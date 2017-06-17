Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Businesses

Snowden's Former Employer Under Criminal Investigation For Fraudulent Billing (boozallen.com) 4

Posted by EditorDavid from the worse-than-bad-Yelp-reviews dept.
McGruber writes: Booz Allen Hamilton, the contracting firm that was Edward Snowden's employer when he leaked classified information from the NSA has announced that it is under a federal civil and criminal investigation of its billing practices. The disclosure in a regulatory filing sent shares of parent company Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. tumbling $7.33, or 18.6 percent, to $32 in Friday trading.

Snowden's Former Employer Under Criminal Investigation For Fraudulent Billing More | Reply

Snowden's Former Employer Under Criminal Investigation For Fraudulent Billing

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Silent gratitude isn't very much use to anyone." -- G. B. Stearn

Close