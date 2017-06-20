Mozilla Launches Privacy-Minded 'Firefox Focus' Browser For Android (venturebeat.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes a report from VentureBeat: Mozilla today launched a new browser for Android. In addition to Firefox, the company now also offers Firefox Focus, a browser dedicated to user privacy that by default blocks many web trackers, including analytics, social, and advertising. You can download the new app now from Google Play. Because Google isn't as strict as Apple, Android users can set Firefox Focus as their default browser. There are many use cases for wanting to browse the web without being tracked, but Mozilla offers a common example: reading articles via apps "like Facebook." On iOS, Firefox Focus is basically just a web view with tracking protection. On Android, Firefox Focus is the same, with a few additional features (which are still "under consideration" for iOS):
- Ad tracker counter -- Lists the number of ads that are blocked per site while using the app.
- Disable tracker blocker -- For sites that are not loading correctly, you can disable the tracker blocker to fix the issues.
- Notification reminder -- When Firefox Focus is running in the background, a notification will remind you so you can easily tap to erase your browsing history.
Re: (Score:1)
kinda nice (Score:2)
its kinda nice. doesnt seem to use mozilla's engine though. very fast browser actually, lol
Apple makes it hard??? (Score:1)
I'm not trying to start any platform wars here, but I"m curious why the original poster seems to think that Apple won't let you easily designate a non-Safari default browser. Did I miss something?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Apple makes it hard??? (Score:1)
Non-Webkit browsers are not allowed in their app store.