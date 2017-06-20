Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin Businesses Privacy Security The Almighty Buck

South Korean Web Hosting Provider Pays $1 Million In Ransomware Demand (bleepingcomputer.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the folding-up dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Nayana, a web hosting provider based in South Korea, announced it is in the process of paying a three-tier ransom demand of nearly $1 million worth of Bitcoin, following a ransomware infection that encrypted data on customer' servers. The ransomware infection appears has taken place on June 10, but Nayana admitted to the incident two days later, in a statement on its website.

Attackers asked for an initial ransom payment of 550 Bitcoin, which was worth nearly $1.62 million at the time of the request. After two days of negotiations, Nayana staff said they managed to reduce the ransom demand to 397.6 Bitcoin, or nearly $1 million. In a subsequent announcement, Nayana officials stated that they negotiated with the attackers to pay the ransom demand in three installments, due to the company's inability to produce such a large amount of cash in a short period of time.

On Saturday, June 17, the company said it already paid two of the three payment tranches. In subsequent announcements, Nayana updated clients on the server decryption process, saying the entire operation would take up to ten days due to the vast amount of encrypted data. The company said 153 Linux servers were affected, servers which stored the information of more than 3,400 customers.

South Korean Web Hosting Provider Pays $1 Million In Ransomware Demand More | Reply

South Korean Web Hosting Provider Pays $1 Million In Ransomware Demand

Comments Filter:

  • So, outside of the question of where are all your backups, dB logging, aux-copy, snapshots, etc... How did this happen?? (reads bottom part of article)..

    Nevermind....

  • While this is new from the concept of internet transfer, the same kind of story happened every for debt payment regarding drugs or gambling. Don't start blame Bitcoin on that... bad guys just use the best technology around as usual.

  • What, you thought it was the Chinese?

    Lol.

  • "You know... (Score:3, Funny)

    by cirby ( 2599 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @04:10PM (#54656177)

    "It's a lot cheaper for us to hire some really awful people to find you and get the money back, so why don't you just hand over the encryption keys right now?

  • Once again (Score:2)

    by mfh ( 56 )

    A Trend Micro analysis of the Nayana systems reveals endemic problems. It is no surprise that the hosting provider fell victim to this infection.

    Once again, a company is managed by sales guys not tech guys. What could possibly go wrong?

    IT Guy: "We need to upgrade our servers."

    Business guy: "That costs too much. Don't bring suggestions like that to a meeting again!"

    IT Guy: {{okay.png}}

    The version of Apache NAYANA used is run as a user of nobody(uid=99), which indicates that a local exploit may have also been

    • Oh wait. Maybe it was an inside job?

      NAYANA’s website runs on Linux kernel 2.6.24.2, which was compiled back in 2008. [...] Additionally, NAYANA’s website uses Apache version 1.3.36 and PHP version 5.1.4, both of which were released back in 2006.

      With versions like this, who doesn't have a remote shell account with elevated privileges on their servers!?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Oh wait. Maybe it was an inside job?

      This is my guess...or it was someone who managed to talk themselves in through the door. That's one's becoming quite popular too, all you need is someone that's a good bullshitter to pull it off. Remember that bank job(Bangladesh) a year or so back? That one has a lot of inside job markers to it too.

  • "153 Linux servers" ... uh-oh (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The take-away line for me was at the end where it mentions the affected machines are 153 Linux servers that got encrypted. Linux. Let that sink in. Unless these were VM's running on a Windows hosting base, Linuxland has a large threat to face.

    • I don't believe that you can blame Linux or Windows when updating and patching your systems avoids this type of thing. Again, this was an attack on systems that were not updated properly. If known vulnerabilities are out there and you are not updating your system. The OS developer has done their job and patched the security hole. You have not done your job in updating your systems. There is no excuse for a web hosting company not updating systems when they have huge amounts of public facing IP addresses.
    • Actually, my hunch would be these were Linux file servers. And an infected Windows machine with root-level access to the file shares on these servers encrypted everything. This is the reason we keep telling people that you need an offline backup. Ransomware will simply encrypt an always-online backup along with the computer's files.

  • Well look who just went out of business! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Dan1701 ( 1563427 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @04:31PM (#54656309)

    If you pay the ransom in secret, then the guys who set you up this time now know a three of useful things:

    1) You are stupid enough to pay ransoms.
    2) You are stupid enough to run vulnerable systems which make setting up the demand possible.
    3) You have the money to pay these ransoms.

    In short, you just lit up an enormous great SUCKER sign right up above your heads, but only for the criminal group that ran the fiddle.

    These utter idiots have however publicly said that they paid the ransom. Now every script kiddie on the planet knows those three facts, and they are ALL going to be gunning for the known-rich suckers.

    This company can be counted as dead and gone right now. If you own stock in it, get rid soonest, before it becomes worthless.

    • Also, can they be prosecuted for these payments? They are in the end sending money to an illegal organisation.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Yes in many countries. But it wouldn't surprise me to hear that the police are involved in some way in order to try and find out who is trying to blackmail them. That does happen from time to time, and they use big media blitz's like this to try and flush people out.

    • OR, the negotiations were just to buy investigators more time to setup a sting and the entire payment is bait. Like when a bank gives robbers money but hides a dye-pack in the sack.
  • If it takes 10 days to decrypt the data, wouldn't it have taken at least that long to encrypt it? So :
    1. Didn't any of the Nayana admins notice any unusual activity? I'm guessing not, given the breadth and depth of their other server configuration shortcomings.
    2. Didn't any of the customers notice their data disappearing?
    3. If a new file is added to the system at this point will it be encrypted? If an existing encrypted PDF file is renamed with an extension/type NOT in the encryption type list, will it

  • ... probably would've cost them more.
    Then, lost customers.

    Well played, ransomers, well played

  • charge them for conspiring with and funding criminals

Slashdot Top Deals

The only way to learn a new programming language is by writing programs in it. - Brian Kernighan

Close