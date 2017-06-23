Obama Authorized a Secret Cyber Operation Against Russia, Says Report (engadget.com) 47
Jessica Conditt reports via Engadget: President Barack Obama learned of Russia's attempts to hack U.S. election systems in early August 2016, and as intelligence mounted over the following months, the White House deployed secrecy protocols it hadn't used since the 2011 raid on Osama bin Laden's compound, according to a report by The Washington Post. Apparently, one of the covert programs Obama, the CIA, NSA and other intelligence groups eventually put together was a new kind of cyber operation that places remotely triggered "implants" in critical Russian networks, ready for the U.S. to deploy in the event of a pre-emptive attack. The downed Russian networks "would cause them pain and discomfort," a former U.S. official told The Post. The report says CIA director John Brennan, Obama and other officials had at least four "blunt" conversations with Russian officials about its cyber intrusions beginning August 4th. Obama confronted Vladimir Putin in person during a meeting of world leaders in China this past September, the report says, and his administration even sent Russia a warning through a secure channel originally designed to help the two countries avoid a nuclear strike. Moscow apparently responded one week later -- after the U.S. election -- denying the accusation.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it did. Whatever the outcome.
I don't think Putin's goal was the election of a specific candidate as it was to destroy confidence in the election process. He's succeeded at that.
Re: (Score:2)
But that happens every four years, at least according to a portion of the country...
Re: (Score:3)
Well, at least some good will come out of this. People need to know how corrupt the election process actually is.
Re: (Score:2)
"I don't think Putin's goal was the election of a specific candidate "
Why do you think that?
Re: (Score:2)
Lots of new staff drive out all over the USA and apply for election work?
The FBI would have noticed all the new people of interest.
Strangers counting votes next to existing workers and observers?
In the USA AC votes still get added up with some oversight before they get presented all over the USA.
Hacking an election from outside the USA is not going to work AC.
The real story is... (Score:2)
...if Russia hacked the election and they knew about it more than 6 months prior...
WHY DID THEY NOT TELL THE PUBLIC?
Think about that. If it was such a threat to our elections, why wouldn't you let us know? If this was Trump, the media would be ripping their hearts out and slapping them on the table while screaming "COLLUSION!" for not telling us.
Holy shit. (Score:2)
How many fucking Russian trolls are working this site?! 24 troll posts from anons before anyone gets a word in edgewise has to be a new record.
Putin got implants? (Score:2)
Russian networks? (Score:1)
"The intelligence captured
Why would anyone interesting risk talking over any insecure network?
Who talks on the phone or sends interesting orders down a network the USA sold another nation? Or any network that is at risk by the GCHQ, NSA or CIA?
"Hackers with ties to
What ties? The data walked out thanks to a domestic staff member.
"To guard against leaks, subsequ
Stop falling for the Washington Post (Score:2, Insightful)
Jesus Christ. How many times does the WaPo have to put up some breathless "Anonymous sources say that Trump is secretly Putin's bitch, we got him this time guys really!" story before we stop believing this crap?
Podesta. Works. For. The. WaPo. You know, this Podesta? [wikileaks.org] Hillary's Campaign Chair?
These articles are DNC Cointelpro. The Liberal version of Fox News and Breitbart. Nothing more, nothing less. Stop giving them attention.