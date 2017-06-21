If It Uses Electricity, It Will Connect To the Internet: F-Secure's CRO

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


New submitter evolutionary writes: According to F-Secure's Chief Research Officer "IoT is unavoidable. If it uses electricity, it will become a computer. If it uses electricity, it will be online. In future, you will only buy IoT appliances, whether you like it or not, whether you know it or not." F-Secure's new product to help mitigate data leakage, "Sense", is a IoT Firewall, combining a traditional firewall with a cloud service and uses concepts including behaviour-based blocking and device reputation to figure out whether you have insecure devices.

  • I get his point - more things will be connected to the internet. But more things will also not be. The internet is a utility now, it's not just new and shiny. Sure, there will be coffee machines that are connected to the internet you can buy, but there will be a ton of people that don't want them and want a normal coffee machine. If you don't believe me, look at pets.com and the bubble burst. Seemed at the time that everything would be purchased through a web site. Sure, Amazon has some pet food sales. But
    • Let's take his own example: An Internet connected toaster. Why the **** would my toaster need to be connected? His point is that the toaster company would add Internet to my toaster regardless if I want it so they can collect analytics. I use my toaster twice a year. Even if I leave it connected, the data they collect will be of little use. If they really want to connect everything, I'll just leave things unplugged. Or not connect them to my home network. Or get another model that doesn't have a connection.

      • We use our toaster often, but unplug it when we're not using it. If our toaster was Internet-connected, would we need to wait for it to boot up before we could make some toast? Because if that's the case, I'll do what you do and buy a non-Internet-connected toaster or not connect it to my home network. (If the toaster requires Internet connectivity to make toast, it will be returned ASAP and I'd post a warning online to keep others from buying that model.)

    • Retail is dying. Get over it. That has nothing to do with the article. If you don't want an electric coffee machine then use a French press.

  • Film at 11.

    He's probably right about the push towards having to be online, but I fail to see how an IoT firewall should mitigate it. Especially with the increasing use of IPv6, which means more and more IoT devices will try to get un-NATed access to the internet (and will probably also get their wish granted).

    Good luck trying to firewall that.

    Sorry, but no. If we want secure IoT devices, we have to demand them. And that means not buying the shoddy, insecure junk that's currently peddled. And I'm not even ta

  • Just rip out the antenna so it can't try to get on your wifi or cellular networks. Bam, good old fashioned dumb appliance that will simply do what it was originally designed for instead of trying to integrate a billion little web marketing doodads on to a screen that shouldn't be there in the first place.

