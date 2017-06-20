EFF Launches New AI Progress Measurement Project (eff.org) 9
Reader Peter Eckersley writes: There's a lot of real progress happening in the field of machine learning and artificial intelligence, and also a lot of hype. These technologies already have serious policy implications, and may have more in the future. But what's the ratio of hype to real progress? At EFF, we decided to find out.
Today we are launching a pilot project to measure the progress of AI research. It breaks the field into a taxonomy of subproblems like game playing, reading comprehension, computer vision, and asking neural networks to write computer programs, and tracks progress on metrics across these fields. We're hoping to get feedback and contributions from the machine learning community, with the aim of using this data to improve the conversations around the social implications, transparency, safety, and security of AI.
Every time someone posts about AI, there are posts like this. It's called *artificial* for a reason. It's not true intelligence and it's not consciousness but no one is claiming that it is. It is computers solving complex problems which we call AI. Games like Checkers, Chess computers have pretty much been mastered. Freeform games like Starcraft they are gaining on. Complex patterns like image and speech recognition they are also gaining on quickly. The are still pretty weak in real world application
If THAT is what you call "AI", then the term is meaningless. Computers have been solving complex problems for decades. This new AI hype is just another cycle that will go away once the VCs grab a few dollars.
That was true in the past, but it just isn't true of the recent progress in machine learning. Take a look at the data we've collected on problems like visual question answering [eff.org], reading comprehension [eff.org] or learning to play Atari just by watching the screen [eff.org], and you'll see that progress is happening in domains that either lack rigid rules, or where the rigid rules are non-trivial to discover.