If It Uses Electricity, It Will Connect To the Internet: F-Secure's CRO (theregister.co.uk) 37
New submitter evolutionary writes: According to F-Secure's Chief Research Officer "IoT is unavoidable. If it uses electricity, it will become a computer. If it uses electricity, it will be online. In future, you will only buy IoT appliances, whether you like it or not, whether you know it or not." F-Secure's new product to help mitigate data leakage, "Sense", is a IoT Firewall, combining a traditional firewall with a cloud service and uses concepts including behaviour-based blocking and device reputation to figure out whether you have insecure devices.
We use our toaster often, but unplug it when we're not using it. If our toaster was Internet-connected, would we need to wait for it to boot up before we could make some toast? Because if that's the case, I'll do what you do and buy a non-Internet-connected toaster or not connect it to my home network. (If the toaster requires Internet connectivity to make toast, it will be returned ASAP and I'd post a warning online to keep others from buying that model.)
Oh, ye of little imaginationne!
You'd give that 0.0005 seconds of your life up if that toaster had sensors in it to be sure that your toast was not burnt and not underdone *every* time you made toast. Ever stand there for ten minutes wasting away just trying to get that perfect slice? This is where you will buy an "Internet Toaster" and the tech will win.
Eventually, there will be no such models. That is already starting to be the case in some areas.
Well his point is that every manufacturer will install a 2 cent sensor. Have he talked to manufacturers? A 2 cent increase in the cost of a product is not something all manufacturers want. The low cost manufacturers are not going for that because their business model is to crank out the cheapest stuff possible with little involvement with the consumer.
For example, the cheapest DVDs for a long time at Walmart simply ignored region locking. While it was not advertised as such, I suspect the manufacturers orig
Retail is dying. Get over it. That has nothing to do with the article. If you don't want an electric coffee machine then use a French press.
Were you trying to make some sort of logical argument? If so, you need to start with logic.
If you don't want an electric coffee machine then use a French press.
There's a middle ground between a French press and a coffee maker that tracks my brewing habits. No matter how prevalent these smart devices get, there will always be a demand for dumb ones. And where there's demand, there's supply.
You assume that you have a choice to connect these things to the internet if you want to use them. Think again.
The makers of such devices have a huge interest in you being connected to the internet. Mostly to send data to them. About you and your consumer habits. Do you have a faint idea how much it's worth to know when you watch TV, what you watch and when and how often you switch between channels? How you choose your TV shows? That's market research you can take straight to the bank. At the very least the
You assume that you have a choice to connect these things to the internet if you want to use them. Think again.
Of course I have a choice, even if I have to enforce it by ripping out an antenna, putting the damned thing in a Faraday cage, or just sticking to the inevitable cheapest of cheap brands that won't ever spend the extra couple of cents to put the circuitry in.
Companies that REQUIRE internet access for electric can openers are shooting themselves in the foot.
Individual businesses may fail, but businesses as a whole will keep trying until someone succeeds at getting their technological hooks into you. It isn't customer demand driving this, nor is it customer benefit (you can't be *that* naive). What's driving this is a fundamental fact of marketing: new customers are expensive to find.
So when you as a customer are seeking a transaction, I as a marketer am seeking to parlay that transaction into a relationship. This is apparent if you look at something like a s
Security company scaremongering IoT (Score:4, Insightful)
He's probably right about the push towards having to be online, but I fail to see how an IoT firewall should mitigate it. Especially with the increasing use of IPv6, which means more and more IoT devices will try to get un-NATed access to the internet (and will probably also get their wish granted).
Good luck trying to firewall that.
Sorry, but no. If we want secure IoT devices, we have to demand them. And that means not buying the shoddy, insecure junk that's currently peddled. And I'm not even talking about any gimmicky gadgets from some Aliexpress shops, I'm talking about our "smart" TVs and other "smart" appliances made for dumb people.
"Dear customer, it has come to our attention that a device in your network is sending out malware. Until you clean up your shit, we restrict your access to Microsoft and a selection of antivirus vendors, as detailed in the most recent adhesion contract update to your original one. When you have cleaned up your act and we feel like we'll open up your internet connection again. Since you're still bound to the contract for 2 more years and we're the only ISP in your area, you can fume as much as you like but y
This why I think only legislative solution could work. We should have clear rights to our own data, so we can stop on-going theft of it.
It doesnt have to be online (Score:2)
Just rip out the antenna so it can't try to get on your wifi or cellular networks. Bam, good old fashioned dumb appliance that will simply do what it was originally designed for instead of trying to integrate a billion little web marketing doodads on to a screen that shouldn't be there in the first place.
Just rip out the antenna so it can't try to get on your wifi or cellular networks. Bam, good old fashioned dumb appliance that will simply do what it was originally designed for instead of trying to integrate a billion little web marketing doodads on to a screen that shouldn't be there in the first place.
"We're sorry, there seems to be a problem connecting to the internet. You will need to complete the WiFi setup before you can make your toast"
Not that complicated to accomplish, the problem is rather that it will not only invalidate the warranty but the device will very likely refuse to work if it notices that it can't inform the world about your toast eating habits.
I mean, what good is it to me if you can make toast and I don't hear about it? Just because you paid for it doesn't mean that it should do what you want!
So sorry, the boot sequence could not be completed as ordered, for some odd reason the WiFi module doesn't come online and without, I don't start. But since you didn't modify or tamper with the device, you can of course return it for a replacement!
There's Always a Market (Score:2)
Don't think so... Then again, maybe so. (Score:2)
I find it unlikely that my soldering will be part of the great IoT revolution.
Maybe the power-outlet it plugs in to, though...
Nope (Score:2)
Not in my house, it won't.
Overestimating (Score:2)
I think he is overestimating how many people will pay a subscription to a cell plan (even at 5bucks/mon that is 60 bucks/yr X #IoT devices) and if the IoT maker opts for WiFi, who says I am going to give the IoT device the password? And if the device does not work without wifi, I'll return it.
IoT sewage pump (Score:2)
Hilarious (Score:2)
The guy undercuts his own point.
His claim is that every device will have cheap telemetry installed to report whatever the vendor wants to know. Which isn't unreasonable.
However, the avenue this telemetry uses is the question. "Such devices will not rely on home Wi-Fi systems, says Hypponen, rather undermining the principle behind the company's new Sense hardware." (They pretty much all use home wifi now.)
Until then, it's not a terribly difficult process to look at your wifi and disable connections from M