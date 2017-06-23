Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Trump Plans To Dismantle Obama-Era 'Startup Visa' (arstechnica.com) 81

Posted by BeauHD from the kick-the-can-down-the-road dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A regulation from the Obama administration that would have allowed foreign-born entrepreneurs who raise investor cash to build their startups in the U.S. won't be allowed to go into effect. The Department of Homeland Security will file an official notice to delay the International Entrepreneur Rule for eight months. The intention is to eliminate the rule entirely, according to sources briefed on the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The decision isn't final, and a DHS spokesperson told the WSJ that the department "cannot speculate" on the outcome of the review. The International Entrepreneur Rule, signed by former President Obama days before he left office in January, doesn't offer a visa but rather a type of "parole" that would allow immigrants to stay in the U.S. temporarily as long as they meet certain requirements. In order to qualify, a foreign entrepreneur has to raise at least $250,000 from well-known U.S. investors. The rule grants a stay in the U.S. of 30 months, which can be extended for an additional 30 months. Founders can't apply for a green card during that time. DHS has estimated about 3,000 entrepreneurs would qualify under the rule.

  • What about the property EB-5 visa? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What about the property investor visa? The one where you "invest" in property to the tune of $500k and in exchange get a visa?

    You know, the one Jared's company was promoting to Chinese people as a way to get a USA green card?

    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/jared-kushner-sister-woos-china-golden-visa-investors-eb-5-green-cards/

    I know more details of these schemes now: I thought it was a straight con against stupid Chinese marks, but its cleverer than that. I thought they invested $500k, and were actually buying

    • Obviously inflated? This idiocy again?

      You think investors, their attorneys, their accountants, wouldn't be able to tell if the property is "obviously inflated?"

      You pretend you're insightful but don't realize you just insulted 1000s of Chinese investors (who are not necessarily stupid), their attorneys and their accountants.

      Hmmm. If I was a prog this would the time I would yell: RACIST

    • That's what I thought of immediately as well.

      But well, the obvious answer is -- this one's only for rich people, and it helps to make his family rich.

      The other one's for smart people, and they're probably 'elitist', and realize the emperor has no clothes. (but not like they'd be allowed to vote, as this has no direct path to that ... whereas I'm pretty sure the EB-5 does)

  • Wondering what may replace this. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by w3woody ( 44457 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @09:15AM (#54674779) Homepage

    The International Entrepreneur Rule ... doesn't offer a visa but rather a type of "parole" ...

    The rule grants a stay in the US of 30 months, which can be extended for an additional 30 months. Founders can't apply for a green card during that time.

    If I were President I'd scrap this rule too--because it's just too confusing. But then, everything having to do with visiting and obtaining permission to work within the United States, as well as with immigrating to the United States, is just terribly confusing. And I say this as a U.S. citizen.

    Personally I would rather we simplify all these regulations regarding immigration--and make it easier for people who qualify to immigrate here without all this weird mumbo-jumbo "parole, no green card, 30 months, can't visit overseas for longer than so many days, do not pass go, must recite ancient Aramaic to come back" nonsense. I swear; just talking to my friends who immigrated here from overseas about what they had to do to become U.S. citizens gives me a massive headache.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      It's like that because nobody wants to advocate for simple exclusions. And for every reasonable exclusion you can think of, there's a constituency who wants exceptions for their specific cases -- countries of origins, family ties, sponsors, assets, various flavors of civil and military conflict, etc.

      Simplifying is a great idea, but you have to be willing to decide who you won't let in without creating any exceptions.

  • This is ridiculous. Even if you have a problem with cheap H-1B visas replacing American workers, this isn't that. This is welcoming in business people with new ideas which will create new jobs and new opportunities. Nor is there any sort of safety issue whatsoever. This is a combination of xenophobia (immigrants are apparently scary), along with Trump's generally zero-sum understanding of how things work (which contributes to a lot of what he does), and frustration that his earlier immigration bans failed i

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, it is 30 (+30) month visas for people with $250,000, nothing else.
      If you want a two tiered immigration system that only caters to the rich, win an election. I think the majority of the country is fed up with two sets of rules depending on how much money you have or how high up your contacts in the government are.

      • "No, it is 30 (+30) month visas for people with $250,000, nothing else." This is completely wrong. The $250,000 has to come from US investors, not the person in question.
    • More importantly, this isn't the EB-5 investor visa that Jared Kushner's sister was busy hawking in China. That's the one which allows someone to essentially buy a visa for $500,000. Theoretically that was money to invest in a business, but in practice they can simply 'invest' in, let's say, someone's real estate development (such as the Kushner family's), which amounts mostly just to giving cash to whoever runs that development.

      Instead, this startup visa (would have) required someone to have an idea for

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This makes sense for people who want to keep America as white as possible, regardless of he economic and cultural opportunities missed. They would rather see America be a white dominated county that fails than a multiethnic country that succeeds.

      Of course their stated preference is for a white country that succeeds, but they are only kidding themselves that this is a reasonable hope. The basis for this hope is persecution fantasies about how the only reason they are losing is that everyone else is cheating.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      It's all in the enforcement and the loopholes. How many "investors" are required? Are they required to be actual American firms or citizens? How many employees is your "startup" required to actually have?

      What's to prevent a H-1B farmer from simply creating sham startups and importing "entrepreneurs"?

      Sure, if the enforcement is rigorous and there is some kind of auditing to insure that these are bonafide startups, entrepreneurs and investors then on the surface it doesn't seem like a bad idea at all. If

    • This is ridiculous

      Yes, it is, but so is just about everything else our Bigot in Chief is doing. This isn't about immigration, and I don't think it has a lot to do with his travel ban either. It's about undoing everything president Blackenstein ever did, and wiping out his legacy completely. It's driven by pure, unadulterated racism, plain and simple.

      Make sure our first black president has nothing, and I mean nothing, that historians can point to where he improved America.

      What the dipshit doesn't understa

  • "You can stay, but we get to shove ourselves up your ass to make sure you meet the requirements, also you're barred from seeking normal residency."

    This honestly sounds like a scam to get entrepreneurs stuck in a legal negative space so we can strip them of the business they built in the process of kicking them back out. The foreigners would have to be on crack to take this deal.
  • I thought Trump was dumb, but never imagined the guy actually doesn't understand that the US' tech sector's supremacy was built on foreigners and not 'muricans.

