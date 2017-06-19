Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts United States Your Rights Online

Offensive Trademarks Must Be Allowed, Rules Supreme Court (arstechnica.com) 70

Posted by msmash from the setting-the-stage dept.
In a ruling that could have broad impact on how the First Amendment is applied in other trademark cases in future, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a federal prohibition on disparaging trademarks as a constitutional violation in a ruling involving a band called The Slants. From a report: The opinion in Matal v. Tam means that Simon Tam, lead singer of an Asian-American rock band called "The Slants," will be able to trademark the name of his band. It's also relevant for a high-profile case involving the Washington Redskins, who were involved in litigation and at risk of being stripped of their trademark. The court unanimously held that a law on the books holding that a trademark can't "disparage... or bring... into contemp[t] or disrepute" any "persons, living or dead," violates the First Amendment. Tam headed to federal court years ago after he was unable to obtain a trademark. In 2015, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in Tam's favor, finding that the so-called "disparagement clause" of trademark law was unconstitutional.

Offensive Trademarks Must Be Allowed, Rules Supreme Court More | Reply

Offensive Trademarks Must Be Allowed, Rules Supreme Court

Comments Filter:

  • I've wanted I(heart)269 on my car since California added their little set of additional characters

  • Wait, they got one right? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by XxtraLarGe ( 551297 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:08PM (#54648943) Journal
    Don't know if The Slants meant their name as disparaging or not, but I'm glad that the Supreme Court actually took a unanimous stance in favor of free speech. In these days of extreme political correctness/social justice warrior activism, I am surprised it wasn't a 5/4 or 6/3 split. If you think I'm being dramatic, you can look to our English speaking neighbors to the north & east to see how bad it's getting. [dailymail.co.uk]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by es330td ( 964170 )
      I think the justices recognized that one cannot have discourse of any kind if speech is prohibited. Once a group can determine what is or is not allowed, the line gets very subjective in a hurry. As things get more contentious, the freedom "to call a spade a spade" must be inviolate.

      (Yes, I chose that reference on purpose, specifically to illustrate the point. The phrase dates to the 1500's and is exactly representative of the speech SJW's would ban simply because they take offense when none is intended

    • The Slants are Asian Americans. They're aware of the current disparaging connotation and are used it to try to overcome it.

      Planet Money had a great podcast episode on this [npr.org]. One of the biggest parts for the Slants was when RBG said "hey, what if they want to take this word back"

  • Extra information (Score:5, Informative)

    by olsmeister ( 1488789 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:09PM (#54648951)
    NPR had a episode [npr.org] on their Planet Money podcast about this very case.

  • You can only take it.

    If enough people are outraged by the Redskins or the Slants, their respective businesses will suffer and they will make a financially informed decision to make a change. If -- as we all know in our hearts -- only a very few loud, whiny SJWs even gave these names a second thought, their respective businesses will continue as normal. Good Job, SCOTUS.

  • Oh please ban offensive names... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Drethon ( 1445051 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:12PM (#54648979)

    As soon as you do ban them, I'm going to protest that the supreme court has an offensive name (ok, not a trademark but still a name) because their assumption that they are supreme is very offensive to me.

  • I'm filled with envy of everyday americans who can live in a country where the government can't do everything.

  • Trademark something offensive like "Impeach Trump", then send lawyers after anyone who uses it on Twitter. You don't even have to win any cases, you just have to scare enough people into silent.

Slashdot Top Deals

In the future, you're going to get computers as prizes in breakfast cereals. You'll throw them out because your house will be littered with them.

Close