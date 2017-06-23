Trump Plans To Dismantle Obama-Era 'Startup Visa' (arstechnica.com) 81
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A regulation from the Obama administration that would have allowed foreign-born entrepreneurs who raise investor cash to build their startups in the U.S. won't be allowed to go into effect. The Department of Homeland Security will file an official notice to delay the International Entrepreneur Rule for eight months. The intention is to eliminate the rule entirely, according to sources briefed on the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The decision isn't final, and a DHS spokesperson told the WSJ that the department "cannot speculate" on the outcome of the review. The International Entrepreneur Rule, signed by former President Obama days before he left office in January, doesn't offer a visa but rather a type of "parole" that would allow immigrants to stay in the U.S. temporarily as long as they meet certain requirements. In order to qualify, a foreign entrepreneur has to raise at least $250,000 from well-known U.S. investors. The rule grants a stay in the U.S. of 30 months, which can be extended for an additional 30 months. Founders can't apply for a green card during that time. DHS has estimated about 3,000 entrepreneurs would qualify under the rule.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't understand what's good about this step. The argument against H1Bs is that companies like Infosys and Tata abuse them to bring in tons of unskilled workers at low wages and displace a bunch of US jobs in doing so.
That argument doesn't apply to this scheme. This scheme in fact involves creating US jobs, so why on earth would you want to shut it down?
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
'Cause Obama did it.
That seems to be the guiding light behind a lot of stuff Trump is doing. If it was a policy pushed by Obama, Trump wants it off the books. It doesn't matter if it is something Trump would nominally support, if it was done by Obama, Trump is going to get it changed. Had Obama built a 30' wall all along the Mexican border and gotten Mexico to pay for it, Trump would be tearing it down. The guy's got a raging hard-on for destroying Obama's legacy.
Re:A good first step (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
It doesn't. But most of Trump's base doesn't know that or won't understand the difference. And Trump will no doubt spin this to sound like he's doing something to "protect American job/stop immigration".
Re: (Score:2)
It legalized more over-immigration of quasi-legal stays without a visa for 6 years, then likely a path to still stay after that.
It all reduces USA citizen jobs and pay. That's wrong. Look at every other country in the world and the USA is the only one that doesn't protect their own people.
A big reason why Clinton lost was her promise to Wall Street for open borders. Americans told her to fuck off because of it.
Trump on illegal immigrants (Score:1)
Get off your high horse. Trump doesn't support legalising illegals. They want to get into America, make them do it legally.
Anyone living in America bitching about people coming to this country "illegally" is a huge hypocrite. Just ask the next Cherokee you run across. No, Trump's stance on immigration is rooted in racism and xenophobia. Or did you forget his (nonsensical) comments about "rapists and murderers" coming from Mexico?
Force those rich people to hire good old fashioned Americans to clean their offices and houses. They'll increase the quality of life for Americans.
Riiiiight. Like that will actually happen. What color is the sky on your planet?
For once you have a president that is by the Americans and for the Americans.
"For the Americans"? Bullshit. Trump is for nobody but himself. He certainly doesn't represent my interests even a
Re: (Score:2)
Funny...I just read on another article, that McDonald's was going to be laying some people off due to automation and kiosks....perhaps they would like to pick some fruits and veggies?
At that level, a job is a job is a job....
Re: (Score:2)
"..would allow immigrants to stay in the U.S. temporarily as long as they meet certain requirements. In order to qualify, a foreign entrepreneur has to raise at least $250,000 from well-known U.S. investors."
It's about raising capital NOT creating jobs. When it finally comes time to creating a business that eventual hires people, those hires can easily be H1B visa holders.
Think before posting.
Re:A good first step (Score:5, Insightful)
What on earth do you think that raised capitol was going to be spent on?
Hint - when people raise capitol for a startup, it's because they need to employ people to do work to get the company moving.
Re: A good first step (Score:3)
Exactly how many full-time salaries do you think $250k will cover?
Real tech start-ups need millions in funding. This looks more like a way for people to buy immigrant entry to the US.
Re: (Score:2)
$250k is going to cover two full time people for a year if you don't run your startup in Silicon Valley. In that year, you can then start you know... bringing in some money, so you can pay them more, or you can prove that your product is worthwhile and get hold of more funding.
I don't deny that $250k is a small number, but arguing that you can't start a company with quarter of a million dollars is ridiculous. Not all startups have to be unicorns.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Startups don't employ people? Since when?
Re: (Score:2)
Then put a lid on those H1-Bs and only let the ones that create the jobs and not the ones that take the jobs in.
It's your country, make your rules as they benefit YOU. There's no reason to keep the job creators out. An Indian creating jobs for people in your country? Hell, if you don't want him, send him over here!
Re:A good first step (Score:4, Insightful)
Because the reforms the Trump administration are doing to immigration are not about, and never have been about, jobs. That's something Slashdotters have read into it because Slashdotters are convinced rightly or wrongly (actually the issue has a hell of a lot of nuance, so it's both) that H1-Bs negatively impact all of them, and H1-Bs are a type of visa, and the Trump admin has promised to reduce the number of immigrants, and so they read it as "Hey, Trump may be a {insert the long list of many legitimate reasons to worry about Trump here}, but at least he'll do something about H1-Bs because he's anti-immigration!"
It's not about protecting jobs. It's about keeping out foreigners.
Trump began his campaign by a ride down an escalator, followed by a speech about a wall to keep Mexicans out of the country. Literally. Are Mexicans who come into this country without visas doing jobs that Americans are clamoring to do? When Trump explained, in that same speech, why he wanted that wall, he didn't talk about jobs. This was his argument:
This is not about jobs. This is about scapegoating immigrants for America's problems, and then "dealing" with immigrants as a substitute for dealing with the actual problems America has.
Kicking out potential entrepreneurs doesn't contradict that. Hell, it's a logical step: if immigrants are truly evil people responsible for America's problems, then surely encouraging them to take positions of power within the US is the last thing you want to happen.
If that's the way they think, and they do, don't expect them to make decisions based upon how many jobs an immigrant can create. Don't expect them to make decisions based upon how many lives an immigrant doctor could save. Don't expect them to make decisions based upon how many scientific breakthroughs an immigrant scientist could make. Don't expect them to make decisions based upon how many bridges an immigrant engineer could make.
If you address it in terms of a logic that does not start, at its base, with an inherent mistrust of immigrants, you're never going to understand it.
Re:A good first step (Score:4, Informative)
Your entire post has left me shaking my head. I have a hard time figuring out where to even begin. Since I can't possibly address everything, I will pick on this:
This is not about jobs. This is about scapegoating immigrants for America's problems, and then "dealing" with immigrants as a substitute for dealing with the actual problems America has.
The problem with your logic is that you don't see people violating our laws and the government not enforcing the laws as a problem. We are going on 20 years of presidents picking and choosing which laws they like/dislike (Obama failing to enforce and vigorously defend the Defense of Marriage Act, Bush deciding that pesky things like the Fourth Amendment were more advisory in nature, and others). In fact it is the only thing the current generation has even seen presidents do.
People have become so accustomed to cheering when their guy ignores the laws they don't like and screaming when the other side's guy ignores the laws they do like, that when somebody comes along and says he wants actually enforce the laws (motivation aside) everybody loses their minds.
Personally, I think our immigration system is a train wreck. However, I believe that the rule of law is more important, so the proper sequence of events is enforce the laws on the books as they stand now so that the executive branch gets to what its like to actually do their jobs. Once that is in order people can start writing their representatives to get the mess fixed. People can even start writing their representatives now and get some work started on fixing that in parallel. What Trump is doing is an attempt to fix the problem. You probably disagree with his approach, but he is still trying to do something.
The crazy thing is that Obama twice campaigned successfully by wooing the immigrant community with his promises of fixing immigration. He had the ability and opportunity to fix this. Both times he didn't lift a finger. Check that, he lifted one finger: his middle finger right in their faces.
Like it or not, lots of people immigrate legally to the US, as much of a pain as it is. The way we have handled illegal immigration for the past few decades is just a slap in the face to people who have come here in a way that respects our laws.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with your logic is
Re: (Score:2)
Why not? Because they're not going to get punished. Su
Re: (Score:2)
It's just a loophole to smuggle in temp workers. (Score:2)
This scheme in fact involves creating US jobs
No, this is just another avenue to smuggle foreigners into the country. The plan that this will be used for creating jobs is really far fetched. Anyone who can show $250K (do they even need to show it?) is allowed to to invite anyone they please for 5 years. The cover that the money will be used to start a business is really hard to prove or verify. Also, who is going to invest into a business of a foreign tourist with a temp visa?
Re: It's just a loophole to smuggle in temp worker (Score:2)
One might put money into a business started by someone on a short-term visa if they expect to take over the business after the visa expires.
Re: (Score:2)
H-1Bs are one thing. The startup visa means that people take their hard-earned currency and go to a more friendly country, be it France, China, or even Russia.
Turning away the idea-generators is the first step to becoming a footnote in history. History shows what happened to Portugal when they turned away Christopher Columbus.
Underrated (Score:2)
I thought this was witty for about thirty seconds, but now it feels like more of a sad commentary on the American people's lack of autonomy.
Re: (Score:1)
There's very little race to it. Any time foreign people come in and displace native workers, it breeds resentment, and it doesn't matter whether you're of the Indian "race", the Italian "race" or the Irish "race".
Re:American tech workers are incredibly racist (Score:5, Interesting)
Setting aside your complaints of racism, one reason why some of us would like to eliminate H-1B and replace it with something else is because the rules behind H-1B creates some onerous requirements that resemble indentured servitude.
When you receive an H-1B visa, you must be sponsored by a company, and that creates a situation where if you lose your job, you may also lose your apartment, your friends, and everything you own that you can't carry on the airplane as you are shipped back "home." This puts H-1B holders at a significant disadvantage during salary negotiations, since their status (including the path towards citizenship or green card status) can effectively be held hostage by the sponsoring corporation.
Further, there is a cap on how long someone on an H-1B can stay in the United States. After that period, it's not uncommon for people (usually computer programmers and systems analysts) to return back to the country where they originally came from--but retain their jobs via telecommuting, but at a lower salary (on the theory the cost of living is cheaper). This contributes to off-shoring of jobs.
Personally I would rather see this system replaced with one which greatly simplifies the process of gaining a green card (permanent residency). This would prevent many of the abuses of the H-1B program, as a permanent resident doesn't have to rely on a corporate sponsor to stay. Just as I'd like to see the path to citizenship greatly simplified as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, not everyone knows what a footnote is! But seriously, I think you should focus your resentment on your ex-employer. The ones that came up with the idea of replacing local manpower with cheaper peers overseas are the companies. If you offer them a good salary (for their standards) why would they refuse it?
What about the property EB-5 visa? (Score:1)
What about the property investor visa? The one where you "invest" in property to the tune of $500k and in exchange get a visa?
You know, the one Jared's company was promoting to Chinese people as a way to get a USA green card?
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/jared-kushner-sister-woos-china-golden-visa-investors-eb-5-green-cards/
I know more details of these schemes now: I thought it was a straight con against stupid Chinese marks, but its cleverer than that. I thought they invested $500k, and were actually buying
Re: (Score:2)
You think investors, their attorneys, their accountants, wouldn't be able to tell if the property is "obviously inflated?"
You pretend you're insightful but don't realize you just insulted 1000s of Chinese investors (who are not necessarily stupid), their attorneys and their accountants.
Hmmm. If I was a prog this would the time I would yell: RACIST
Re: (Score:2)
That's what I thought of immediately as well.
But well, the obvious answer is -- this one's only for rich people, and it helps to make his family rich.
The other one's for smart people, and they're probably 'elitist', and realize the emperor has no clothes. (but not like they'd be allowed to vote, as this has no direct path to that
... whereas I'm pretty sure the EB-5 does)
Wondering what may replace this. (Score:4, Insightful)
If I were President I'd scrap this rule too--because it's just too confusing. But then, everything having to do with visiting and obtaining permission to work within the United States, as well as with immigrating to the United States, is just terribly confusing. And I say this as a U.S. citizen.
Personally I would rather we simplify all these regulations regarding immigration--and make it easier for people who qualify to immigrate here without all this weird mumbo-jumbo "parole, no green card, 30 months, can't visit overseas for longer than so many days, do not pass go, must recite ancient Aramaic to come back" nonsense. I swear; just talking to my friends who immigrated here from overseas about what they had to do to become U.S. citizens gives me a massive headache.
Re: (Score:3)
It's like that because nobody wants to advocate for simple exclusions. And for every reasonable exclusion you can think of, there's a constituency who wants exceptions for their specific cases -- countries of origins, family ties, sponsors, assets, various flavors of civil and military conflict, etc.
Simplifying is a great idea, but you have to be willing to decide who you won't let in without creating any exceptions.
No justification that is at all reasonable (Score:2, Troll)
Re: (Score:1)
No, it is 30 (+30) month visas for people with $250,000, nothing else.
If you want a two tiered immigration system that only caters to the rich, win an election. I think the majority of the country is fed up with two sets of rules depending on how much money you have or how high up your contacts in the government are.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Enforcement is a completely different claim. Are you at all able to acknowledge that your initial claim about where the money would come from is wrong? You also appear to be completely missing the point that this system was set up to encourage more startups with more jobs. That helps the people who aren't rich.
"You have your talking point to spin on for keeping your two tiered system only for the rich, I have my points for explaining why you are being dishonest. "
It is unfortunate that you presume that
Re: (Score:3)
Instead, this startup visa (would have) required someone to have an idea for
Re: (Score:1)
This makes sense for people who want to keep America as white as possible, regardless of he economic and cultural opportunities missed. They would rather see America be a white dominated county that fails than a multiethnic country that succeeds.
Of course their stated preference is for a white country that succeeds, but they are only kidding themselves that this is a reasonable hope. The basis for this hope is persecution fantasies about how the only reason they are losing is that everyone else is cheating.
Re: (Score:3)
It's all in the enforcement and the loopholes. How many "investors" are required? Are they required to be actual American firms or citizens? How many employees is your "startup" required to actually have?
What's to prevent a H-1B farmer from simply creating sham startups and importing "entrepreneurs"?
Sure, if the enforcement is rigorous and there is some kind of auditing to insure that these are bonafide startups, entrepreneurs and investors then on the surface it doesn't seem like a bad idea at all. If
It's about undoing everything Obama ever did (Score:1)
This is ridiculous
Yes, it is, but so is just about everything else our Bigot in Chief is doing. This isn't about immigration, and I don't think it has a lot to do with his travel ban either. It's about undoing everything president Blackenstein ever did, and wiping out his legacy completely. It's driven by pure, unadulterated racism, plain and simple.
Make sure our first black president has nothing, and I mean nothing, that historians can point to where he improved America.
What the dipshit doesn't understa
Divide and conquer! (Score:2)
Yep.
Good (Score:2)
This honestly sounds like a scam to get entrepreneurs stuck in a legal negative space so we can strip them of the business they built in the process of kicking them back out. The foreigners would have to be on crack to take this deal.
A new low (Score:2)