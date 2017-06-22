'Coal King' Is Suing John Oliver, Time Warner, and HBO (washingtonpost.com) 36
Reader Daetrin writes: Robert E. Murray, CEO of one of the largest coal mining companies in the US, is suing John Oliver, HBO, and Time Warner for defamation (alternative source) over a comedic report on the status of the coal industry in John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight". The report began with the decline of the coal mining industry, Trump's promises to revive it, and the plight of the workers involved, but was also highly critical of the business practices and safety record of Murray Energy Corporation and Robert Murray's leadership of the company. When the company was contacted about the piece before airing they responded with a cease and desist letter and threatened to sue. John Oliver continued with the segment anyway, saying "I didn't really plan for so much of this piece to be about you, but you kinda forced my hand on that one."
Also, it seems like it might cause a Streisand effect. Wouldn't that be lovely.
4.1 million people tune in to Last Week Tonight. Another 5-7million watch the episodes on You Tube, to say nothing of those people who pirate it because they can't get HBO.
I don't think he'll have much of a problem with Streisand Effects. The reality is most of the Streisand Effect cases end up with little actually such effect. I mean Streisand's case stood on its own because the effect is named after it, but like most of the stupid shit that goes on in the world this will be quickly forgotten.
Not true. They're much harder to win in the US, yes. But they aren't impossible. If you outright lie, or severely misrepresent something, you can be held liable for it. And lets be blunt, Last Week Tonight is about the laziest "journalism" out there. He's covered some topics that were important to me where the 8th amendment applied and never mentioned it.
It's not journalism, it's a comedy show that mentions current events. If you want journalism, you should find a reliable news outlet.
Unlike in Britain, the US has extremely strong free speech protections, especially if you can afford a decent lawyer (which Oliver/HBO/TW can). You basically can't win a defamation case in the US, therefore Robert E. Murray doesn't have a legitimate case.
For it to be defamation he would also have to prove that Oliver used false and damaging information. Which means he would have to state on record safety records, business practices, etc. And the burden of proof is on him, not on Oliver. And Murray is just drawing attention to Oliver and his criticism anyway. I hadn't even heard about this segment before this, but honestly I pretty much assume that, since coal companies have a long history of horrible working conditions and shitty and unfair business pra
Updated video links (Score:3, Informative)
Nat! (Score:5, Funny)
Everyone knows Nat King Cole is the REAL "Cole King".
Robert E. Murray is just an asshat pretender.
The word asshat is an americanism, and it is a fabulous use of language.
Indeed it is. One I quickly adopted because of it's sophistication and timbre.
Mr. Murray: (Score:2)
There's someone you should meet. Name's Barbara Streisand, maybe you've heard of her?
This guy sues anyone who critizes him (Score:5, Informative)
Sounds like Trump. I guess there's a reason Trump was so big on coal. He and Murray have an understanding.
If you had seen the segment you'd know that John Oliver knew this and was one of the reasons he egged him on
You've lost the lawsuit at 'comedian' (Score:3)
Never start an argument with a professional comedian.
The show will have a field day with this, no way does Murray come out of it looking good.
Heh (Score:2)
Truth (Score:4, Informative)
In the US, for it to be defamation, it has to be untrue. [kellywarnerlaw.com]
That means a couple of things:
We may have to rename the Streisand Effect [wikipedia.org] after this is all over.
He has some funny prior experience [youtu.be] with that.