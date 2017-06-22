FCC Proposes $120 Million Fine On Florida Robocall Scammer (reuters.com) 17
The FCC on Thursday proposed a $120 million fine on a Florida resident alleged to have made almost 100 million spoofed robocalls to trick consumers with "exclusive" vacation deals from well-known travel and hospitality companies. Reuters reports: The man, identified as Adrian Abramovich, allegedly made 96 million robocalls during a three-month period by falsifying caller identification information that matched the local area code and the first three digits of recipient's phone number, the FCC said. The calls, which were in violation of the U.S. telecommunications laws, offered vacation deals from companies such as Marriott International Inc, Expedia Inc, Hilton Inc and TripAdvisor Inc. Consumers who answered the calls were transferred to foreign call centers that tried to sell vacation packages, often involving timeshares. These call centers were not related to the companies, the FCC said.
$120 million for one scammer (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Electric chair the scab
P R I S O N _ T I M E ? (Score:1)
Great, a hefty fine is a good idea. But if he's not in prison for this, you might as well make it legal and tax it - this is a drop in the bucket.
yesterday, a Florida resident allegedly (Score:3)
I definitely got called by this guy (Score:4, Insightful)
I've been getting Marriott Hotel calls w/my area code, sometimes 2-3x daily on my business phone line. Fucking annoying and such a time/concentration waster, even with a callblocker (as it obviously spoofs a different number each time). I hope this guy gets what's coming to him.
Forgot to grease the right palms... (Score:1)
Clearly this guy forgot to grease the right palms like having a membership at Mar-a-Lago...
Illegal? Yes. Too harsh? Even more so... (Score:3)
Unless the scammer made $120M in profits, this goes a little beyond punitive.
It's too bad net neutrality doesn't get this kind of strong support.
Just give me 5 minutes... (Score:1)
Legalize the televised breaking of bones as punishment for scammers then give me 5 minutes and a Louisville Slugger to make an example of this scum bag... calls like these would drop in half overnight.