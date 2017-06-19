Supreme Court Rules Sex Offenders Can't Be Barred From Social Media (gizmodo.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: In a unanimous decision today, the Supreme Court struck down a North Carolina law that prevents sex offenders from posting on social media where children might be present, saying it "impermissibly restricts lawful speech." In doing so, the Supreme Court asserted what we all know to be true: Posting is essential to the survival of the republic. The court ruled that to "foreclose access to social media altogether is to prevent the user from engaging in the legitimate exercise of First Amendment rights." The court correctly noted that "one of the most important places to exchange views is cyberspace." The North Carolina law was ruled to be overly broad, barring "access to what for many are the principal sources for knowing current events, checking ads for employment, speaking and listening in the modern public square, and otherwise exploring the vast realms of human thought and knowledge."
Too... many... unanimous... decisions... head... exploding...
Historically, most SCOTUS decisions have been unanimous, and the proportion has actually been growing in recent years.
Most decisions are either 9-0 or 5-4 [slashdot.org]. The 9-0 decisions are common when it is a matter of the law, as in this case. The 5-4 decisions are common when it is a partisan issue.
Sorry, I flubbed the cut-and-paste for the citation. Here it is: Most decisions are either 9-0 or 5-4 [slate.com]. Scroll down for a graph of 9-0 vs 5-4 decisions.
Bummer (Score:1, Troll)
So, how long before it happens again? (Score:5, Insightful)
Right now, some politicians are planning how best they can pass a new law that will do exactly the same, but be just different enough that it can be tied up in court for a few years before being struck down.
Sex offenders are perhaps the most reviled people in the US. Any law which causes them difficulty is an easy pass with overwhelming public support.
When too much punishment is never enough... (Score:3)
My local police (like many in the US) has a special web page showing convicted sex offenders.
There is no page showing convicted murderers; somehow the normal public record of that was enough...
What's wrong with this picture?...
Re:When too much punishment is never enough... (Score:4, Interesting)
My local police (like many in the US) has a special web page showing convicted sex offenders.
My neighbor is on the list
... for having sex with his wife. At the time, he was 18 and she was 15. Her parents disapproved and called the police to break up the relationship. He got probation, but still went on the list for life. They were married on her 18th birthday. Her parents didn't come to the wedding.
Because he is a "child molestor" he cannot go to PTA meetings, parent-teacher conferences, or even step foot in a school.
Their son is my son's best friend. Do I worry about him playing at their house? Of course not.
I am not sure if the sex offender list is a good or bad idea in principle, but the way it is actually implemented is idiotic.
Sex offenders are perhaps the most reviled people in the US. Any law which causes them difficulty is an easy pass with overwhelming public support.
Actually, politicians are the most reviled people in the US and it's damn near impossible to get any law to limit them in spite of overwhelming public support.
:)
Gorsuch makes his mark (Score:1)
Look for numerous unanimous decisions like this going forward. This guy is going to make SCOTUS great again with his consensus building activities. I bet he could talk Justice Alito into voting for installing a transgender bathroom in the building.
I bet he could talk Justice Alito into voting for installing a transgender bathroom in the building.
assuming classical party-lines, Republicans would have no issue with a 'Trans-specific' bathroom, it would be liberals that would find it offensive.
As a reminder, the issue that this country obsessed about an embarrassingly long time was with the requirement that transgender individuals to use bathrooms that conform with what's between their legs...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Score:2)
Look for numerous unanimous decisions like this going forward. This guy is going to make SCOTUS great again with his consensus building activities. I bet he could talk Justice Alito into voting for installing a transgender bathroom in the building.
I rather think that Ruth Bader Ginsburg would hold her own in that discussion.
Got to like a Unanimous decision (Score:2)
Makes one feel better about this country.
Pity so many people think have so much evil in their heart and the desire to blame it on someone that society considers an acceptable victim (sex offenders).
When you want to know someone's deepest, darkest, thoughts, ask them to describe their enemy.
Ask an innocent child to do this and they talk about someone stealing toys. Ask an alt-right person and they talk about other races secretly taking over the world.
Unlike the entire left who want to give you more free stuff with the stipulation that you vote for them so they actually can take over the world.
Sounds like the right decision (Score:2)
Something narrower- say making it illegal for them to send direct or group messages to a minor, or to make friend requests/add them to groups would seem to be a reasonable law. Barring them altogether prevents them from interactions with adults. And then we get into the whole question of what counts as social media (would a website with a forum be social media? The comments page on a newspaper article? Again this could be very broad).
Re: Sounds like the right decision (Score:2)
To be enforced how? How many teens or or-teens gave their real age when they signed up to Facebook, twitter, etc?
Re: Sounds like the right decision (Score:2)
Teens or Pre-teens
Whew! (Score:2)
Dodged a bullet with that decision...
As a formerly registered "sex offender"... (Score:5, Interesting)
The best way to reform convicts that are not heavily mentally unbalanced (most offenders are one-time offenders and don't go on to have a long rap sheet, after all!) is to help them build social safety nets and positive relationships. To do something other than pursue those specific goals is to intentionally harm society at large.
Stranger Danger (Score:2)
Sex offenders on social media will make them easier to track.
They run the same honeypot trap around where we live a couple of times a year on social media with no shortage of arrests at the end of the investigation.
If you're looking for something illegal on the internet, try to remember that law enforcement is, too, and their budget & experience likely top yours.
Because... (Score:1)
They don't wanna get banned from the interwebs when they get eventually caught...