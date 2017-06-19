Offensive Trademarks Must Be Allowed, Rules Supreme Court (arstechnica.com) 70
In a ruling that could have broad impact on how the First Amendment is applied in other trademark cases in future, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a federal prohibition on disparaging trademarks as a constitutional violation in a ruling involving a band called The Slants. From a report: The opinion in Matal v. Tam means that Simon Tam, lead singer of an Asian-American rock band called "The Slants," will be able to trademark the name of his band. It's also relevant for a high-profile case involving the Washington Redskins, who were involved in litigation and at risk of being stripped of their trademark. The court unanimously held that a law on the books holding that a trademark can't "disparage... or bring... into contemp[t] or disrepute" any "persons, living or dead," violates the First Amendment. Tam headed to federal court years ago after he was unable to obtain a trademark. In 2015, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in Tam's favor, finding that the so-called "disparagement clause" of trademark law was unconstitutional.
The obvious sequel to this is for people who find these terms offensive to trademark them preemptively.
What you have to keep in mind is that a trademark is not a legal right to use a term-- it is a legal right to sue others to prevent them from using it.
Would there be a revolt is a white person trademarked the word?
Then blacks couldn't claim " that is our word, you can't use it"....
Just musing over what this might imply...
So...will a rapper try to trademark the word n-igg-er
Not exactly a rapper, but when Flex [wikipedia.org] started singing, his stage name was derived from the N word. Damon Wayans attempted to start a clothing line named after the N word [wikipedia.org].
Thus I can call you a slanty redskin all I want, even in print or commercial material, but if I say, "buy this Redskins hat and support your local football team!" then that is preventable.
Just applied for "Fuck You" and "Fuck Off"
Slashdot will pay me millions!
unless the 'potentially offensive' trademark is anything even remotely liberal-leaning. Then the alt-right will scream bloody murder and lawsuits will ensue.
We're use to it bro; been catching your hate all our lives. Right now there is a twitter tag: #HuntRepublicans, created by a (D) operative named James Divine. Nothing new; been going on forever. Hate filled liberals say whatever they want without consequence.
And yell bloody murder when somebody says something that hurts their feelings...
The right understands Tolerance is about my putting up with your wrong ideas regardless of how angry it makes me. The left thinks that tolerance is about me not saying anything that hurts their feelings... So who's going to sue? The left, of course.
Are license plates next? (Score:3)
I've wanted I(heart)269 on my car since California added their little set of additional characters
I see you're in the 'happy drunk' phase of the day, amirite?
No, you are as incorrect as you are cowardly.
"Hate Speech" doesn't exist.
It's all Free Speech.
"Hate Speech" doesn't exist.
It's all Free Speech.
Hate speech most certainly does exist. Just because it's protected by the first amendment doesn't mean it doesn't exist.
Re:Can we stop caring about this? (Score:5, Insightful)
There is ONLY speech....how you perceive it is completely your opinion.
Actually, you can. It's a common fallacious argument made by people who admit there should be restrictions on speech.
If you look under indictments for people who have said these things, there's no charge against "saying the wrong thing". But you'll find plenty about assault, threats to national security, or inciting public turmoil.
There aren't restrictions on the speech itself. You're also allowed to own a weapon, it doesn't mean you can legally walk around pointing it at random people.
In summary, there sho
Completely wrong on both
There is ONLY speech....how you perceive it is completely your opinion.
This. And I've spent countless hours trying to bang it into peoples' heads.
You can disagree or dislike what someone says, but they can say the same about you. One can (easily IMHO) argue that all the 'if you support trump you're an idiot/bigot/rapist/etc.' is hate speech. It's directly targeting and disparaging a group of people who share a different personal view of something. No one gets to decide what kind of speech is good vs. bad and still have freedom of speech. It can't exist that way.
Yes, there
Existence [Re:Can we stop caring about this?] (Score:2)
There is ONLY speech....how you perceive it is completely your opinion.
This. And I've spent countless hours trying to bang it into peoples' heads.
We seem to be saying different things. Nothing you posted supports the assertion "hate speech does not exist." What you wrote supports a position "hate speech, like any other kind of speech, is protected by the first amendment."
Fine.
Just don't phrase that using the statement "does not exist."
Repression does not work and only leads to much more grandiose acts when the repressed party finally reaches their breaking point. For example, a racist who can't speak out about his irrational hated of Black people for fear of being charged with a hate crime; having no outlet for his
Re: (Score:3)
"Hate Speech" doesn't exist.
It's all Free Speech.
Wrong way of looking at it.
"Hate speech" is the important subset of free speech. You don't need a constitution to protect inoffensive speech.
Wait, they got one right? (Score:5, Interesting)
(Yes, I chose that reference on purpose, specifically to illustrate the point. The phrase dates to the 1500's and is exactly representative of the speech SJW's would ban simply because they take offense when none is intended
Re: (Score:3)
The Slants are Asian Americans. They're aware of the current disparaging connotation and are used it to try to overcome it.
Planet Money had a great podcast episode on this [npr.org]. One of the biggest parts for the Slants was when RBG said "hey, what if they want to take this word back"
Regardless, if it gets to the point where you're not allowed to be disparaging toward yourself - something has gone too far. This trademark wouldn't even be disparaging to non-members of the band, if it were disparaging at all.
Re:A good example of bad laws. (Score:5, Insightful)
I think you are correct. If there is a political agenda, the judges normally vote along party line. If there are no politics involved, the courts will default towards the letter of the law.
People have been redefining acceptable free speech for so many political views, they don't think about the legal impacts. As if only politically correct acceptable speech should be allowed, that's not how free speech works.
Re:A good example of bad laws. (Score:5, Informative)
Realistically, the anti-disparagement law only lasted this long because Obama's administration wanted it to so they could use it against the Redskins.
The anti-disparagement clause is part of 15 USC 1052(a), and was in the first version of the Lanham Act, passed in 1946, and signed by Truman. It has remained the same over the past 71 years, and Congress, not the President, has the power to change it or keep it.
Trying to make this about Obama is just stupid, particularly when the first case about this - Pro-Football, Inc. v. Harjo [wikipedia.org] - was decided in 2005 during Bush Jr.'s presidency. And it's even stupider, because that case stemmed from a petition to cancel the Redskins' trademark in 1992, during Clinton's first term. This has been an active dispute for 25 years.
This is really a case of the government trying to screw over the little guy because of a broader policy agenda (namely forcing the Redskins to change their name).
. . . speaking of screwing over the little guy, "The Slits" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] never had this problem.
Once again, it's one rule for "The Slits" and another rule for "The Slants" . . .
So, maybe same rule.
Extra information (Score:5, Informative)
Again: You Cannot Give Offense (Score:2)
You can only take it.
If enough people are outraged by the Redskins or the Slants, their respective businesses will suffer and they will make a financially informed decision to make a change. If -- as we all know in our hearts -- only a very few loud, whiny SJWs even gave these names a second thought, their respective businesses will continue as normal. Good Job, SCOTUS.
Both of them?
The point is, and it seems it has to be said again so some people catch that, if a sizable amount of people actually gave half a fuck about the team's name and were disgusted by it, the team's name would be changed faster than you can assemble a protest. NFL teams are a business. If it would sell to be called the pink pussies, they'd run up on the field in fabulously looking frilly dresses.
Oh please ban offensive names... (Score:4, Interesting)
As soon as you do ban them, I'm going to protest that the supreme court has an offensive name (ok, not a trademark but still a name) because their assumption that they are supreme is very offensive to me.
Re:Oh please ban offensive names... (Score:4, Funny)
I so wish I could mod up responses to my own comments at times
;p
It's called the supreme court because it's like supreme pizza, crusty and greasy, loaded down with white cheese with some dark meat thrown in for balance.
I hate it so much when America works as intended (Score:1)
I'm filled with envy of everyday americans who can live in a country where the government can't do everything.
What does it mean for offensive license plates? (Score:1)
Impeach Trump (Score:2)
Trademark something offensive like "Impeach Trump", then send lawyers after anyone who uses it on Twitter. You don't even have to win any cases, you just have to scare enough people into silent.