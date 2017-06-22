Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Lawsuit Accuses Comcast of Cutting Competitor's Wires To Put It Out of Business (arstechnica.com) 18

Posted by BeauHD from the systematically-destroyed dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A tiny Internet service provider has sued Comcast, alleging that the cable giant and its hired contractors cut the smaller company's wires in order to take over its customer base. Telecom Cable LLC had "229 satisfied customers" in Weston Lakes and Corrigan, Texas when Comcast and its contractors sabotaged its network, the lawsuit filed last week in Harris County District Court said. Comcast had tried to buy Telecom Cable's Weston Lakes operations in 2013 "but refused to pay what they were worth," the complaint says. Starting in June 2015, Comcast and two contractors it hired "systematically destroyed Telecom's business by cutting its lines and running off its customers," the lawsuit says. Comcast destroyed or damaged the lines serving all Telecom Cable customers in Weston Lakes and never repaired them, the lawsuit claims. Telecom Cable owner Anthony Luna estimated the value of his business at about $1.8 million, which he is seeking to recover. He is also seeking other damages from Comcast and its contractors, including exemplary damages that under state statute could "amount to a maximum of twice the amount of economic damages, plus up to $750,000 of non-economic damages," the complaint says. CourtHouse News Service has a story about the lawsuit, and it posted a copy of the complaint.

  • If true paying damages not adequate (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @05:27PM (#54671007)

    The court should take that $1 million in damages, and multiply it by 100, and order Comcast to (1) Pay $100 Million+, (2) Send a short notice to all of Telecom Cable LLC's former customers Explaining what they did and apologizing, and (3) Order Comcast to pay an additional $100 Million per Year, for every year in which there is not another competing wireline Cable company such as Telecom Cable LLC with at least 229 customers in the area..

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      In place of #3, I'd like to see the court use eminent domain to take Comcast's wires and give them to the city so each customer or each neighborhood can choose their own ISP.

  • Seems to be real twist on the usual definition of Cord Cutting [wikipedia.org]

  • Maybe they were just trying to stay hip?

    Seems like a lot of trouble for 229 customers, I would think the Comcast loses more customers than that every day. From what I've observed of Comcast this could as easily be incompetence as malice, but likely it's a combination of the two. They should pay either way. Did Comcast raise rates after Telecom went out of business?

  • Check the pole! Check the pole! (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @05:33PM (#54671037) Homepage
    My roommate had Comcast Internet in the early 2000's. Every time a Comcast truck came through the neighborhood we had technical troubles. One time we went a month without Internet service until Comcast finally sent a tech out to check the pole. The last tech installed a bypass filter backwards.

  • 1.8 million for 229 internet customers. How?

    229 customers even paying $100 month, is 22,900 in revenue per month, 274,800 per year, in gross sales. The company had limited growth potential. I can't see an ISP that small needing or havving massive capital infrastructure to put more value on the books...

    What? Does the company own its own offices on lakefront property or something, and that is part of the sale?

    Otherwise where is 1.8 Million dollar valuation coming from? His ass?

    That's not to say I support comc

    • Typically when appraising a company for purchase you'd do something like multiply out by at least 5 years. If you look at their trajectory and they've been growing year over year this might be a low price.
  • Comcast's careful cable operations are legendary. They really care about all their customers and the public at large. Right? Right? Remember this? https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Cut at least four lines (Score:5, Insightful)

    by painandgreed ( 692585 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @05:46PM (#54671113)

    "[D]uring the time Mr. Luna spent calling, the contractors had cut three additional cable lines. Defendants paid no notice to Telecom’s markings and continued to destroy Telecom’s lines, and Telecom's complaints fell on deaf ears. One would like to believe that the destruction was accidental, but the comprehensiveness of it—coupled with Comcast’s prior interest in Telecom—renders such a conclusion doubtful. Within six weeks, Defendants destroyed or damaged the lines servicing every single Telecom customer in Weston Lakes, and not one of those lines was ever repaired by Defendants."

    Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action.

  • Missed headlines :-(
  • At a home in Rogers, MN out in the country. We had Verizon recently installed at the time, and Saw a Comcast Truck out by our pole one morning. Figuring he was just hooking up another customer, we thought nothing of it and went about our surfing and Netflix... Then the internet cut out. By the time we made it to the street, all we saw was him pulling a fast U-turn and heading off at high speed. When we walked over to the pole, the lines had just been fresh cut. So we got permission from the city to install

