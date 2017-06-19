Using Texts as Lures, Government Spyware Targets Mexican Journalists and Their Families

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Mexico's most prominent human rights lawyers, journalists and anti-corruption activists have been targeted by advanced spyware sold to the Mexican government on the condition that it be used only to investigate criminals and terrorists, reports the New York Times. From the report: The targets include lawyers looking into the mass disappearance of 43 students (alternative source), a highly respected academic who helped write anti-corruption legislation, two of Mexico's most influential journalists and an American representing victims of sexual abuse by the police. The spying even swept up family members, including a teenage boy. Since 2011, at least three Mexican federal agencies have purchased about $80 million worth of spyware created by an Israeli cyberarms manufacturer. The software, known as Pegasus, infiltrates smartphones to monitor every detail of a person's cellular life -- calls, texts, email, contacts and calendars. It can even use the microphone and camera on phones for surveillance, turning a target's smartphone into a personal bug.

  • Just as with the US government, the Mexicant government cannot be trusted... Even worse they actively help the cartels hunt down anybody that tries to expose the ties between the government and the cartels and the profit that both are making on the backs of the plebs.

    • ...advanced spyware sold to the Mexican government on the condition that it be used only to investigate criminals and terrorists...

      Obligatory "what could go wrong" post....

  • Wow, just...wow (Score:4, Interesting)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @01:06PM (#54648517)
    We seem to be having a world government trend with attacking reporters who expose their nations problems. The US, the UK are also attacking reporters. It's creepy who many nations are using Chinese/Russian style tactics to control the contents of reporters.The question is, when is the public going to take the governments to task for this sort or behaviour.

    • Nonsense. In the US, the press is making things up out of whole cloth in order to bring down the government. And an increasing number of people see it for exactly what it is - that's why the favorable opinion of the press is in the single digits, below even Congress. And anticipating the next argument - Trump is the effect, not the cause.

  • we need better opsec education (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This pattern is repeated endlessly against anyone who has rocked any political boats or embarrassed anyone in power. There's been directed surveillance against the Standing Rock protestors [theintercept.com], for example, and so on all across the world in any kind of political situations.

    We need better opsec education. When protesters use Facebook to coordinate, they have to understand every single thing they say or do is under surveillance... so avoid Facebook and anything like it for coordination. We need people to under

  • Welcome to the future! (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @01:17PM (#54648573)

    I hope this dystopia was everything you hoped it would be because it sure does suck for humans!

