a bill that would greatly expand the surveillance state through the deployment of license plate readers. For the first time in the US, these devices would be attached along Rhode Island highways and roads for the stated purpose of catching uninsured motorists from any state... The legislation spells out that the contractor for the project would get 50 percent of the fines paid by uninsured motorists ensnared under the program. The state and the contractor would each earn an estimated $15 million annually. Fines are as high as $120.
Many police departments nationwide are using surveillance cameras tacked onto traffic poles and police vehicles to catch traffic violators and criminal suspects. The proceeds from traffic fines usually are divvied up with contractors. But according to the Rhode Island lawmaker sponsoring this legislation, it's time to put surveillance cameras to a new purpose -- fining uninsured motorists.
Right. No car == no movement, because there's no such thing as walking or taking the bus.
You should get caught driving an uninsured car with no license, then make that argument in court. Let us know how that works out for ya.
By your logic, flying is a right, not a privilege. Anyone should be able to get into the pilot seat of an airplane if they can afford to buy one, safety of everyone else be damned.
Remember. Your freedom to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose. Same thing goes for breaking the rules about when and how you may drive.
Remember. Your freedom to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose.
So an incompetent driver should be able to drive on the sidewalk, so long as they don't actually hit anyone. Or fire a gun into a crowd, so long as they miss.
Same thing goes for breaking the rules about when and how you may drive.
What "harm" does an uninsured driver cause your nose when they are on the other side of the city and never interact with you?
None, until they run into him. By which time it's too late. Ounce of prevention and all that...
I'm European, so my answer isn't "Yes" or even "Hell yes", it's "Why the hell SHOULDN'T it be a requirement that you know how to handle a lethal weapon before you get to have one?"
See also: Cars, planes.
Actually, if you build your own plane, you can exactly do that.
Operating a dangerous machine is not really a right. If you want to obligate the government to something (and why not?), make it provide safe reliable public transport. After all, we do pay taxes on the infrastructure.
I doubt that 'having a valid license', 'a valid insurance', 'not being drunk or drugged', 'having the vehicle in proper order' is an 'undue burden'.
If you think that is the case, you have to drive on private land.
How do they target poor and minority?
Because poor people, who are often minorities, are more likely to be uninsured. Shoplifting laws also target the poor and minorities. Whether these laws are "fair" or not is a matter of opinion.
In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread. -- Anatole France
Anyway, once we have self-driving cars, no one will need insurance. Back in 2012, Google said SDCs would be available in 2017, so we should see them at the dealership
Because poor people, who are often minorities, are more likely to be uninsured. Shoplifting laws also target the poor and minorities. Whether these laws are "fair" or not is a matter of opinion.
So we should enforce these laws differently depending on the color of the perpetrator's skin?
Now who's being racist?
That isn't the only option. In Finland, traffic fines are based on income. One rich guy got a $103,000 speeding ticket [theatlantic.com].
Just because a law applies the same to a white person as a Black person doesn't mean the law is necessarily non-racist.
no... no.. no! (Score:2)
If it's anything like red light cameras, the answer to all questions is "pay the fine, no right to trial, no appeals process of any kind".
I find that the most appalling part of systems like this. They bypass all the usual constitutional protections, and effectively impose a tax at the whim of the state (since if it's a civil or criminal matter, you have constitutional rights to a trial). So it wouldn't surprise me if there isn't a process of any kind to challenge the system if it's mistaken about whether
Re:no... no.. no! (Score:4, Insightful)
Here in the UK, traffic cameras are a common means of detecting road traffic offences, be it speeding or uninsured or untaxed vehicles - the registered keeper gets a notice of intent to prosecute sent to them and they have three options:
1. admit the offence, accept the points and fine (or any offered alternative)
2. respond with the drivers details if someone else was driving, and the offence was either speeding or uninsured vehicle
3. contest the offence, which means going to court
Its a decent system and it works - the DVLA knows if a vehicle is taxed, the Motor Insurance Database knows if a vehicle is insured (there are exceptions to this - you can get policies which cover you as a driver on any vehicle, which means the vehicle would be covered and you just respond to the notice of prosecution with proof). Of course drivers don't like the system, but it does work
I do find it amusing how riled up Americans get whenever someone considers a similar system in the US - I just don't get what it is about punishing illegal drivers that pisses people off!
A significant part of the horrified reaction comes from the part about 'the contractor gets 50%" of revenue generated. In the US there are -at least formally- limits to what an agency of the state can get away with, (appearances must be maintained) such limits are not perceived to apply to private contractors.
apropos: $CAPTCHA=='slowdown'
But if a private contractor is doing it that's free enterprise isn't it?
There was a problem with a guy who skipped paying bridge tolls in California, he removed his plate. And skipped paying hundreds of times before the police finally recognized his rather rare sports car.
And in the US, states don't share information with other states freely. So if all you have is a camera shot of an out-of-state license plate, it's a bit of work to track down the owner. It's been a real problem for charging tourists for crossing the Golden Gate Bridge. There are still a few states left that ca
Because we know the excuse they're using is just bullshit. Once in place, the sky's the limit on what they'll really be used for.
When profit + punishment work together, things rarely work out well.
Is why they were tweaking yellow to red light transitions to cycle faster. It caught more folks and brought in more money.
Washington State, for one.
NH is another.
Perfectly legal to drive with out insurance, you just really should not leave the state.
In reality...
I don't have to show proof of insurance in my home state to the DMV.
In California, your insurance company informs that state electronically when you buy insurance. Smog test centers also file test results electronically. This works well because there is no paperwork to get lost, and the state knows exactly who is uninsured or rolling coal [wikipedia.org].
Of course this is all for your safety (Score:4, Insightful)
and has nothing to do with making a bunch of money
Re:Of course this is all for your safety (Score:4, Insightful)
Uninsured motorists cost everyone money.
I'm not sure it costs so much that the cost of a whole network of spy cameras is justified though. Probably lots of kickbacks and political corruption driving that.
They're splitting the fees 50/50 (Score:2)
Give us single payer health care and you take away 90% of the justification of mandatory car insurance. Trotting out kids who got hit by a car and couldn't pay medical bills is how they got it through. But again, the point isn't fairness, it's shaking down the poor.
Re: (Score:2)
Car insurance is mandatory in European countries as well, mostly because if you total someone else's car it's unlikely that you can afford to buy them a new car WITHOUT insurance.
Re: (Score:2)
Uninsured motorists cost others money only if they cause damage with their vehicle and then avoid paying for the damage they've done, either due to poverty or otherwise avoiding responsibility.
Uninsured motorists who do no damage with their vehicle, or pay for damage if they do cause it, are heroes. They're not supporting the insurance industry, which is a parasite on humanity. They're acting in a brave manner, living rather than hiding behind the perforated shield of insurance. They are what humans should
Rhode Island can bite me [ebaystatic.com]
It is all about the money.
The financial incentive for contractors has to end. If the state is fining uninsured drivers, I have far less of a problem with it. But when law enforcement becomes a corporate profit center, it gives corporations power they shouldn't have. The same goes for for-profit prisons. If any state wants to put someone in jail, the taxpayers should have to shoulder that entire burden.
We demolish Rhode Island.
We demolish Rhode Island.
Do you mean like this [xkcd.com]?
If you don't provide the DMV proof of insurance you cannot renew your vehicle's registration. Then you must either file a PNO (planned non-operation) or transfer your vehicle. If you do not pay the fines, your license is suspended. If you drive with expired registration, there are some fines and you are usually caught pretty quickly. If you drive without insurance and are caught, there are some fines. If you drive without a license, you can be arrested.
None of this required camears. It's all about having th
Drivers are insured, not motor vehicles. How will they know from a photo of a plate whether that particular driver has current insurance?
That's exactly what I was wondering as well...
In order for the proposal to work, it will of course be necessary for the camera network to be backed by computer systems that have the ability to recognise a license plate on a passing vehicle. The location of the camera and the time of the capture event will be recorded, along with the details of the plate.
But already we hit our first problem. I'm guessing, but let's say that 99.9% of road users have insurance. Only 0.1% do not
