California May Restore Broadband Privacy Rules Killed By Congress and Trump (arstechnica.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A proposed law in California would require Internet service providers to obtain customers' permission before they use, share, or sell the customers' Web browsing history. The California Broadband Internet Privacy Act, a bill introduced by Assembly member Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) on Monday, is very similar to an Obama-era privacy rule that was scheduled to take effect across the US until President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress eliminated it. If Chau's bill becomes law, ISPs in California would have to get subscribers' opt-in consent before using browsing history and other sensitive information in order to serve personalized advertisements. Consumers would have the right to revoke their consent at any time. The opt-in requirement in Chau's bill would apply to "Web browsing history, application usage history, content of communications, and origin and destination Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of all traffic." The requirement would also apply to geolocation data, IP addresses, financial and health information, information pertaining to minors, names and billing information, Social Security numbers, demographic information, and personal details such as physical addresses, e-mail addresses, and phone numbers.
I know where I'd like to setup a new VPN service.
Its not really the history aspect that concerns me. Its the potential of throttling netflix or hulu, paid "fast lanes" and ISP's potential to shut down site's they dont agree with that concerns me.
Google is CA company, they can continue as always.
"By clicking you are agreeing to use our services. Click "no thanks" at the bottom if you do not agree."
And when you click "no thanks" you are brought to a blank page.
If you agree, you get these constant emails stating the the terms and conditions have changed. And then you have to read hundreds of pages of legaleese. Apple, eBay, PayPal,
.... all of them are fuckers who are out to fuck us.
That's how these fuckers work. It's their way or nothing.
I think EULA's should be deemed not enforceable just for that
You don't have to use your ISPs DNS.
And when you click "no thanks" you are brought to a blank page.
So, in other words, it is not an opt-in selection. The law requires opt-in. They can't legally refuse service if the provision is opt-in otherwise it wouldn't be.
If you agree, you get these constant emails stating the the terms and conditions have changed.
You will get those no matter what, so it's not an issue of the opt-in vs. not opting-in under this law.
Did you think that this one opt-in was intended to replace the TOS agreement process? Sorry, that's not what it does.
So, again, exactly how is not opting-in to the collection of browser data etc under the CA law NOT a viable alternative to opti
Something like this should never have been set at a national level to begin with. Let states decide what makes sense from a privacy standpoint and then consumers can decide where they want to live based on restrictions they have to liver under making sense or not.
Something like this should never have been set at a national level to begin with. Let states decide what makes sense from a privacy standpoint and then consumers can decide where they want to live based on restrictions they have to liver under making sense or not.
Isn't there a big cost to patchwork of states' policies? It also allows broadband companies to jurisdiction-shop non?
Isn't there a big cost to patchwork of states' policies?
It's a smaller cost than a small ISP trying to start up but having to comply with often massive federal regulation. It also provides a natural barrier to ISPs being able to sweep the country.
But if the ISP simply doesn't ever both to sell any user data (which not have to date), the cost to comply with a variety of privacy regulations is near zero.
I actually think there is a place for ISP's in this world that cost less but consumers allow the service t
You need to start thinking about how powerful you want the Federal Government to be. Are you scared of what the Trump administration can do? If so then you ought to consider curtailing the power of the federal government - and you ought to also be cognizant that others were just as scared of the Obama administration a
To summarize, "Don't ask what the current administration will do with this new law. Ask what the NEXT one will do with it."
Would you rather Trump later on passes some kind of regulation that all ISPs must send all customer data to the RNC for targeting voters? I don't see any reason he could not do so, since after all he controls appointments to the FCC.
Now he has not done so and probably would not, but you are supporting the kind of system that makes that reality way more possible than I personally am comfortable with.
You should never support a system that is so powerful where it actually matters who gets elected to control i
Let states decide what makes sense
So, what is a person to do when all of the states supporting his or her real life needs adopt the same "screw the citizen" approach? This notion that a person can just move to a city or state that works for them or take their money to a business that is not trying to screw over the consumer in an endless pursuit of unreasonable profit is bullshit. Choice tends to not exist in the practical sense, because there is no alternative when all are the same. This is specifically true for profit driven businesses