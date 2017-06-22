Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


'Coal King' Is Suing John Oliver, Time Warner, and HBO (washingtonpost.com) 36

Posted by msmash from the saw-it-coming dept.
Reader Daetrin writes: Robert E. Murray, CEO of one of the largest coal mining companies in the US, is suing John Oliver, HBO, and Time Warner for defamation (alternative source) over a comedic report on the status of the coal industry in John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight". The report began with the decline of the coal mining industry, Trump's promises to revive it, and the plight of the workers involved, but was also highly critical of the business practices and safety record of Murray Energy Corporation and Robert Murray's leadership of the company. When the company was contacted about the piece before airing they responded with a cease and desist letter and threatened to sue. John Oliver continued with the segment anyway, saying "I didn't really plan for so much of this piece to be about you, but you kinda forced my hand on that one."

  • Updated video links (Score:3, Informative)

    by MouseR ( 3264 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:25AM (#54668307) Homepage

    Cease-and-decist letter brief clip

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    More complete piece on Coal economy

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by hagnat ( 752654 )

      why link to re-uploads from 3rd-parties when TFA has a link to the original video from LWT on youtube ?

    • Is it really necessary to redirect people to other channels trying to profit off of clips from something HBO already made available for free on YouTube? I'm all in favor of getting around stupid restrictions about viewing content, but there aren't actually any restrictions to get around here.

      If you want to skip straight to the part on the Coal economy, go here [youtu.be].
      (And it's not "more complete", because again, it's just a subset of the original video.)

      If you want to skip straight to the part about the ceas

  • Nat! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:27AM (#54668327)

    Everyone knows Nat King Cole is the REAL "Cole King".

    Robert E. Murray is just an asshat pretender.

  • There's someone you should meet. Name's Barbara Streisand, maybe you've heard of her?

  • This guy sues anyone who critizes him (Score:5, Informative)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:35AM (#54668389)
    If you read the article, you'll notice that Murry has sued a LOT of media companies for critical statements/reporting. The ones mentioned on this article were all dismissed so far.

  • You've lost the lawsuit at 'comedian' (Score:3)

    by Petronius ( 515525 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:38AM (#54668409)
    Nothing good will come out of this for Murray. For HBO: follow-up segments, viral YouTube posts and millions of dollars in free advertising.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Stoo ( 22399 )

      Never start an argument with a professional comedian.

      The show will have a field day with this, no way does Murray come out of it looking good.

  • bait and switch

  • Truth (Score:4, Informative)

    by T.E.D. ( 34228 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:47AM (#54668479)

    In the US, for it to be defamation, it has to be untrue. [kellywarnerlaw.com]

    That means a couple of things:

    1. He'd have to prove in court that something said wasn't true (and then that it somehow cost him money).
    2. Oliver ('s attorneys) would be able to subpoena all the guy's business records pertaining to the claims, which would make them public record. If they are public record, they can be used in his show (or anyone else's).

    We may have to rename the Streisand Effect [wikipedia.org] after this is all over.

