Cable Lobby Tries To Stop State Investigations Into Slow Broadband

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Broadband industry lobby groups want to stop individual states from investigating the speed claims made by Internet service providers, and they are citing the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules in their effort to hinder the state-level actions. The industry attempt to undercut state investigations comes a few months after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against Charter and its Time Warner Cable (TWC) subsidiary that claims the ISP defrauded and misled New Yorkers by promising Internet speeds the company knew it could not deliver. NCTA-The Internet & Television Association and USTelecom, lobby groups for the cable and telecom industries, last month petitioned the Federal Communications Commission for a declaratory ruling that would help ISPs defend themselves against state-level investigations. The FCC should declare that advertisements of speeds "up to" a certain level of megabits per second are consistent with federal law as long as ISPs meet their disclosure obligations under the net neutrality rules, the groups said. There should be a national standard enforced by the FCC instead of a state-by-state "patchwork of inconsistent requirements," they argue. Another cable lobby group, the American Cable Association (ACA), asked the FCC to approve the petition in a filing on Friday. An FCC ruling in favor of the petition wouldn't completely prevent states from filing lawsuits, but such a ruling would make it far more difficult for the states to protect consumers from false speed claims.
You were responsible for grunge, and this is your punishment.
Then what's to stop scammers? (Score:2)
10 Gbps* for only $10/month and $100 hook-up fee
* Up to 10 Gbps
"Hey you promised 10 Gbps and now I've got no internet at all after I paid your hook-up fee."
"Sorry, sir. You should have read the terms more carefully."
"Up to" == "lower than or equal"
Nothing like hypocrisy (Score:3)
and they are citing the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules
In other words, they fought tooth and nail to stop or rollback net neutrality rules, but now want to cite those very same rules in an effort to force the federal government to take precedent over states.
And they wonder why they are consistently ranked at the bottom of customer satisfaction surveys.
I don't blame the cablecos for the shit way they treat their customers. I blame the bribed local governments that keep giving those cablecos monopolies no matter how many citizens are fucked over by them.
It's a cableco's job to make as much money as possible. But it's my local government's job to represent *ME*. One of these two is failing miserably at their job.
The big companies want the FCC to regulate them. Federal regulations are written by corporate lobbyists. That "Net Neutrality" regulation everyone is so in love with was written by AT&T. AT&T's DSL service cannot compete with a cable industry that can threaten to offer "DSL speed + fast lanes for stuff" at a tiny fraction of the cost that AT&T can rig up.
State-by-State regulation is the worst-case scenario for the big corporations, but it doesnt effect them all equall
Yay for net neutrality laws (Score:2)
So with Obama net neutrality not only did we not get non-prioritizations of traffic (actually net neutrality), which Verizon, T-Mobile, TWC and Charter still do - I should be more than comfortable streaming YouTube and Netflix on 20Mbps connections, we also didn't get anyone fixing their capacity problems as the lawsuits clearly show and now they get to hide behind the letter of the text AND keep their common carrier status?
If (Score:2)
Pay me $5 for sex with UPTO 12 supermodels. (Score:2)
Pay me $10 for UPTO 3 Lamborghinis.
Pay me $20 for UPTO
...
You want to advertise the term upto, you better demonstrate that number is a reasonable expectation for what you provide.
Otherwise, you are simply committing fraud.
Wrong thing advertised... (Score:1)
There's only one thing that should be allowed in the advertisement.
Minimum Speed... Guaranteed in blood of the officers and majority share-holders of the ISP advertising the minimum speed.
For every bit below that guaranteed minimum, each officer and share-holder must give up 3 drops of blood.
That would force the companies to keep investing in their infrastructure so they can live.