'Coal King' Is Suing John Oliver, Time Warner, and HBO

Reader Daetrin writes: Robert E. Murray, CEO of one of the largest coal mining companies in the US, is suing John Oliver, HBO, and Time Warner for defamation (alternative source) over a comedic report on the status of the coal industry in John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight". The report began with the decline of the coal mining industry, Trump's promises to revive it, and the plight of the workers involved, but was also highly critical of the business practices and safety record of Murray Energy Corporation and Robert Murray's leadership of the company. When the company was contacted about the piece before airing they responded with a cease and desist letter and threatened to sue. John Oliver continued with the segment anyway, saying "I didn't really plan for so much of this piece to be about you, but you kinda forced my hand on that one."

  Updated video links

    by MouseR ( 3264 )

    Cease-and-decist letter brief clip

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    More complete piece on Coal economy

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hagnat ( 752654 )

      why link to re-uploads from 3rd-parties when TFA has a link to the original video from LWT on youtube ?

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The original video doesn't work in all regions, one being the UK.

        • Another region being in Canada. But you can get around it by searching for the youtube clip in EachVideo.

  • Nat! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:27AM (#54668327)

    Everyone knows Nat King Cole is the REAL "Cole King".

    Robert E. Murray is just an asshat pretender.

  • There's someone you should meet. Name's Barbara Streisand, maybe you've heard of her?

  This guy sues anyone who critizes him

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:35AM (#54668389)
    If you read the article, you'll notice that Murry has sued a LOT of media companies for critical statements/reporting. The ones mentioned on this article were all dismissed so far.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

      Sounds like Trump. I guess there's a reason Trump was so big on coal. He and Murray have an understanding.

    • Re:This guy sues anyone who critizes him (Score:4)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:50AM (#54668499)

      If you had seen the segment you'd know that John Oliver knew this and was one of the reasons he egged him on :-)

      • Makes sense.

      • Re:This guy sues anyone who critizes him (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Jason Levine ( 196982 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @12:00PM (#54668573) Homepage

        Yup. He mentioned the cease and desist letter. (Sent to Last Week Tonight before they even aired the segment!) He mentioned the other people (news media, etc) sued by Murray for mentioning him in a less-than-completely-flattering-way (despite what any facts are). Then, he said, "Let's take this cease and desist letter and do neither of those."

        Of course, Murray doesn't really want this to go to court. Courts require evidence, which doesn't seem to be in his favor. He wants this lawsuit to make John Oliver and HBO quake in their boots so that they'll prostrate themselves before the Coal King. The problem with this is that it's not going to happen. HBO might not make as much as the entire coal industry (around $4.6 billion annually versus about $46 billion), but they're large enough that they're not going to get scared by someone trying a SLAPP tactic. Once Murray sees this, he'll probably attempt to settle this out of court with undisclosed terms. The only question is: Will HBO allow this? Or will they "make an example" of Murray by pushing the case forward?

        • I think the even more relevant quote was: "I didn't want so much of this show to be about you, but you kinda forced my hand."

        • "Well, Your Honor. Weâ(TM)ve plenty of hearsay and conjecture. Those are kinds of evidence. "

        • Re:This guy sues anyone who critizes him (Score:5, Insightful)

          by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @01:02PM (#54669109) Journal

          It's worse for Murray than that. While other networks' news organizations are mainly just interested in reporting a story, Oliver has absolutely no problem with multi-episode segments. His brutal (and much needed) attacks on FIFA were a good example of how he and his writers can happily air updates to previous stories, in the case of FIFA, each new segment more astounding than the last (and not really because of Oliver, but largely because FIFA is truly an evil and corrupt organization run by sociopaths and arch-criminals worthy of a Bond film).

          So I'm sure Oliver's team was expecting, even looking forward to Murray's inevitable lawsuit. Indeed, Oliver pretty much openly challenged him to, and you can be sure that there will be followup segments until Murray's case is dismissed, as apparently they all have been.

        • Courts require evidence, which doesn't seem to be in his favor.

          Although, it seems that a large segment of society here will now simply accept a tweet -- even from someone known to be lying whenever his mouth moves -- as evidence, especially if it aligns with their beliefs. Hopefully, this doesn't extend to the courts.

    • Suing a comedian is a sure way to undermine any credibility (not that Murray has any).

    • If you read the article, you'll notice that Murry has sued a LOT of media companies for critical statements/reporting. The ones mentioned on this article were all dismissed so far.

      At what point does the "Coal King" start getting slapped for filing frivolous lawsuits? Filing hopeless lawsuits with the intent of intimidation should not be an effective legal strategy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I get the impression that some people have lawyers on retainer, and think that to get their money's worth they need to sue everyone who slights them and even if it gets thrown out well who cares the lawyers were getting paid anyway. And hay, maybe being a litigious bastard will discourage others from disparaging you.

  You've lost the lawsuit at 'comedian'

    by Petronius ( 515525 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:38AM (#54668409)
    Nothing good will come out of this for Murray. For HBO: follow-up segments, viral YouTube posts and millions of dollars in free advertising.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Stoo ( 22399 )

      Never start an argument with a professional comedian.

      The show will have a field day with this, no way does Murray come out of it looking good.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Joviex ( 976416 )

      Nothing good will come out of this for Murray. For HBO: follow-up segments, viral YouTube posts and millions of dollars in free advertising.

      Dont forget all the lawyers who get fat too. What a brilliant lawsuit -- it made jobs!

      Someone better not tell Trump, he may try to sue all the American people for slander to get lawyers jobs and MAGA!

  • bait and switch

  Truth

    by T.E.D. ( 34228 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @11:47AM (#54668479)

    In the US, for it to be defamation, it has to be untrue. [kellywarnerlaw.com]

    That means a couple of things:

    1. He'd have to prove in court that something said wasn't true (and then that it somehow cost him money).
    2. Oliver ('s attorneys) would be able to subpoena all the guy's business records pertaining to the claims, which would make them public record. If they are public record, they can be used in his show (or anyone else's).

    We may have to rename the Streisand Effect [wikipedia.org] after this is all over.

    • (and then that it somehow cost him money).

      He has some funny prior experience [youtu.be] with that.

    • We may have to rename the Streisand Effect [wikipedia.org] after this is all over.

      How about the Streisand-Murray Effect?

    • Well it has to be false is the first thing:
      • Published or otherwise broadcast an unprivileged, false statement of fact about the plaintiff
      • Caused material harm to the plaintiff by publishing or broadcasting said false statement of fact
      • Acted either negligently or with actual malice

      The second part is that harm has to be the result of the false statement. If you ever watch People's Court and some of the ridiculous lawsuits that appear: Judge Milan has to ask many plaintiffs about the harm that was caused. So ma

    • Re:Truth (Score:4, Insightful)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @02:10PM (#54669651) Journal
      If you watch the clip, John Oliver was very careful in the way he spoke. He didn't say, "Coal guy said X" instead he said, "the newspaper reported that Coal guy said X." I'm sure they had lawyers reviewing the script before airing.

  Murray knows this is going nowhere

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <evi@@@evcircuits...com> on Thursday June 22, 2017 @12:18PM (#54668731) Homepage

    The only reason to file these lawsuits is for the chilling effect on smaller players. This is high profile, him and his lawyers know this won't go anywhere even if he takes it to the SCOTUS but it gets him the advertising for his policy that his C&D letter promised would happen.

    This is only chilling the free speech of smaller YouTube channels that don't have the $8-10k it will cost to defend this in court.

  • Oliver's show is commentary on the news. If he said nothing that was a lie, they've got no case.

    But Murray's scum, anyway. Wanna talk about how he, and the other coal companies, are trying to a) break union contracts, and b) get out of paying into the UMWA Health and Pension funds, leaving miners and their families without healthcare and retirement?

  • I guess still Duke is a to high rank, what about Earl or Baron?

