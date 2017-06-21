Trump Promises a Federal Technology Overhaul To Save $1 Trillion (technologyreview.com) 74
New submitter threc shares a report from MIT Technology Review: The tech world descended on Washington, D.C. yesterday to attend a tech summit at the White House. According to MIT Technology Review associate editor Jamie Condliffe: "Trump suggested he might relax his stance on immigration as a way to get tech leaders to help his cause. 'You can get the people you want,' he told the assembled CEOs. That sweetener may be a response to a very vocal backlash in the tech world against the administration's recent travel bans. Trump may hope that his business-friendly stance will offer enough allure: if tech giants scratch his back, he may later deign to scratch theirs." The report continues: "'Our goal is to lead a sweeping transformation of the federal government's technology that will deliver dramatically better services for citizens,' said Trump at the start of his meeting with the CEOs, according to the Washington Post. 'We're embracing big change, bold thinking, and outsider perspectives.' The headline announcement from the event was Trump's promise to overhaul creaking government computing infrastructure. According to Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and advisor, there's much to be done: federal agencies have over 6,000 data centers that could be consolidated, for instance, while the 10 oldest networks in use by the government are all at least 39 years old. The upgrade, said Trump, could save the country $1 trillion over the next 10 years."
I don't care if Steve Jobs, William Hewitt, David Packard, Seymour Cray, Bill Joy, Linus Torvarlds, Ken Olsen, Ghandi, and Jesus Christ collaborated on this project it could save $1 trillion. These are fantasy numbers and a project this scale would have $10 trillion in hidden costs and risks.
On the plus side, he reinstates H-1B visa's, so that is great, right?
I think what we should do is tie him to a dynamo and get energy from all his turning around on his points.
Contain them, light them, spin a turbine.
There's no uncertainty about Trump's association. Uncertainty implies that it could go either way. Given Trump's past business dealings it is pretty damn obvious what will happen. He can't monetise his name on it so there's nothing left to generate income.
The bar is set rather low, however. After the most tech-savvy President ever [engadget.com] effed-up his own promise to revamp the government [foxnews.com], if Trump achieves something — anything — he'll still have done better than the predecessor. Not that you'd know about any such success — unless you are paying really close attention — from the established reporters [bwcentral.org].
Re:I have my doubts (Score:5, Insightful)
This sounds like something the clueless PHB would say after watching a vendor's webinar on how their new fog* technology is going to save 90% over cloud services.
*fog is the new hotness, google it
Doubts that it's going to save $1 trillion.
The goal in all these things is that the concept is to spend money now in order to save money later.
The reality in all these things is that the "spend money now" part happens, but the "save money later" part never seems to materialize.
That's because the contractor's job is finished after "spend money now".
Also, didn't he basically just treat a "We'd like to do this thing?" as a "It's a done deal, I'm signing this now." for an air traffic control overhaul? (Or am I remembering the wrong thing?)
Regardless, Trump is all sizzle and no steak. He will say anything that makes him look good, and well, if his attention wanders later and no one ever gets around to doing anything, it doesn't matter, because Trump has already moved on to the next shiny thing.
All just posturing (Score:3)
Regardless of my feelings about Trump's lack of competence, he is undeniably a master at self promotion and posturing. Tech companies were never going to say no to hundreds of billions in new government IT contracts. But why waste an opportunity to make it seem like he masterfully negotiated the deal? He certainly knew most of his campaign promises would be disastrous, but they spoke to his base (and often independents) and gave him room to maneuver in the undiscerning public eye.
Oh, I'll agree that if Trump is good at anything, it's self-promotion and posturing.
But I honestly think that he thought some of his campaign promises (the border wall among them) were doable, and he's so far out of his depth with not just political reality, but reality itself, that he doesn't understand why it can't be done with a snap of his fingers.
I'm sure he'll close Gitmo and end warrantless wiretapping any day now, just like he promised when he was a Senator running for President.
Oh, and if you like your insurance plan, you'll be able to keep your insurance plan. If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.
Hmmm, I wonder how many times you posted how Obama lied about fundamental things he actually did have direct control over, and not just promises about things in the future.
I'm betting zero.
Obama isn't president anymore so has zero relevance to the story at hand which is about Trump.
Relaxing burdensome regulations - coal mine opening (and no the coal is not used for heating or electricity but for the production of steel)
Pushing for (instead of against) the Keystone Pipeline
Pushing for (instead of against) fracking
Pushing for (instead of against) off-shore drilling
Getting out of the TPP
Getting out of the Paris Treaty
The issue is not that nothing is happening, it's that he is simply tearing up a lot of stuff without any real plan to replace it or understanding of why it is there in the first place.
The environmental stuff is the best example, but consider TPP. Trump thinks it's a bad deal and he can do better. Okay, but other countries don't want that. Japan is quite openly stalling and trying to wait out his presidency before proposing the US join TPP again, because they don't want a bilateral deal where Trump tries to
Good news/Bad news (Score:3)
Well the real annoying things about these "over 8 years, over 10 years" kind of things is that most of the savings take place AFTER the politician is out of office. The austerity and problems they cause are someone else's and the other party can sit back and be surprised at how this problem happened.
You never get "saves $200 billion in one year". It also doesn't let them freeze the budget and pretend predicted inflation is new savings.
Um, I think you got that backwards (Score:3, Interesting)
Yes, if you got REALLY lucky, you might save money in the long term.
The history of government technology overhauls should indicate quite vividly that you not only spend tear-jerking amounts of money to upgrade your systems, you also spend a lot of time thereafter fixing it or throwing it all away and starting over again.
So I can't decide whether Mr. "The Cybers" man doesn't understand anything about technology, or he understands it so well that he is willing to lie to the American taxpayer about savings when what he actually means is to pump money into the (already wildly successful) technology sector. Either way, I wonder what his blue-collar supporters think about that
Government tech contractors and the tech sector aren't very closely related.
Government contractors know how to game the procurement system. They are customers of the tech sector, not part of it.
There is not a single money saving technology that these leaches can't turn into a money pit. The problem is the procurement system.
The same contractors that game H1B, game the procurement system, weaseling is their 'core competency'. Getting the out of the business and getting competent groups working for the
Either way, I wonder what his blue-collar supporters think about that
At this point, I think they will support him even if he started bulldozing entire towns of his supporters while claiming it was fake news.
6 Months later ... (Score:2)
You're not allowed to say that here. It's racist and anti-American to say "we need to put the American citizens before all others" why, I don't understand but I know I've been mod slammed in the past for saying it.
The human factor (Score:5, Insightful)
I have no doubt that you could save hundreds of billions, possibly trillions over the years if smart agreeable people get together and figure it out. The problem is at some point you need to include others and then the trouble starts. Any organization over with more than 100 people run into this. The more people and departments the worse it gets. I am older now and I have seen smart ideas pass from their creators to the masses of underlings and watch it get mangled beyond belief. Your trillion dollar savings will be eaten up by those underlings a hundred fold.
In my only 15 years in the industry, what has usually determined success is whether the project sponsors have given authority to the project leads who are competent enough to make decisions that affect multiple departments, or to individual VPs/Directors/Managers in charge of each department. When high ranking management are treated as subject matter experts, but with minimal control over the project, things tend to go well. When high ranking management consistently gets their way and win repeated disagreem
I have no doubt that you could save hundreds of billions, possibly trillions over the years if smart agreeable people get together and figure it out. The problem is at some point you need to include others and then the trouble starts. Any organization over with more than 100 people run into this. The more people and departments the worse it gets. I am older now and I have seen smart ideas pass from their creators to the masses of underlings and watch it get mangled beyond belief. Your trillion dollar savings will be eaten up by those underlings a hundred fold.
You hit one one of the main reasons such projects fail; the tech folks fail to understand the people part. They think the Federal government is one monolithic, top down controlled organization who will do whatever the boss says; when in reality it's like pre-WWI (and earlier) Europe, a loose confederation of largely independent individual fiefdoms who will guard their turf vigorously. They have years of experience at killing things so that you only find out they're dead when the body is discovered years lat
Like TrumpOrg's systems? (Score:1)
I seriously doubt someone who's own business organization was found last fall to be running Windows Server 2003 and Exchange 2007 has any bloody clue how to manage such a task.
He spoke? (Score:2)
According to Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and advisor [...]
Considering all the projects he's responsible for, what plans has he come up with?
I'm curious, as he's responsible for so much and yet I've heard so little that was actually attributed to him.
What's old is new (Score:3)
Young people entering the marketplace and want the newest shiny things.
Older people have enough experience to actually understand the meaning of "if it works, don't fuck with it".
Eh, if it works *well* don't change it. If there are alterations that could considerably help, then it's sometimes worth changing. I'm more of a fan of the phrase:
"Don't change something purely for the of change." That eleminates waste on new shiny things but leaves way for healthy growth/change.
Immigration - reading between the lies (Score:2)
Translation: you can bring in low paid Russian immigrants to work on government systems. The more critical systems, the better. Our voting systems need some work, and before 2018.
In the long run, it all comes down to you having to choose between having a job that doesn't pay as much as you want, or not having one.
Weird (Score:2)
We always hear about Washington, D.C. but never about Washington, A.C.
Who are they going to hire? (Score:2)
Pretty obvious where this came from (Score:1)
Readers here may recall that Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney published a budget that had a $2 Trillion [time.com] dollar [theatlantic.com] math error [gq.com].
Republicans (think Paul Ryan) often (always?) produce budgets that contain all sorts of tax cuts for upper brackets and then a "magic asterisk [msnbc.com]" that gives no detail but says the shortfall will be made up by a) economic growth stimulated by the tax cuts and b) cost savings from cutting government waste.
So my take is the bad optics of all this finally bubbled up to Trump (I guess Fox
outsider perspectives?? (Score:1)
Yeah, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet.. And that's just the A's
Well, it really needs to be done... (Score:2)
The cost for the overhaul? (Score:2)
The problem is intractable (Score:2)
The usual idiots with political axes to grind can keep on droning on about things they don't know anything about. I see lots of that above.
Everything Trump said is true in regards Federal IT. Everything Kushner said is also true.
The federal government's IT issue revolves around the huge body shop LSI contractors - GD/NG/BAH/CACI etc. These companies and their subcontractors do a lot of the development and O&M type work associated with federal programs. Key things to remember about these firms:
All of that is the reason why you don't subcontract if you don't have to. Ignore the consultants you recommend outsourcing, they are only there to make a killing on the outsourcing, then propose insourcing to your successor and make another killing on basically reverting everything.
If you outsource and immediately make a contract with the outsourced company for the exact same services that it used to provide in-house, you didn't understand anything.
There are scenarios where outsourcing makes sense. Most of
Because Trump knows technology? (Score:2)